Romanian directors Radu Jude and Radu Ciorniciuc awarded at Sofia International Film Festival

Forin Cițu AMENINȚĂ patronii care încalcă legea: Vom emite OUG prin care le vom suspenda activitatea

Forin Cițu AMENINȚĂ patronii care încalcă legea: Vom emite OUG prin care le vom suspenda activitatea

Premierul Florin Cîțu anunță că toate cluburile și restaurantele care încalcă restricțiile impuse în pandemie vor avea activitatea suspendată. Deocamdată, parlamentarii nu au depus un asemena… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Sănătății vrea să schimbe criteriile pentru carantină. Andreea Moldovan: ”Mi-aș dori să introducem și un indicator care să ne arate gradul de testare”

Ministerul Sănătății vrea să schimbe criteriile pentru carantină. Andreea Moldovan: ”Mi-aș dori să introducem și un indicator care să ne arate gradul de testare”

Ministerul Sănătății vrea să schimbe criteriile pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Una declară la TV, alta face în REALITATE! Cazul care RĂSTOARNĂ PROMISIUNEA ministrului de Interne

Una declară la TV, alta face în REALITATE! Cazul care RĂSTOARNĂ PROMISIUNEA ministrului de Interne

Scandal mare referitor la Ministerul Afacerilor Interne! Șeful MAI, Lucian Bode, a anunțat că urmează o mare reformă în Ministerul de Interne.Cu toate acestea, Ministerul de Interne, instituție condusă… [citeste mai departe]

Începând de astăzi, 22 martie 2021, se SISTEAZĂ ridicarea gunoiului menajer din Alba Iulia

Începând de astăzi, 22 martie 2021, se SISTEAZĂ ridicarea gunoiului menajer din Alba Iulia

Începând de astăzi, 22 martie 2021, Municipiul Alba Iulia și alte opt localități din județul Alba va fi „îngropat” în gunaie, în urma deciziei APM Gorj de a suspenda autorizația depozitului operat de Polaris M Holding… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Afacerilor Interne vrea suspendarea activității firmelor care au primit sancțiuni repetate pentru nerespectarea măsurilor sanitare

Ministrul Afacerilor Interne vrea suspendarea activității firmelor care au primit sancțiuni repetate pentru nerespectarea măsurilor sanitare

Ministrul Afacerilor Interne, Lucian Bode, a declarat astăzi că doreşte o lege pentru suspendarea activităţii agenţilor… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat din Iași a dat lovitura. În ce a investit 50.000 de euro. Are planuri mari de viitor

Un bărbat din Iași a dat lovitura. În ce a investit 50.000 de euro. Are planuri mari de viitor

Un bărbat din Iași a investit suma de 50.000 de euro într-o afacere mai puțin obișnuită. O face din pasiune și speră să devină unul dintre cei mai mari producători. O afacere mai puțin cunoscută Marius Ciprian… [citeste mai departe]

Ce se întâmplă cu Cristina Neagu, după ratarea calificării la Jocurile Olimpice? Răspunsul selecționerului Adi Vasile

Ce se întâmplă cu Cristina Neagu, după ratarea calificării la Jocurile Olimpice? Răspunsul selecționerului Adi Vasile

România a învins Muntenegru, duminică, 22 martie, scor 28-25, dar a ratat calificarea la Jocurile Olimpice de la Tokyo. În prima partidă de la Podgorica,… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul Armeniei numește un nou şef al Statului Major

Premierul Armeniei numește un nou şef al Statului Major

Artak Davtian a fost numit în funcţia de şef al Statului Major al forţelor armate ale ţării, a anunţat luni premierul armean Nikol Paşinian, potrivit Reuters, citând Interfax, într-o nouă încercare de a-l înlocui pe şeful de stat major în exerciţiu Onik Gasparian de la vârful armatei,… [citeste mai departe]

ÎPS Calinic: „Pe noi, Arhiepiscopia Sucevei și Rădăuților, readucerea proprietății ...

ÎPS Calinic: „Pe noi, Arhiepiscopia Sucevei și Rădăuților, readucerea proprietății ...

ÎPS Calinic, Arhiepiscopul Sucevei și Rădăuților, îi răspunde unui enoriaș care îl acuză că „ați venit cu japca și ați luat biserica din Solca și ați pus călugări, dar ați întrebat solcanii dacă vor?". Ierarhul… [citeste mai departe]

Poate fi oprit valul trei fără carantină?

Poate fi oprit valul trei fără carantină?

Secretarul de stat în Ministerul Sănătăţii, Andreea Moldovan, nu crede că acest val pandemic poate fi oprit fără carantină, explicând că procesul este mult mai amplu, secţiile de terapie intensivă sunt pline, iar rata de pozitivare este mare. Andreea Moldovan a fost întrebată duminică dacă se poate pune frână acestui… [citeste mai departe]


Romanian directors Radu Jude and Radu Ciorniciuc awarded at Sofia International Film Festival

Romanian directors Radu Jude and Radu Ciorniciuc awarded at Sofia International Film Festival

Romanian directors and were among the award winners of the 25th Sofia International Film Festival that held its prize ceremony on Saturday night at the of Culture, according to AGERPRES.

's "Tipografic Majuscul/Uppercase Print" received the Bulgarian Film Critics Guild Award for in .

The Balkan Competition featured a powerful selection of films, making it difficult for the jury to choose just one - the palette was varied, with important themes and individual styles. But the prize goes to 's…

