Russia denies claims it plans to destabilize Republic of Moldova

Stiri Recomandate

Ancelotti recunoaşte că primeşte glume de la jucătorii brazilieni ai lui Real Madrid

Ancelotti recunoaşte că primeşte glume de la jucătorii brazilieni ai lui Real Madrid

Antrenorul echipei spaniole de fotbal Real Madrid, Italianul Carlo Ancelotti, "dorit" de Federaţia braziliană de fotbal (CBF) pentru a prelua funcţia de selecţioner al echipei naţionale, a recunoscut că primeşte glume pe această… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu la o casa din Sânpaul

Incendiu la o casa din Sânpaul

Pompierii Detașamentului Târgu Mureș intervin cu două autospeciale de stingere cu apă și spumă și o ambulanță SMURD, în localitatea Sânpaul, strada Principală, pentru lichidarea unui incendiu izbucnit la nivelul unei case de locuit. La sosirea forțelor la fața locului s-a constatat faptul că incendiul se manifestă generalizat la casa de… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat arestat preventiv pentru că a furat bunuri de 7.000 de lei din apartamentul unei femei

Bărbat arestat preventiv pentru că a furat bunuri de 7.000 de lei din apartamentul unei femei

Un bărbat de 39 de ani a fost reţinut şi ulterior arestat preventiv pentru furt calificat, sub bănuiala că a furat bunuri de circa 7.000 de lei din apartamentul unei femei, potrivit Agerpres.Poliţiştii Serviciului… [citeste mai departe]

ALERTĂ. Cutremur de 5.7 în România. ISU Gorj nu face față apelurilor la 112 – VIDEO

ALERTĂ. Cutremur de 5.7 în România. ISU Gorj nu face față apelurilor la 112 – VIDEO

Un cutremur de 5,7 pe scara Richter, a avut loc în județul Vâlcea la o adâncime de 40 km, la ora 15:16. La scurt timp, au avut loc 2 replici, una de 3.4 pe scara Richter și respectiv de 3.5. Din imagini se aude zgomotul… [citeste mai departe]

Circa 1.000 de medici și asistenți medicali s-au oferit pentru voluntariat în Turcia

Circa 1.000 de medici și asistenți medicali s-au oferit pentru voluntariat în Turcia

Ministrul Sănătăţii, Alexandru Rafila, a anunţat, marţi, că aproximativ 1.000 de cadre medicale s-au oferit să meargă voluntar în Turcia să ajute victimele cutremurelor, dar că, până acum, nu au fost solicitări din partea autorităţilor… [citeste mai departe]

Pretentii de 2,8 milioane de dolari, pentru Dosarul Retrocedarilor din Constanta! Curtea de Apel a decis rejudecarea (MINUTA)

Pretentii de 2,8 milioane de dolari, pentru Dosarul Retrocedarilor din Constanta! Curtea de Apel a decis rejudecarea (MINUTA)

Curtea de Apel Constanta a decis astazi, 14 februarie 2023, sa se rejudece dosarul in care administratia Vergil Chitac a ridicat pretentii de peste 2,8… [citeste mai departe]

Un obiect zburător neidentificat a fost detectat deasupra României. Armata a ridicat două MiG-uri să îl caute

Un obiect zburător neidentificat a fost detectat deasupra României. Armata a ridicat două MiG-uri să îl caute

Ministerul Apărării Naționale a transmis marți că sistemul de supraveghere aeriană al Forțelor Aeriene Române a detectat, în jurul orei 12:30, o țintă aeriană de dimensiuni… [citeste mai departe]

Breaking News // Cutremur de 5,7 grade pe scara Richer, în România! S-a zguduit şi Bucureştiul

Breaking News // Cutremur de 5,7 grade pe scara Richer, în România! S-a zguduit şi Bucureştiul

Un cutremur destul de puternic s-a produs, marţi după-amiază, în România. Seismul a fost resimţit în Bucureşti, precum şi în alte oraşe. Magnitudinea cutremurului a fost estimată de EMSC la 5,7 pe scara Richter.… [citeste mai departe]

CUTREMUR de 5,7 grade Richter în Oltenia. Seismul s-a resimțit în București și Timișoara

CUTREMUR de 5,7 grade Richter în Oltenia. Seismul s-a resimțit în București și Timișoara

Un cutremur puternic s-a produs, marți, 14 februarie 2023, în jurul orei 15.30, în România. Seismul a fost resimţit în Bucureşti, precum şi în alte oraşe.   The post CUTREMUR de 5,7 grade Richter în Oltenia. Seismul… [citeste mai departe]

Alertă în Republica Moldova! Spațiul aerian închis din motive de securitate națională

Alertă în Republica Moldova! Spațiul aerian închis din motive de securitate națională

Republica Moldova și-a închis temporar spațiul aerian, potrivit companiei Air Moldova. De asemenea, un zbor TAROM București – Chișinău a fost nevoit să aterizeze pe aeroportul din Iași. „Stimați pasageri, în acest moment,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Russia denies claims it plans to destabilize Republic of Moldova

Publicat:
Russia denies claims it plans to destabilize Republic of Moldova

Russia on Tuesday angrily rejected of ’s claims about an alleged plot by Moscow to overthrow her government and accused Moldovan authorities of trying to distract public attention away from the country’s own domestic problems, according to AP News. The Republic of Moldova’s said Monday that the purported Russian plot […] The post Russia denies claims it plans to destabilize Republic of Moldova appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Republic of Moldova’s President outlines Russian ‘plan’ to topple government

14:06, 13.02.2023 - Republic of Moldova’s President outlined on Monday what she described as a plot by Moscow to use external saboteurs to overthrow her country’s government, put the nation “at the disposal of Russia” and derail its aspirations to one day join the European Union, according to AP News.  President Maia Sandu’s…

EU to launch platform to fight Russian, Chinese disinformation

13:55, 07.02.2023 - The European Union will launch a new platform to counter disinformation campaigns by Russia and China amid growing worries, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday, Politico reports. A so-called Information Sharing and Analysis Center within the EU’s foreign services —the European External…

US accuses Russia of breaching the New START nuclear arms treaty

10:55, 01.02.2023 - Russia is breaching the terms of the New START nuclear-arms reduction treaty by refusing to allow inspectors on its territory and stonewalling US efforts to discuss the issue, the State Department said Tuesday, according to Bloomberg. The department said in a statement that the Russian refusal “prevents…

EU plans reform to make power bills less tied to fossil fuel prices

15:20, 23.01.2023 - Upcoming European Union proposals to overhaul the bloc’s electricity market will attempt to make consumer energy bills less tied to short-term swings in fossil fuel prices, the European Commission said on Monday, according to Reuters. The EU is reforming its power market to attempt to avoid a repeat…

Russia says Britain’s foreign minister yet to answer for supporting Kyiv

13:05, 17.01.2023 - Russia‘s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said late on Monday that British Foreign Minister James Cleverly, who has been sanctioned by Moscow over Ukraine, is yet to answer for his support of Kyiv, according to Reuters.  Cleverly said on Monday he had been sanctioned by the Russian government…

Putin heads for Belarus as Russian drones target Ukrainian capital

11:21, 19.12.2022 - Russian President Vladimir Putin heads for Belarus on Monday, fuelling Ukrainian fears he intends to pressure his ally to join a new offensive, as Russian drones attacked Kyiv in the latest assault targeting key infrastructure said Ukrainian officials, according to Reuters. Belarus allowed its territory…

G7 begins to press Russia on Ukraine with oil price cap

11:31, 05.12.2022 - The Group of Seven (G7) price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into force on Monday as the West tries to limit Moscow’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine, though Russia has said it will not abide by the measure even if it has to cut production, according to Reuters. The G7 nations and Australia…

NATO chief says alliance won’t back down on Ukraine aid

11:15, 29.11.2022 - NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday said the alliance would not pull back in its support for Ukraine, calling on partners to pledge more winter aid for Kyiv as it braced itself for more cold and darkness due to Russian attacks on infrastructure, according to Reuters. NATO foreign ministers meeting…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 14 februarie 2023
Bucuresti -4°C | 9°C
Iasi 0°C | 6°C
Cluj-Napoca -2°C | 5°C
Timisoara -3°C | 8°C
Constanta 1°C | 8°C
Brasov -1°C | 2°C
Baia Mare -3°C | 5°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 14 februarie 2023
USD 4.5578
EUR 4.9012
CHF 4.9605
GBP 5.5563
CAD 3.4165
XAU 272.605
JPY 3.4461
CNY 0.6688
AED 1.2409
AUD 3.175
MDL 0.2447
BGN 2.5059

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec