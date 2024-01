Romania - UK Bilateral Forum this March, welcomed by president Iohannis, ambassador Portman

At the receiving ceremony of the UK ambassador, Giles Portman, presenting his letters of credence, president Iohannis welcomed Romania's hosting, in 2024, of the second edition of the Romania - United Kingdom Bilateral Forum, following the inaugural event held in London on March 23, 2023, told Agerpres.

The president appreciated the excellent bilateral Strategic Partnership relationship and the close Romanian-British cooperation, based on in-depth ties at the political, economic, civil society…