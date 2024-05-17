Romania's men's national volleyball team makes good debut in Golden League

Stiri Recomandate

Fostul mare internaţional olandez Robin van Persie va fi noul antrenor al lui Heerenveen

Fostul mare internaţional olandez Robin van Persie va fi noul antrenor al lui Heerenveen

Robin van Persie, golgheterul all-time al primei reprezentative de fotbal a Olandei, va avea prima experienţă ca antrenor principal pe banca lui SC Heerenveen, a anunţat vineri clubul din Eredivisie, cu care fostul atacant… [citeste mai departe]

Ciolacu, după semnarea contractului pentru noul Spital Județean Neamț: Administraţia nu trebuie să aibă culoare politică

Ciolacu, după semnarea contractului pentru noul Spital Județean Neamț: Administraţia nu trebuie să aibă culoare politică

Preşedintele PSD, premierul Marcel Ciolacu, a declarat, vineri, la Piatra-Neamţ, că administraţia nu trebuie să aibă culoare politică, afirmând că… [citeste mai departe]

Duminică are loc hramul Bisericii "Sfinții Arh. Mihail și Gavriil" din Strâmtura

Duminică are loc hramul Bisericii “Sfinții Arh. Mihail și Gavriil” din Strâmtura

Duminică, 19 mai, a treia după Paști, în care se face pomenirea ,,Sfintelor Femei Mironosițe”, în Parohia Strâmtura – Centru va avea loc hramul Bisericii “Sfinții Arh. Mihail și Gavriil”. Cu această ocazie, începând cu ora 10.00,… [citeste mai departe]

Decizie a Curţii de Apel Bucureşti, în dosarul referitor la Spitalul de la Siret, supranumit „Orfelinatul Groazei"

Decizie a Curţii de Apel Bucureşti, în dosarul referitor la Spitalul de la Siret, supranumit „Orfelinatul Groazei”

Institutul de Investigare a Crimelor Comunismului şi Memoria Exilului Românesc salută decizia Curţii de Apel Bucureşti, care a decis că poate fi sesizată Curtea… [citeste mai departe]

Maia Sandu confirmă negocierea acordului de securitate cu UE: „Va fi un fel de umbrelă" pentru Republica Moldova

Maia Sandu confirmă negocierea acordului de securitate cu UE: „Va fi un fel de umbrelă” pentru Republica Moldova

Preşedinta Republicii Moldova, Maia Sandu, a confirmat vineri, la Berlin, relatările potrivit cărora Chișinăul negociază un acord de securitate cu Uniunea Europeană… [citeste mai departe]

Presedinta Maia Sandu a confirmat un acord de securitate al Republicii Moldova cu UE

Presedinta Maia Sandu a confirmat un acord de securitate al Republicii Moldova cu UE

Presedinta Maia Sandu a confirmat vineri la Berlin relatarile din mass media conform carora Republica Moldova negociaza un acord de securitate cu UE, relateaza agentia EFE.Maia Sandu a reamintit ca Republica Moldova beneficiaza deja… [citeste mai departe]

Explorând Frontierele Cunoașterii: Sesiunea Anuală de Comunicări Științifice Studențești la Universitatea „Valahia" din Târgoviște

Explorând Frontierele Cunoașterii: Sesiunea Anuală de Comunicări Științifice Studențești la Universitatea „Valahia” din Târgoviște

Universitatea „Valahia” din Târgoviște a fost gazda Sesiunii Anuale de Comunicări Științifice Studențești, un eveniment… [citeste mai departe]

Bursa locurilor de muncă 2024: 33.784 de participanți și 629 de angajări imediate

Bursa locurilor de muncă 2024: 33.784 de participanți și 629 de angajări imediate

Aproape 39.000 de locuri de muncă au fost oferite de cei 2.270 de angajatori prezenți la Bursa Generală a Locurilor de Muncă, organizată de Agenția Națională pentru Ocuparea Forței de Muncă (ANOFM) la nivel național. Din cei 33.784… [citeste mai departe]

Noaptea Muzeelor, ediția a XX-a. Târgoviștenii, așteptați la Muzeul Național al Poliției Române, unic în România

Noaptea Muzeelor, ediția a XX-a. Târgoviștenii, așteptați la Muzeul Național al Poliției Române, unic în România

Și anul acesta, Muzeul Național al Poliției Române din Târgoviște se alătură programului cultural european „Noaptea Muzeelor”. Muzeul Național al Poliției Române… [citeste mai departe]

Juventus Torino l-a demis pe antrenorul Massimiliano Allegri (oficial)

Juventus Torino l-a demis pe antrenorul Massimiliano Allegri (oficial)

Clubul de fotbal Juventus Torino a anunţat vineri că l-a demis pe antrenorul Massimiliano Allegri, la două zile după ce echipa a câştigat pentru a 15-a oară în istoria sa Cupa Italiei, învingând-o în finală pe Atalanta Bergamo (1-0), informează AFP, potrivit AgerpresAllegri… [citeste mai departe]


Romania's men's national volleyball team makes good debut in Golden League

Publicat:
Romania's men's national volleyball team makes good debut in Golden League

Romania's men's national volleyball team made a good debut in the new season of the competition after defeating Azerbaijan 3-0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-19) in Baku on Friday.The tricolores got the victory in an hour and 20 minutes in front of 800 spectators.

Noul BMW Seria 5 Touring, debut național in cadrul evenimentului Poli Auto Fest

16:20, 17.05.2024 - La inceputul lunii februarie, constructorul german de automobile a prezentat noul Seria 5 Touring. Acum, break-ul a fost prezentat, in premiera, in Romania. Evenimentul a avut loc in cadrul Poli Auto Fest, eveniment care se desfașoara in București in perioada 17-19 mai. Vizitatorii pot admira noul Seria…

Crown Custodian Margareta: Here we are together again, for national holiday celebration

20:30, 10.05.2024 - Custodian of the Crown of Romania, Margareta, expressed on Friday her satisfaction at being able to host again, after a four-year gap, the traditional garden party organized at the Elisabeta Palace on the occasion of the May 10 national holiday.

e-Factura ANAF pe ințelesul tau, antreprenor sau contribuabil

17:15, 12.04.2024 - Anul 2024 a inceput cu una dintre cele mai mari provocari pentru orice antreprenor sau contribuabil: obligativitatea e-Factura, adica obligația de a transmite la ANAF orice factura emisa. Cine se ocupa de aceasta procedura? Intra in sarcina contabilului? Care sunt aspectele pe care orice antreprenor…

Datele sondajului național care arata ca AUR e partidul preferat acum de tineri

13:55, 03.04.2024 - Partidul lui George Simion se situeaza cu 16% pe primul loc in preferințele tinerilor intre 18 și 35 de ani, pentru alegerile parlamentare. Urmeaza USR și PNL, la egalitate, cu 14%, PSD 12% și S.O.S. Romania, condus de Diana Șoșoaca, cu 5%. Acestea sunt cifrele din total. Daca ne raportam doar la cei…

Ministry of Finance borrows over 1 billion RON from commercial banks, on Thursday

15:56, 28.03.2024 - The Ministry of Finance borrowed, on Thursday, 1.070 billion RON from commercial banks, through an issue of benchmark state bonds, with a residual maturity of 31 months and an average yield of 6.13% per year, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR), told Agerpres. The nominal…

35% decrease in illegal migration in first two months of 2024

20:25, 26.03.2024 - Illegal migration at Romania's borders decreased, in the first two months of this year, by 35%, which demonstrates a "firm" commitment to managing this phenomenon at the national level and in cooperation with European partners, the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) reported on Tuesday. "During the…

Un autotren inmatriculat in Turcia a derapat pe un drum național din Romania, intr-o zona in care ninge

11:16, 21.03.2024 - „Centrul Infotrafic din Inspectoratul General al Politiei Romane informeaza ca pe DN 12C Piatra Neamt-Gheorgheni, in zona localitatii Lacu Rosu, judetul Harghita, un autotren inmatriculat in Turcia a derapat si a ramas imobilizat pe suprafata de rulare”, a transmis, miercuri seara, Centrul Infotrafic.Sursa…

Ciolacu: Europe needs more social policies, energy and ideas of European social democracy

08:21, 03.03.2024 - National leader of Romania's Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu says that Europe needs more social policies, humanisation, "the energy and ideas that European social-democracy supports." "When we say that no one should be left behind, we must also take action. And, I humbly say it, we have…


Urmareste stirile pe: