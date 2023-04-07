Romgaz signs gas sale-purchase contract with Engie Romania of almost 853 mln RON

Stiri Recomandate

Oana Roman, imagini emoţionante cu Marius Elisei şi Isabela. Cum au fost filmaţi cei doi: „Nu acceptă”

Oana Roman, imagini emoţionante cu Marius Elisei şi Isabela. Cum au fost filmaţi cei doi: „Nu acceptă”

Oana Roman a publicat recent imagini emoționante cu Marius Elisei și Isabela.  În ciuda despărțirii cu scandal, cei doi foști parteneri nu uită că rămân părinții unei fetițe care are… [citeste mai departe]

Ciucă vrea măsuri urgente pentru fermierii români. Pe cine pune presiune

Ciucă vrea măsuri urgente pentru fermierii români. Pe cine pune presiune

Ciucă vrea măsuri urgente pentru fermierii români. Pe cine pune presiune Ciucă vrea măsuri urgente pentru fermierii români. Pe cine pune presiune Prim-ministrul Nicolae Ciucă i-a cerut, la întâlnirea de vineri de la Palatul Victoria, ministrului Agriculturii… [citeste mai departe]

Starul pop Paul Cattermole, membru al trupei britanice „S Club 7”, a murit la 46 de ani

Starul pop Paul Cattermole, membru al trupei britanice „S Club 7”, a murit la 46 de ani

Starul pop britanic Paul Cattermole, membru al trupei „S Club 7” de la sfârşitul anilor '90, a murit la vârsta de 46 de ani, se arată într-un comunicat publicat pe pagina de Twitter a formaţiei. [citeste mai departe]

China adoptă măsuri de retorsiune împotriva unor instituții americane

China adoptă măsuri de retorsiune împotriva unor instituții americane

   Autoritățile americane, ignorând demersurile făcute în repetate rânduri și opoziția fermă a autorităților chineze, i-au permis liderului regiunii chineze Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen să efectueze o vizită în SUA, sub forma unui tranzit, și să deruleze acțiuni… [citeste mai departe]

Compania Alibaba invită companiile să testeze chatbot-ul AI

Compania Alibaba invită companiile să testeze chatbot-ul AI

Gigantul tehnologic Alibaba caută companii care să testeze robotul de chat cu inteligență artificială Tongyi Qianwen, a raportat vineri publicația de afaceri STAR Market Daily, alăturându-se astfel grabei de a imita succesul exploziv al ChatGPT, notează Reuters. ChatGPT, o aplicație… [citeste mai departe]

Atenție! Mesaje false trimise în numele ANAF solicită achitarea unor sume de bani până pe 8 aprilie

Atenție! Mesaje false trimise în numele ANAF solicită achitarea unor sume de bani până pe 8 aprilie

ANAF anunță vineri că mai mulți contribuabili au primit în cursul zilei mesaje false transmise în numele instituției prin care li se solicită să achite sume de bani până în data de 8 aprilie.ANAF… [citeste mai departe]

ANM anunţă prognoza meteo actualizată pentru Florii și Paşte. Vremea își mai revine de Sărbători

ANM anunţă prognoza meteo actualizată pentru Florii și Paşte. Vremea își mai revine de Sărbători

ANM anunţă prognoza meteo actualizată pentru Florii și Paşte. Vremea își mai revine de Sărbători Directorul executiv al ANM, Florinela Georgescu a anunțat cum va fi vremea în România în perioada… [citeste mai departe]

Reacţia lui Petre Daea după protestul fermierilor: Cerealele din Ucraina nu trebuie să rămână în România şi ţările vecine

Reacţia lui Petre Daea după protestul fermierilor: Cerealele din Ucraina nu trebuie să rămână în România şi ţările vecine

Mii de fermieri români protestat în mai multe judeţe din ţară şi în Capitală, nemulţumiţi de soluţia găsită de Comisia Europeană la problemele… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Romgaz signs gas sale-purchase contract with Engie Romania of almost 853 mln RON

Publicat:
Romgaz signs gas sale-purchase contract with Engie Romania of almost 853 mln RON

National Gas Company Naturale Romgaz signed with a contract for the sale and purchase of natural gas in the amount of 852.8 million RON, according to a report submitted on Friday to the .

The contract covers the period April 1 - November 1, 2023. Payment is to be made within 30 days of invoicing, and in case of delay the penalties will be 0.1% per day, told Agerpres.

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Almost 74,000 people enter Romania on March 29, including 7,832 Ukrainian citizens

10:16, 30.03.2023 - As many as 73,755 people, including 7,832 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania on Wednesday, March 29, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Thursday.According to IGPF, at the border points nationwide on Wednesday, nearly 154,100, Romanian and foreign citizens, were checked both…

Border guards on new international FRONTEX mission in the Mediterranean Sea

15:00, 17.03.2023 - The Romanian Border Guards (RBGs) on board of the maritime patrol vessel MAI 1102 of the Coast Guard have left on a new two-month FRONTEX mission, which will take place in the Mediterranean Sea, representatives of the institution informed on Friday.The 28 crew members of the Romanian Border Police…

IGPF: Almost 70,000 people enter Romania on Thursday, of whom approximately 7,600 Ukrainians

11:10, 17.03.2023 - The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that, on Thursday, a number of 69,634 people entered Romania through border points, of whom 7,608 were Ukrainian citizens.According to a release sent to AGERPRES on Friday, approximately 144,800 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with…

Siret Border Customs Office seize 22,000 cigarettes, discovered in a bus

16:15, 14.03.2023 - Customs inspectors within the Siret Border Customs Office - the Iasi Regional Customs Directorate have recently seized 22,000 cigarettes, worth approximately 24,560 RON.According to a press release of the Romanian Customs Authority sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, the quantity of seized cigarettes was…

Inflation resumes rising trend, annual rate increases to 15.5% in February

12:01, 13.03.2023 - The annual inflation rate rose to 15.5% in February 2023, from 15.1% in January 2023, as food prices increased 22.35%, non-food prices went up 12.73% and services prices grew 10.38%, according to data the National Institute of Statistics (INS) released on Monday.Consumer prices in February 2023,…

National Authority for Consumer Protection temporarily closes 38 Lidl stores in 17 counties and in Bucharest

20:16, 17.02.2023 - The commissioners with the Consumer Protection imposed fines worth 7.3 million RON to some Lidl stores throughout the country and decided to temporarily stop the provision of services, until the deficiencies are remedied, in the case of 38 units, for irregularities found during the controls carried…

President Iohannis to pay two-day official visit to Republic of Azerbaijan

12:55, 01.02.2023 - President Klaus Iohannis will pay a two-day official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, in Baku, on Thursday and Friday, at the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev, on which occasion he will hold political consultations with his Azerbaijani counterpart on the development of bilateral cooperation…

Turnover in trade up 23pct in Jan-Nov

11:21, 20.01.2023 - The turnover in the wholesale trade (except for the motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased, January through November this year, in nominal terms, compared to the similar period in 2021, both as gross series and as series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, by 23%,…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 07 aprilie 2023
USD 4.5233
EUR 4.9367
CHF 5.0012
GBP 5.6272
CAD 3.3504
XAU 292.206
JPY 3.4349
CNY 0.6584
AED 1.2316
AUD 3.0234
MDL 0.2489
BGN 2.5241

Urmareste stirile pe: