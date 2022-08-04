Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 8,617 on over 27,000 tests in last 24h

Stiri Recomandate

Bilanț național COVID-19, din 4 august 2022: 8.617 cazuri noi și 27 decese

În ultimele 24 de ore au fost înregistrate 8.617 cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), cu 489 mai puține față de ziua anterioară. 1.624 din cazurile noi din 24 de ore sunt ale unor pacienți reinfectați, testați pozitiv la o perioadă… [citeste mai departe]

30 de amenzi și 3 permise de conducere reținute, în urma unei acțiuni a polițiștilor rutieri din Alba Iulia

Ieri, 3 august 2022, între orele 06.00 – 22.00, pe raza municipiului Alba Iulia, s-a desfășurat o acțiune cu efective suplimentare, în scopul combaterii principalelor cauze generatoare… [citeste mai departe]

Gigi Becali, criză de nervi din cauza suporterilor FCSB. Ce amendă uriașă a primit vicecampioana României

Gigi Becali s-a enervat după ce a auzit că UEFA a amendat FCSB cu 50.000 de euro. Oficialii forului european au considerat că la returul „dublei” cu Saburtalo Tbilisi, din tribunele… [citeste mai departe]

Profesorii de Informatică îi cer Ministerului Educației să includă câte o oră de algoritmi și programare elementară în planurile-cadru de la liceu

Peste 700 de profesori de informatică s-au alăturat unui demers prin care susțin introducerea… [citeste mai departe]

Femeie de 31 de ani cercetată de polițiștii din Blaj, după ce a fost surprinsă la volanul unui autoturism neînmatriculat

Ieri, 3 august 2022, în jurul orei 12.42, polițiștii rutieri din Blaj au depistat o femeie de 31 de ani, din comuna Sâncel, în timp ce conducea, pe… [citeste mai departe]

China anunţă că a efectuat „lovituri cu rachete de precizie” în Strâmtoarea Taiwan

China anunţă că a organizat joi „lovituri cu rachete de precizie” în Strâmtoarea Taiwan, ca parte a exerciţiilor militare care au crescut tensiunile în regiune la cel mai înalt nivel din ultimele decenii, relatează The… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul italian: Măsuri anti-inflaţie în valoare de 14,3 miliarde de euro

Guvernul italian intenţionează să aprobe joi un nou pachet de măsuri de sprijin, în valoare de 14,3 miliarde de euro, pentru a proteja firmele şi familiile de creşterea explozivă a costurilor cu energia şi a preţurilor de consum, au declarat mai… [citeste mai departe]

Date oficiale: Coronavirus in Romania. Cazurile noi, in scadere. Cum arata situatia la Constanta. (DOCUMENT)

In ultimele 24 de ore au fost inregistrate 8.617 cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS ndash; CoV ndash; 2 COVID ndash; 19 , cu 489 mai putine fata de ziua anterioara. 1.624 din cazurile… [citeste mai departe]

Doi bărbaţi din Bangladesh s-au dat drept români la Nădlac ca să ajungă în Spaţiul Schengen

Doi bărbaţi din Bangladesh care călătoreau într-un autocar s-au dat români la frontieră, prin folosirea de cărţi de identitate ale unor cetăţeni români, pentru a putea intra în Spaţiul Schengen, ei fiind… [citeste mai departe]

Tenis: Monica Niculescu şi Lucie Hradecka s-au calificat în semifinalele probei de dublu la turneul WTA de la Washington

Perechea româno-cehă Monica Niculescu/Lucie Hradecka s-a calificat, miercuri, în semifinalele probei de dublu din cadrul turneului de tenis de la Washington… [citeste mai departe]


Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 8,617 on over 27,000 tests in last 24h

Publicat:
Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 8,617 on over 27,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 8,617 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 489 from the previous day, with over 27,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the informed on Thursday.

