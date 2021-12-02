Romanian pharmaceutical producer Antibiotice SA wins €11mln tender in the UKPublicat:
Romanian pharmaceutical company Antibiotice SA wins a tender worth E11mln in the United Kingdom, according to a report published on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. Antibiotice Iasi won the tender held by the UK Department of Health and Social Care for a number of 5 anti-infective products for injection, which are used in the treatment of […] The post Romanian pharmaceutical producer Antibiotice SA wins E11mln tender in the UK appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
