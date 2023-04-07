Romgaz signs gas sale-purchase contract with Engie Romania of almost 853 mln RON

Romgaz signs gas sale-purchase contract with Engie Romania of almost 853 mln RONPublicat:
National Gas Company Naturale Romgaz signed with Engie Romania a contract for the sale and purchase of natural gas in the amount of 852.8 million RON, according to a report submitted on Friday to the Bucharest Stock Exchange.
The contract covers the period April 1 - November 1, 2023. Payment is to be made within 30 days of invoicing, and in case of delay the penalties will be 0.1% per day, told Agerpres.
