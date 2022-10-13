Romania to transfer 25.5 ml euros to Rep. of Moldova for education and improvement of public utility services

Romania to transfer 25.5 ml euros to Rep. of Moldova for education and improvement of public utility servicesPublicat:
The Coordination Committee for the Management of the Romania - Moldova bilateral assistance agreement approved on Wednesday several concept notes that provide for the transfer to the Republic of Moldova of approximately 25.5 million euros for the start of the implementation of projects in strategic areas such as education and the improvement of public utility services, the government informs.
