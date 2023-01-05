Romanian biker Emanuel Gyenes ranks 38 after 5th stage of Dakar Rally

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romanian Emanuel Gyenes (KTM) finished 38th in the bike category of the 4th, 574-kilometer loop stage of the 2023 Dakar Rally, raced around Ha'il (Saudi Arabia). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

- Romanian biker Emanuel Gyenes (KTM) came in 41st on Tuesday, after the 3rd stage of the Dakar Rally, won by Australian GasGas rider Daniel Sanders in the motorcycle category held on the 447 km-long timed special between Al-Ula and Ha'il (Saudi Arabia), Agerpres informs. Fii la curent cu cele mai…

- he Deployable Communication Module "E" made up of six Romanian servicemen completed the mission within NATO Mission Iraq, the National Defence Ministry (MApN) informed on Wednesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

- The ASTRA County Library has announced that it has published the three volumes of the first Romanian encyclopedia on the website www.enciclopediaromaniei.eu, where anyone can see the work of 209 personalities from the country and abroad for eight years (1896 - 1904). Fii la curent cu cele…

- Silvia Macrea, manager of the 'Cindrelul - Junii Sibiului' Folk Ensemble, is one of the most famous Romanian choreographers and a cultural ambassador of Romania throughout the world. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

- Romanian rider Emanuel Gyenes will participate in the 2023 Dakar Rally, the only Romanian in the competition, and he intends to rank among the first 30 competitors. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

- Romanian boxer Florin Ionita qualified, on Sunday, for the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Youth Boxing Championships in the Spanish town of La Nucia, after defeating Ukrainian Vladislav Palivoda by points (4-3), within the limits of 92-kg category, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Tuesday's trading session with all indices in the red and 30.4 million RON (roughly 6.2 million euros) worth of transactions. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…