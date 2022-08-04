Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 8,617 on over 27,000 tests in last 24h

Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 8,617 on over 27,000 tests in last 24hPublicat:
As many as 8,617 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 489 from the previous day, with over 27,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Thursday.
Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.
Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebookstiripesurse.ro ×
Help your friends know more about Romania!
Share this article on Facebook
Share this article!× NEWSLETTER ×
Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 11,696 on over 35,000 tests in last 24h
16:00, 02.08.2022 - As many as 11,696 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 6,494 from the previous day, with over 35,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Tuesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…
Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 7,532 on roughly 22,712 tests in last 24h
15:20, 30.07.2022 - As many as 7,532 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 1,299 from the previous day, with 22,712 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Saturday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…
Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 8,831 on over 25,000 tests in last 24h
15:01, 29.07.2022 - As many as 8,831 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 508 from the previous day, with over 25,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Friday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…
Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 404 in over 14,700 tests in 24 hours
13:50, 03.06.2022 - As many as 404 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 222 from Thursday, in 14,702 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Friday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe…
Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 188 in roughly 8,033 tests in 24 hours
12:51, 30.05.2022 - As many as 188 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 15 from Sunday, with roughly 8,033 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Sunday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…
Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 467 on over 18,000 tests in last 24h
14:50, 19.05.2022 - As many as 467 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 46 fewer than the previous day, with over 18,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Thursday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…
Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 513 on over 19,000 tests in last 24h
15:16, 18.05.2022 - As many as 513 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 168 fewer than the previous day, with over 19,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Wednesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…
Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 602 on over 18,000 tests in last 24h
12:50, 12.05.2022 - As many as 602 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 103 from the previous day, with over 18,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Thursday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…