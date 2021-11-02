Stiri Recomandate

Ministerul Sănătății: 7.500 de doze de anticorpi monoclonali pentru pacienți infectați cu SARS-C0V-2 din 147 de spitale

Un număr de 7.500 de doze de anticorpi monoclonali au fost repartizate în 147 de spitale care tratează pacienți infectați cu SARS-C0V-2, a anunțat marți… [citeste mai departe]

Noua generație BMW Seria 2 Active Tourer a intrat în producție la uzina din Leipzig

BMW a lansat, pentru prima dată, modelul Seria 2 Active Tourer în toamna anului 2014. Până în prezent, constructorul din Munchen a comercializat peste 400.000 de exemplare, majoritatea fiind asamblate la uzina din Leipzig. Acum,… [citeste mai departe]

Republica Moldova a recepționat un alt lot de 42.120 de doze de vaccin Pfizer

Agenția Națională pentru Sănătate Publică a recepționat un alt lot de 42.120 de doze de vaccin Pfizer/BioNTech. E vorba de o altă tranșă din cele 700.830 de doze achiziționate de Ministerul Sănătății prin intermediul Oficiului de Gestionare a Programelor… [citeste mai departe]

Elder Victorin, who tonsured Patriarch Daniel a monk, prayerfully remembered at Sihastria Monastery

His Grace Nichifor of Botoșani officiated last Saturday, at Sihăstria (Neamț) Monastery, the seven-year commemoration service for Archimandrite Victorin Oanele, the abbot who tonsured Patriarch Daniel a… [citeste mai departe]

147 de spitale din România au primit 7.500 de doze de anticorpi monoclonali

Ministerul Sănătății a repartizat marți 7.500 de doze de anticorpi monoclonali în 147 de spitale care tratează pacienți infectați cu SARS-CoV-2. Medicamentele au fost achiziționate în baza acordului... [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat a decapitat o persoană în plină zi, pe stradă, într-un oraș din Egipt

Autorităţile din Egipt au arestat un bărbat care a decapitat o altă persoană în plină zi pe o stradă din oraşul Ismailia, la nord-est de Cairo, a anunţat marţi Ministerul egiptean de Interne. [citeste mai departe]

Americanii vor construi o fabrică de reactoare nucleare mici în România

  Joe Biden și Klaus Iohannis anunță construcția unui reactor nuclear de mici dimensiuni în România, o tehnologie unică în UE.   Președinții Joe Biden și Klaus Iohannis vor anunța, marți, planurile pentru construirea unui reactor de mici dimensiuni, în… [citeste mai departe]

Imunitate scăzută la schimbarea de sezon? Află tot ce trebuie să știi pentru întărirea imunității

Toamna este o perioadă de trecere de la anotimpul cald la cel rece, în care organismul nostru se adaptează la noile condiții climatice. Pentru a-l ajuta să facă această trecere cu bine și… [citeste mai departe]

SEMNAL DE ALARMĂ pentru PNL: la un pas de un TSUNAMI politic, cu girul PSD. Refacerea alianței, formula câștigătoare

Să le luăm pe rând: se știe, voturile PNL au fost obținute pe un discurs anti-PSD. Acum, PNL își contrazice propriul discurs politic anti-PSD din ultimii ani.… [citeste mai departe]


Romania’s Biofarm invests €35mln in new production and testing facility

Romania‘s drug manufacture, Biofarm announced on Tuesday that it has inaugurated a new production and testing facility in Bucharest following an investment of over E35mln, according to a press release.  Biofarm stated that with a usable area of over 10.000 sqm and an annual production flow three times higher than in the existing plant, the new Biofarm […] The post Romania’s Biofarm invests E35mln in new production and testing facility appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Cellini list its first bond issue on BVB

12:55, 02.11.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Tuesday that the oldest network of jewellery and watch stores in Romania, Cellini has started trading its first bond issue on BVB’s Multilateral Trading System, according to a press release.  The bonds will trade under the ticker CELL25 and the funds will…

Romania’s Colosseum delays shopping mall extension again over spike in Covid-19

17:21, 26.10.2021 - Colosseum Centre a retail park located in Bucharest said on Tuesday that it has decided to reschedule the opening of an extension of its shopping mall for the spring of 2022, due to the unpredictability of the business environment amidst the coronavirus pandemic, according to See News. “The opening…

Romania’s annual inflation increased to 6.3% in September

11:26, 12.10.2021 - Romania‘s annual inflation rate in September increased to 6.3% compared to 5.3% in August, according to the country’s National Institute of Statistics (INS). INS announced on Tuesday that consumer prices were up 0.8% in September 2021 from August 2021 and the inflation rate since the beginning of the…

Romania could offer third Covid-19 vaccine dose from next week

17:05, 21.09.2021 - Romania could start offering a third COVID-19 vaccine dose to medical staff and at-risk people as early as next week as the number of new daily cases was rising sharply, the head of the national vaccination committee said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.  Romania is trailing European Union vaccination…

Scallier to open two retail parks in Romania in 2021, plans three for 2022

16:21, 21.09.2021 - Polish property investment company Scallier said on Tuesday it will open two new retail parks in Romania by the end of this year and plans at least three more openings in 2022, according to See News.  “The 6,200 sq m Funshop Park in Rosiorii de Vede is scheduled to open later this month, while the […]…

Sources: EC will endorse Romania’s Resilience Plan by September 24

12:30, 14.09.2021 - The European Commission will endorse Romania‘s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) by the end of this month, most likely before the visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to Bucharest on September 24, according to the Radio Free Europe quoting sources from within the ministry…

Romania’s GDP rises by 13% y/y in the second quarter

12:50, 17.08.2021 - Romania‘s National Statistics Institute (INS) announced on Tuesday that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) recorded an increase of 13% for the unadjusted series and 13.6% in seasonally adjusted terms compared to the second quarter of 2020, according to a press release.  For the first half of 2021, Romania’s…

IFC invests $10mln in FintechOS, a global technology provider founded in Romania

14:40, 05.08.2021 - The International Finance Corporation (IFC) announced on Thursday that it is investing $10mln in FintechOS, a global technology provider for banks, insurers and other financial services companies, founded in Romania and will support the company’s global expansion strategy by facilitating partnerships…


