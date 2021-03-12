Romania’s first electric vehicle can be pre-ordered from March 20Publicat:
Dacia, a Romanian automobile producer who is part of the French group Renault, will accept pre-orders for its first electric model, Dacia Spring Electric, starting from March 20, according to Romanian Insider. Dacia Spring has a 33 kW (45 hp) electric motor powered by a 26.8 kWh battery and can be charged from both a […] The post Romania’s first electric vehicle can be pre-ordered from March 20 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
