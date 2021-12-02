Stiri Recomandate

Fiica adoptivă a Stelei Popescu, mărturisiri la 4 ani de la moartea actriței. Ce se întâmplă cu moștenirea și de ce nu i-a zis niciodată „mama”

Fiica adoptivă a Stelei Popescu, mărturisiri la 4 ani de la moartea actriței. Ce se întâmplă cu moștenirea și de ce nu i-a zis niciodată „mama”

După moartea regretatei actrițe Stela Popescu, fiica ei adoptivă, Doina Maximilian, a păstrat… [citeste mai departe]

Dan Ionescu și Marian Năstase

Dan Ionescu și Marian Năstase

De 18 ani, Asociația Oamenilor de Afaceri s-a impus ca o organizație reprezentativă pentru mediul de business din Argeș. Cu tenacitate, muncă și multe lecții învățate uneori din mers, doi oameni au contribuit la longevitatea și seriozitatea acestei organizații non-guvernamentale, non-profit și apolitice, care își serbează majoratul în această… [citeste mai departe]

Târg de Crăciun, în pregătire la Sighișoara

Târg de Crăciun, în pregătire la Sighișoara

Reprezentanții Primăriei municipiului Sighișoara au publicat, în urmă cu câteva zile, pe pagina web a instituției, www.primariasighisoara.org, în dezbatere publică, un proiect de hotărâre privind desfășurarea evenimentului "Târgul de Crăciun 2021", organizat cu ocazia sărbătorilor de iarnă, în perioada… [citeste mai departe]

La mulți ani, Zinaida Julea! Îndrăgita interpretă de muzică populară la cea de-a 70-a aniversare

La mulți ani, Zinaida Julea! Îndrăgita interpretă de muzică populară la cea de-a 70-a aniversare

"E sărbătoare și răsună muzica" în casa Zinaidei Julea. Îndrăgita interpretă de muzică populară își sărbătorește cea de-a 70-a aniversare.Zinaida Julea s-a născut în 2 decembrie 1951 în satul Hârbovăţ,… [citeste mai departe]

Fostul preşedinte argentinian Mauricio Macri, inculpat cu privire la spionarea familiilor echipajului submarinului San Juan, naufragiat în 2017

Fostul preşedinte argentinian Mauricio Macri, inculpat cu privire la spionarea familiilor echipajului submarinului San Juan, naufragiat în 2017

Fostul preşedinte argentinian Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) a fost inculpat cu privire la o presupusă spionare, pe… [citeste mai departe]

3 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 2 decembrie 2021, în Municipul Blaj și comuna Sâncel

3 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 2 decembrie 2021, în Municipul Blaj și comuna Sâncel

Astăzi, 2 decembrie 2021, în județul Alba s-au înregistrat 32 cazuri noi de infectare cu COVID-19, potrivit informațiilor furnizate de Grupul de Comunicare Strategică. Dintre aceste cazuri, 2 au fost atribute… [citeste mai departe]

Omagiu adus poetei Carmen Veronica Steiciuc

Omagiu adus poetei Carmen Veronica Steiciuc

Alianța Franceză din Suceava, în parteneriat cu Institutul Francez din România, Universitatea Ștefan cel Mare din Suceava și Casa de Cultură a Studenților din Suceava organizează, în cadrul Lunii cadourilor artistice, recitalul de poezie Charles Gonzalès dit Baudelaire, un omagiu adus poetei Carmen Veronica Steiciuc.… [citeste mai departe]

Filmele și serialele care apar pe Netflix în decembrie 2021. Leonardo DiCaprio, star în pelicula sfârșitului de an

Filmele și serialele care apar pe Netflix în decembrie 2021. Leonardo DiCaprio, star în pelicula sfârșitului de an

Netflix a păstrat multe surprize pentru finalul de an. În luna decembrie sunt multe filme originale și sezoane noi ale serialelor de succes. Vedeta lunii este însă… [citeste mai departe]

Scandal la Clinceni! Primarul îl suspendă pe antrenorul Ionuţ Chirilă, care refuză să-şi rezilieze contractul

Scandal la Clinceni! Primarul îl suspendă pe antrenorul Ionuţ Chirilă, care refuză să-şi rezilieze contractul

Primarul localităţii Clinceni, Adrian Budeanu, a declarat, joi, că antrenorul Ionuţ Chirilă, care refuză să-şi rezilieze contractul cu echipa Academica, va fi suspendat… [citeste mai departe]

Harta copiilor care au părinți plecați în străinătate. Sunt peste 75.800 în toată țara

Harta copiilor care au părinți plecați în străinătate. Sunt peste 75.800 în toată țara

Aproape 76.000 de copii din România au cel puțin un părinte plecat la muncă în străinătate, potrivit datelor oficiale care includ doar minorii din evidenţa serviciilor publice de asistenţă socială, anunță organizația… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Romanian pharmaceutical producer Antibiotice SA wins €11mln tender in the UK

Publicat:
Romanian pharmaceutical producer Antibiotice SA wins €11mln tender in the UK

Romanian pharmaceutical company Antibiotice SA wins a tender worth E11mln in the , according to a report published on the won the tender held by the UK Department of Health and for a number of 5 anti-infective products for injection, which are used in the treatment of […] The post Romanian pharmaceutical producer Antibiotice SA wins E11mln tender in the UK appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Aquila lists on BVB after closing largest IPO on the Romanian capital market

13:15, 29.11.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced that the Romanian consumer goods and logistics distribution company, Aquila started trading on the BVB on Monday, following the largest Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the local capital market worth RON 367 mln. The company’s shares are traded under the…

Romanian developer One United buys landmark store in Bucharest

05:26, 20.11.2021 - Romanian real estate developer One United has signed an agreement to take over local company Bucur Obor SA, which owns the famous Bucur Obor shopping centre in Bucharest, according to Romania-Insider.  Bucur Obor SA is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s AeRO market, where its shares are trading…

BRK Financial Group lists its first bonds worth RON 25mln on BVB

12:31, 26.10.2021 - Romanian brokerage company, BRK Financial Group (BRK) listed its first bond issue worth RON 25 mln on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) main market on Tuesday under the ticker BRK26, according to a press release.  “The RON 25mln attracted through the private placement will support the expansion of…

Romgaz gets extension of concession contracts for 8 petroleum blocks in Romania

18:30, 25.10.2021 - Romanian natural gas producer Romgaz announced on Monday it was granted an extension to its concession contracts for eight oil blocks by the National Agency for Mineral Resources (NAMR), according to See News.  Romgaz requested the extension of the exploration period by 6 years, until October 2027 since…

Hungary offers to care for Romanian COVID-19 patients

20:30, 07.10.2021 - Hungary has offered neighboring Romania help in caring for coronavirus patients as the country faces an alarming surge of COVID-19 cases and a shortage of intensive care beds, pushing its health care system to the brink of collapse, according to AP News. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto sent…

Danish renewable producer European Energy enters Romanian market

14:45, 23.09.2021 - Danish renewable producer European Energy said on Thursday it has opened a subsidiary in Romania, as part of its strategy to expand its international footprint and become a major player on the local market, according to See News.  European Energy stated in a press release that Ioannis Kalapodas was…

Romanian dairy producer Agroserv Mariuta’s H1 net profit increased 53% y/y

11:51, 21.09.2021 - Agroserv Mariuta, the Romanian company which owns the dairy brand Laptaria cu Caimac, announced that its net profit soared by an annual 53% to 600,000 lei (121,258 euro) in the first six months of the year, according to See News. “Turnover rose 25% on the year during January-June, reaching 25.6 million…

Romanian online retailer Elefant reportedly prepares IPO

14:45, 16.09.2021 - Wood & Company Financial Services, a top 10 intermediary on the Romanian stock exchange, is reportedly preparing the listing of the online retailer Elefant.ro through an initial public offering (IPO) at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) through an IPO scheduled for November 2021, stated Ziarul Financiar…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 02 decembrie 2021
Bucuresti 0°C | 11°C
Iasi 1°C | 15°C
Cluj-Napoca 2°C | 11°C
Timisoara 7°C | 14°C
Constanta 6°C | 13°C
Brasov 0°C | 11°C
Baia Mare 4°C | 7°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 28.11.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 405.166,80 3.761.158,40
II (5/6) 8 16.881,95 -
III (4/6) 483 279,61 -
IV (3/6) 8.940 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 4.299.469,60

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 02 decembrie 2021
USD 4.3688
EUR 4.949
CHF 4.7466
GBP 5.8169
CAD 3.4149
XAU 249.343
JPY 3.862
CNY 0.6853
AED 1.1894
AUD 3.1039
MDL 0.2465
BGN 2.5304

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec