Romanian directors Radu Jude and Radu Ciorniciuc awarded at Sofia International Film Festival

Romanian directors Radu Jude and Radu Ciorniciuc awarded at Sofia International Film FestivalPublicat:
Romanian directors Radu Jude and Radu Ciorniciuc were among the award winners of the 25th Sofia International Film Festival that held its prize ceremony on Saturday night at the National Palace of Culture, according to AGERPRES.
Radu Jude's "Tipografic Majuscul/Uppercase Print" received the Bulgarian Film Critics Guild Award for Best Film in the Balkan Competition.
The Balkan Competition featured a powerful selection of films, making it difficult for the jury to choose just one - the palette was varied, with important themes and individual styles. But the prize goes to Radu Jude's…
