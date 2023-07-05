Romania’s Hidroelectrica tops $10 billion valuation in ‘historic’ IPO

Stiri Recomandate

Modificări la Codul de procedură penală. Înregistrările Serviciilor nu pot fi folosite ca mijloace de probă în procesul penal

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a promulgat, miercuri, legea pentru modificarea şi completarea legii 135/2010 privind Codul de procedură penală,… [citeste mai departe]

Scăderea contrabandei în pericol. Piața neagră a țigaretelor a scăzut în mai 2023 cu 0,8 p.p. până la 8,2% din totalul consumului, comparativ cu 9% în martie 2023, conform studiului realizat de compania de cercetare Novel.

„În… [citeste mai departe]

36.9 pct of COVID cases - in Bucharest, Cluj, Timis, Dolj and Tulcea counties, June 26 - July 2

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) reported that, in the week of June 26 - July 2, 36.9% of COVID-19 cases were registered in Bucharest and in Cluj, Timis, Dolj and Tulcea counties. CITESTE SI Final… [citeste mai departe]

ALOPEDI, apelat de peste 8.000 de părinți în primul semestru al acestui an

Serviciul de telemedicină ALOPEDI a fost apelat în primul semestru al acestui an de peste 8.000 de părinți. Principalele simptome care i-a determinat pe părinți să apeleze la ajutorul medicilor au fost febra, infecțiile respiratorii, diareea și vărsăturile. [citeste mai departe]

Arestați pentru contrabandă după ce nu au scăpat de urma polițiștilor nici după ce au ...

Doi bărbați din județul Neamț, care transportau o mare cantitate de țigări de contrabandă și au fost prinși de polițiștii rutieri după o urmărire pe șoseaua de centură a Sucevei, urmărire începută la volan și… [citeste mai departe]

Artişti de top au electrizat scena din Mioveni, de zilele oraşului

Petrecere de zile mari, la sfârșitul săptămânii trecute, în Mioveni, cu ocazia împlinirii a 538 de ani de la prima atestare documentară a localității. Zilele orașului Mioveni au fost organizate atent de Centrul Cultural, Primăria Orașului și Consiliul Local Mioveni.… [citeste mai departe]

Cod portocaliu hidro: Riscul de scurgeri și inundații locale în zonele montane

Agenția Națională de Meteorologie a emis o avertizare de cod portocaliu hidro pentru zona montană, valabilă începând de astăzi, 5 iulie, ora 15:10, până la miezul nopții. Această avertizare vizează potențiale scurgeri importante pe versanți,… [citeste mai departe]

UE vrea să constrângă statele membre să reducă risipa alimentară până în 2030 / Țintele stabilite

​Comisia Europeană vrea să impună statelor membre ca, până în 2030, să reducă risipa de alimente cu 10% în sectorul prelucrării şi al producţiei şi cu 30% (per cap de locuitor) la nivelul… [citeste mai departe]

ÎN PREMIERĂ!!! Jucătorii pot achiziționa bilete la loto online

Pentru prima dată în istoria Loteriei Române jucătorii pot achiziționa și online bilete la jocurile loteristice tradiționale Loto 6/49, Joker, Loto 5/40, Noroc, Noroc Plus și Super Noroc, prin accesarea secțiunii dedicate a site-ului oficial al Loteriei Române, respectiv… [citeste mai departe]

Geoană, despre situația de la centrala nucleară Zaporojie: Nu vedem realitatea unui atac iminent

Secretarul general adjunct al NATO, Mircea Geoană, a declarat, la Interviurile Digi24.ro, că nu există informații în prezent care să confirme că va avea loc un atac la centrala nucleară din Zaporojie, adăugând… [citeste mai departe]


Romania’s Hidroelectrica tops $10 billion valuation in ‘historic’ IPO

Publicat:
Romanian energy producer Hidroelectrica’s IPO has been priced at 104 lei ($22.87) per share, it said on Wednesday, implying a market capitalisation of $10.3 billion in what a government minister described as a “historic success,” according to Reuters. The pricing of the initial public offering, Europe’s largest so far this year, was around the middle […] The post Romania’s Hidroelectrica tops $10 billion valuation in ‘historic’ IPO appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Romanian parliament passes watered-down special pensions reform

10:20, 29.06.2023 - Romanian lawmakers passed the special pension reform requested by the European Commission on Wednesday, though several last-minute changes diluted the law, according to Euractiv. The special pension reform is an essential milestone for Romania’s third payment request under the national recovery plan.…

Intel to invest $4.6 bln in new chip plant in Poland

12:45, 16.06.2023 - Intel is to invest up to $4.6 billion in a new semiconductor assembly and test facility near Wroclaw, Poland, as part of a multi-billion-dollar investment drive across Europe to build chip capacity, it said on Friday, according to Reuters. The U.S. chipmaker last year announced plans to build a big chip…

Romanian PM Ciuca to resign Friday ahead of government rotation

18:10, 24.05.2023 - Romania‘s prime minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday that he will present his resignation on Friday, ahead of agreed rotation between the governing political parties, according to See News. Ciuca, who is head of the National Liberal Party (PNL), will decide by Monday whether he would remain in the…

China, France agree to strengthen economic ties

10:30, 11.05.2023 - French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and her Chinese counterpart Qin Gang agreed on the need to “develop an economic relationship that is both stronger and more balanced”, the foreign ministry in Paris said after they met on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The meeting followed French President…

Romanian lawmakers introduce new tax on refined crude oil

11:35, 04.05.2023 - Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom, majority-controlled by Austria’s OMV will pay an additional tax on the crude oil it refines, Romanian lawmakers decided on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Lawmakers approved changes to a bill which enforced a solidarity tax for energy companies agreed by the European…

Austria rejects Romania’s Schengen timeline demand

10:30, 27.04.2023 - Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said during a meeting with Romanian counterpart Lucian Bode on Wednesday that he cannot offer an exact date for when his country will lift its veto on Romania joining the Schengen Area, Euractiv reports. In December, Austria blocked Romania and Bulgaria from…

Romania to monitor Ukraine grain in transit, seeks to limit imports

10:35, 20.04.2023 - Romania will seal and monitor Ukrainian grain cargoes transiting the country and conduct quality checks on food products at border checkpoints, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday, stopping short of a ban on imports, according to Reuters.  European Union member states Poland, Hungary and Slovakia…

Euro zone inflation edges up in March, keeping ECB on alert

15:15, 19.04.2023 - Euro zone inflation eased last month but underlying readings remained stubbornly high, Eurostat said on Wednesday, confirming preliminary data that raised worries at the European Central Bank about the persistence of price pressures, according to Reuters.  Consumer inflation in the 20 nations sharing…


Urmareste stirile pe: