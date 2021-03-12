Romania’s first electric vehicle can be pre-ordered from March 20

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Commission reached an agreement with BioNTech-Pfizer for the supply of four million more doses of COVID-19 vaccines for the Member States in the next two weeks in order to tackle coronavirus hotspots and to facilitate free border movement, according to a press release on Wednesday. “To…

- Online retailer Amazon announced on Tuesday a major expansion of its operations as it plans to open three new offices in Romania over the next three years and aims to create more than 500 jobs bringing the number of staff employed in the country to over 3,000, according to seenews.com. The first office…

- Pope Francis departed Iraq on Monday after a four-day visit which included meetings with Christians and Muslim leaders to bring hope to the country with a message of coexistence, forgiveness and peace, according to voanews.com. The four-day trip, which began on Friday, was the pontiff’s first international…

- Timisoara the fourth largest city in Romania and several neighbouring communes have entered locked down for 14 days as of March 8 due to the increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases, according to intellinews.com. Hundreds of residents gathered on Sunday in front of the Timisoara city hall to protest…

- Marian Preda, the Rector of the University of Bucharest, announced on Tuesday that 45 first-year law students who cheated in the winter exams have been expelled from the Faculty of Law. “The Council of the Faculty of Law, comprised of the best-reputed law experts nationally, voted by a large majority,…

- The tradition of martisor marks the beginning of spring and the change of seasons in Romania. This is only the first of a series of celebrations in March. Celebrated on the first of March, martistor is one of the most important local spring traditions. On this day, even until March 8, men will provide…

- Military doctor Valeriu Gheorghița, the national vaccination campaign coordinator, told Digi FM that Romania might have a fourth anti-COVID vaccine available by April, which is produced by Johnson & Johnson. Gheorghița said that the vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson is expected to be authorized…

- The low-cost airline Flydubai will start offering flights to Cluj-Napoca in Romania, twice a week, starting on March 20. It already operates a double daily service between Dubai and the Henri Coanda International Airport (OTP) in Bucharest. With the start of these new flights to Avram Iancu International…