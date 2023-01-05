Romanian biker Emanuel Gyenes ranks 38 after 5th stage of Dakar Rally

Stiri Recomandate

Femeie din Teiuș, amendată cu 1000 de lei. A aruncat gunoi în Valea Geoagiului

In cadrul actiunii permanente de la Teius ,,Tolerantă zero la gunoaie” , politistii locali din  Teius au depistat-o in data de 27-12-2022 pe numita R.M. din Teius care a aruncat fară jenă in Valea Geoagiului un balot de deseuri menajere!… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu în Moinești din cauza unui burlan

Printre intervențiile semnificative înregistrate în cursul zilei de ieri, 4 ianuarie a.c, amintim incendiul din municipiul Moinești, strada Dobrogeanu Gherea. Apelul care anunța evenimentul a fost primit în dispeceratul integrat ISU-SAJ, în jurul orei 23:00. De urgență, la locul indicat s-au deplasat mijloace din… [citeste mai departe]

Avarie la alimentarea cu apă în Alba Iulia: Locuitorii unor străzi din oraș, fără apă potabilă

Avarie la alimentarea cu apă în Alba Iulia: Locuitorii unor străzi din oraș, fără apă potabilă Avarie la alimentarea cu apă în Alba Iulia: Locuitorii unor străzi din oraș, fără apă potabilă S.C. Apa… [citeste mai departe]

La Survivor 2023 luptă doi clujeni în echipa Războinicilor - FOTO

Doi clujeni vor lua startul în emisiunea Survivor, în echipa Războinicilor. „Zvonurile sunt adevărate, dragii mei! În curând îmi voi testa limitele fizice și mentale, într-o provocare extraordinară, în echipa celor 12 Războinici din @survivorromania.oficial 2023.… [citeste mai departe]

Șeful Serviciului de informații externe al armatei ucrainene deține informații conform cărora Putin ”este pe moarte”

Kirilo Budanov, șeful Serviciului de informații externe al armatei ucrainene, citat de postul american de televiziune ABC, a afirmat miercuri că deține… [citeste mai departe]

PMP cere DEMISIA lui Rafila: „Ultimul lucru de care are nevoie România e o nouă criză sanitară”

„Epidemie de gripă şi de incompetenţă. Rafila, demisia!Ultimul lucru de care avea nevoie România acum era o nouă criză sanitară. Odată cu semnarea documentului prin care se instituie oficial epidemia… [citeste mai departe]

Biserica și lumea și-au luat rămas bun de la papa emerit Benedict XVI

”Benedict, prieten credincios al Mirelui, bucuria ta să fie deplină în a asculta mereu și pentru totdeauna glasul său!”: a spus papa Francisc la finalul omiliei Sfintei Liturghii de înmormântare a papei emerit Benedict al XVI-lea, prezidată joi, 5 ianuarie… [citeste mai departe]

Albaiulieni rămași fără apă potabilă, în urma unei avarii la rețeaua de alimentare

S.C. Apa C.T.T.A. S.A. Alba – Sucursala Alba Iulia, anunță întreruperea furnizării apei potabile, în municipiul Alba Iulia, in data de 05.01.2023, din cauza unei avarii, pentru consumatorii situati  pe strada Ghe. Pop de… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. Modernizare românească. La o școală din Suceava s-au pus uși cu tot cu clanțe și chei la geamuri

Oamenii dintr-o localitate din județul Suceava au fost uimiți când au văzut rezultatul final al lucrărilor de modernizare de la școala gimnazială: clădirea a fost dotată ferestre termopan… [citeste mai departe]


Romanian biker Emanuel Gyenes ranks 38 after 5th stage of Dakar Rally

Publicat:
Romanian biker (KTM) ranks 38 after the 5th stage of the 2023 in the motorcycle class, held on a loop route in Ha'il (), with a length of 645 km, of which 373 km in a special test, according to EFE.

