Romania’s first electric vehicle can be pre-ordered from March 20

Jucătoarea română de tenis de masă Elizabeta Samara a fost medaliată cu bronz la turneul de la Doha

Jucătoarea română de tenis de masă Elizabeta Samara a fost medaliată cu bronz la turneul de la Doha

Jucătoarea română de tenis de masă Elizabeta Samara a obţinut medalia de bronz în proba de simplu a turneului WTT Middle East Hub - WTT Star Contender de la Doha (Qatar), după ce a fost învinsă,…

Femei agresate în propria familie

Femei agresate în propria familie

În cursul zilei de ieri, ca urmare a unor conflicte în familie, poliţiştii argeşeni au reţinut pentru 24 de ore doi bărbaţi, ca urmare a agresării unor membri de familie. În ziua de 10 martie a.c., în jurul orei 15:00, poliţiştii din cadrul Poliţiei Municipiului Curtea de Argeş au fost sesizaţi cu privire la un […]

Lăsatul Secului de brânză pentru postul Paștelui 2021. Tradiții legate de această zi

Lăsatul Secului de brânză pentru postul Paștelui 2021. Tradiții legate de această zi

Mai este foarte puțin timp și începe Postul Paștelui sau Postul Mare, așa cum îi mai spun creștinii. Timp de 40 de zile, de pe 15 martie până pe 1 mai, cei care țin la tradiții nu mai au voie să mănânce produse care provin…

Au apăsat prea tare pedala de accelerație. Unul în Bonțida, altul în Apahida

Au apăsat prea tare pedala de accelerație. Unul în Bonțida, altul în Apahida

Ieri, polițiștii Serviciului Rutier – Biroul Drumuri Naționale și Europene au organizat o activitate în scopul combaterii nerespectării regimului legal de viteză și asigurarea unui trafic rutier sigur. În intervalul 09.00-14.00, polițiștii…

Deputații, gata să renunțe la politică pentru a lupta cot la cot cu pandemia: Ce declarație comună au votat astăzi

Deputații, gata să renunțe la politică pentru a lupta cot la cot cu pandemia: Ce declarație comună au votat astăzi

Deputații au votat Declarația Parlamentului Republicii Moldova cu privire la armistițiu politic în fața crizei umanitare cauzată de pandemie în Republica Moldova.…

Cseke Attila: „Județul Suceava este campion absolut la investiții"

Cseke Attila: „Județul Suceava este campion absolut la investiții”

Ministrul dezvoltării, Cseke Attila, a declarat, la Putna, că județul Suceava este campion absolut la investiții. Prezent într-o vizită oficială în județ, Cseke Attila a subliniat faptul că județul Suceava are la Compania Națională de Investiții cele mai multe…

VIDEO Confuzie în Parlamentul de la Chișinău. Moment de reculegere pentru un scriitor care N-A MURIT

VIDEO Confuzie în Parlamentul de la Chișinău. Moment de reculegere pentru un scriitor care N-A MURIT

În timpul sedinție de vineri a Parlamentuliu de la Chișinău, președintele Zinaida Greceanîi a anunţat "cu mare regret că a decedat marele Spiridon Vangheli"La final, unul dintre parlamentari a atras…

OMS afirmă că „nu există vreun motiv pentru a nu utiliza" vaccinul de la AstraZeneca

OMS afirmă că „nu există vreun motiv pentru a nu utiliza” vaccinul de la AstraZeneca

Organizaţia Mondială a Sănătăţii (OMS) afirmă că „nu există vreun motiv pentru a nu utiliza" vaccinul de la AstraZeneca. Anunțul vine după ce mai multe state europene au anunţat, din motive de precauţie, că au suspendat…

Romania's first electric vehicle can be pre-ordered from March 20

Romania’s first electric vehicle can be pre-ordered from March 20

Dacia, a Romanian automobile producer who is part of the French group Renault, will accept pre-orders for its first electric model, Dacia Spring Electric, starting from March 20, according to Romanian Insider. Dacia Spring has a 33 kW (45 hp) electric motor powered…

NOI date despre reacțiile adverse apărute după vaccinări cu lotul AstraZeneca RETRAS: ce au pățit CINCI oameni din Neamț

NOI date despre reacțiile adverse apărute după vaccinări cu lotul AstraZeneca RETRAS: ce au pățit CINCI oameni din Neamț

În judeţul Neamţ au fost administrate 2.746 doze de vaccin AstraZeneca, din lotul suspendat temporar de autorităţi, potrivit informaţiilor furnizate,…


Romania's first electric vehicle can be pre-ordered from March 20

Publicat:
Romania’s first electric vehicle can be pre-ordered from March 20

Dacia, a Romanian automobile producer who is part of the French group Renault, will accept pre-orders for its first electric model, , starting from March 20, according to . Dacia Spring has a 33 kW (45 hp) electric motor powered by a 26.8 kWh battery and can be charged from both a […]

