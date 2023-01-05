Romanian biker Emanuel Gyenes ranks 38 after 5th stage of Dakar Rally

Romanian biker Emanuel Gyenes ranks 38 after 5th stage of Dakar RallyPublicat:
Romanian biker Emanuel Gyenes (KTM) ranks 38 after the 5th stage of the Dakar Rally 2023 in the motorcycle class, held on a loop route in Ha'il (Saudi Arabia), with a length of 645 km, of which 373 km in a special test, according to EFE.
