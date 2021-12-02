Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced that the Romanian consumer goods and logistics distribution company, Aquila started trading on the BVB on Monday, following the largest Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the local capital market worth RON 367 mln. The company’s shares are traded under the…

- Romanian real estate developer One United has signed an agreement to take over local company Bucur Obor SA, which owns the famous Bucur Obor shopping centre in Bucharest, according to Romania-Insider. Bucur Obor SA is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s AeRO market, where its shares are trading…

- Romanian brokerage company, BRK Financial Group (BRK) listed its first bond issue worth RON 25 mln on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) main market on Tuesday under the ticker BRK26, according to a press release. “The RON 25mln attracted through the private placement will support the expansion of…

- Romanian natural gas producer Romgaz announced on Monday it was granted an extension to its concession contracts for eight oil blocks by the National Agency for Mineral Resources (NAMR), according to See News. Romgaz requested the extension of the exploration period by 6 years, until October 2027 since…

- Hungary has offered neighboring Romania help in caring for coronavirus patients as the country faces an alarming surge of COVID-19 cases and a shortage of intensive care beds, pushing its health care system to the brink of collapse, according to AP News. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto sent…

- Danish renewable producer European Energy said on Thursday it has opened a subsidiary in Romania, as part of its strategy to expand its international footprint and become a major player on the local market, according to See News. European Energy stated in a press release that Ioannis Kalapodas was…

- Agroserv Mariuta, the Romanian company which owns the dairy brand Laptaria cu Caimac, announced that its net profit soared by an annual 53% to 600,000 lei (121,258 euro) in the first six months of the year, according to See News. “Turnover rose 25% on the year during January-June, reaching 25.6 million…

- Wood & Company Financial Services, a top 10 intermediary on the Romanian stock exchange, is reportedly preparing the listing of the online retailer Elefant.ro through an initial public offering (IPO) at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) through an IPO scheduled for November 2021, stated Ziarul Financiar…