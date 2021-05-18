Romania’s GDP increased by 2.8% in first quarter of 2021

Stiri Recomandate

Patru milioane de români s-au vaccinat anti-COVID-19. Câți au făcut-o în ultimele 24 de ore

Patru milioane de români s-au vaccinat anti-COVID-19. Câți au făcut-o în ultimele 24 de ore

96.953 de persoane au fost vaccinate anti-COVID în ultimele 24 de ore, conform datelor oficiale furnizate marți, 18 mai, de Comitetul Național pentru Coordonarea Campaniei de Vaccinare (CNCAV). Astfel, de la… [citeste mai departe]

Fermierul care a arat cu tractorul gazonul din centrul Capitalei a fost amendat

Fermierul care a arat cu tractorul gazonul din centrul Capitalei a fost amendat

Fermierul care în decembrie, a arat cu tractorul gazonul din faţa Catedralei Mitropolitane din centrul Chişinăului a fost amendat. Agricultorul s-a ales cu o sancţiune de 3 300 de lei.Potrivit poliţiei, fermierul a cauzat o pagubă de aproximativ… [citeste mai departe]

Unul dintre cei trei veterinari ANSA, reținuți în dosarul cărnii alterate, va sta încă 30 de zile în arest, însă la domiciliu

Unul dintre cei trei veterinari ANSA, reținuți în dosarul cărnii alterate, va sta încă 30 de zile în arest, însă la domiciliu

Unul dintre cei trei veterinari ANSA, reținuți în dosarul cărnii alterate, va sta încă 30 de zile în arest, însă la domiciliu. Asta… [citeste mai departe]

Naomi Campbell a deveni mamă. „Nu există iubire mai mare”

Naomi Campbell a deveni mamă. „Nu există iubire mai mare”

Supermodelul și actrița în vârstă de 50 de ani a anunțat sosirea pe lume a primului său copil pe rețele de socializare, postând o fotografie emoționantă cu piciorușele bebelușului în mâna sa, informează People . „O binecuvântare mică m-a ales să-i fiu mamă” , a postat Naomi… [citeste mai departe]

Vecinii din România, Ucraina și Rusia urcă astăzi pe scena de la Eurovision, în cadrul primei semifinale

Vecinii din România, Ucraina și Rusia urcă astăzi pe scena de la Eurovision, în cadrul primei semifinale

Reprezentanți ai 16 țări vor urca astăzi pe scena Eurovision în cadrul primei semifinale a concursului. Printre aceștia se numără și reprezentanta României, Roxen, cea a Rusiei, Manizha… [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis: „Trebuie să aducem vaccinul mai aproape de oameni, în special în zona rurală” - VIDEO

Klaus Iohannis: „Trebuie să aducem vaccinul mai aproape de oameni, în special în zona rurală” - VIDEO

Preşedintele a precizat că autorităţile locale trebuie să se implice mai mult în campania de vaccinare și să se aducă vaccinul mai aproape de oameni. „Vrem accelerarea campaniei de vaccinare,… [citeste mai departe]

Interventie de urgenta la Navodari. O femeie ar fi fost injunghiata. Suspect, chiar sotul victimei (video)

Interventie de urgenta la Navodari. O femeie ar fi fost injunghiata. Suspect, chiar sotul victimei (video)

O femeie din localitatea constanteana Navodari a fost injunghiata in aceasta dupa amiaza. Din primele informatii principalul suspect ar fi chiar sotul victimei. Acesta a fost retinut de jandarmi… [citeste mai departe]

FOREVER HIT, singurul mare festival care se va tine in 2021?

FOREVER HIT, singurul mare festival care se va tine in 2021?

Concertele, spectacolele si, mai ales, marile festivaluri au fost activitatile cel mai greu incercate de pandemie si totodata printre cele mai regretate de publicul larg. Conform unui studiu realizat de Institutul Național pentru Cercetare și Formare Culturală (INCFC) in decembrie… [citeste mai departe]

Când începe maratonul de vaccinare pentru copii

Când începe maratonul de vaccinare pentru copii

Urmează un nou maraton de vaccinare, de data aceasta având în vedere copii. Acesta se va desfășura în zilele de 31 mai și 1 iunie. „Intenționăm să organizăm în perioada 31 mai-1 iunie, pentru că este Ziua internațională a copilului, un maraton la nivel național pentru vaccinarea copiilor din grupa de… [citeste mai departe]


Romania’s GDP increased by 2.8% in first quarter of 2021

Publicat:
Romania’s GDP increased by 2.8% in first quarter of 2021

The National Statistics Institute (INS) announced on Tuesday that Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) recorded a 0.2% decline (in gross terms) in the first quarter (Q1) of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020. In seasonally adjusted terms, the GDP was unchanged versus Q1 2020, according to Romania-Insider. The GDP in the first quarter […] The post Romania’s GDP increased by 2.8% in first quarter of 2021 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


