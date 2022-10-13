Romania to transfer 25.5 ml euros to Rep. of Moldova for education and improvement of public utility services

Stiri Recomandate

Fratele regelui Charles al III-lea, vizită în România. Prințul Edward a bătut mingea cu copiii de la Academia de Fotbal Viitorul Cluj

Prinţul Edward, fratele mai mic al regelui Charles al III-lea al Marii Britanii, petrece câteva zile în România, la Cluj-Napoca.… [citeste mai departe]

Stoltenberg denunţă retorica periculoasă a Rusiei şi avertizează asupra efectelor unui atac atomic

​​​​​​​Secretarul general NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, a criticat vehement, joi seară, "retorica periculoasă şi iresponsabilă" a Rusiei privind utilizarea armelor nucleare, avertizând că orice atac cu… [citeste mai departe]

Amenințarea Rusiei. Exportul cerealelor ucrainene pe Marea Neagră ar putea fi blocat

Moscova şi-a exprimat la ONU preocupările cu privire la acordul asupra exportului de cereale pe Marea Neagră şi este pregătită să renunţe la reînnoirea acestui acord luna viitoare dacă cererile sale nu vor fi satisfăcute, a declarat… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO: CFR Cluj – Slavia Praga 2-0 (1-0), în Conference League! Unde e Stanciu, victorie uriașă și primăvara europeană

FOTO: CFR Cluj – Slavia Praga 2-0 (1-0), în Conference League! Unde e Stanciu, victorie uriașă și primăvara europeană CFR Cluj a dat lovitura în Conference… [citeste mai departe]

Bilanț SuperTeach: 30.000 de elevi din școlile de stat au acces la o educație centrată pe nevoile lor

Profesorii absolvenți ai Programului Mentalitate Deschisă în Educație au ca scop descoperirea și dezvoltarea potențialului fiecărui elev, punând accentul pe dezvoltarea gândirii critice, a empatiei,… [citeste mai departe]

Josep Borrell: UE va ridica la peste 3 miliarde de euro sprijinul său militar pentru Ucraina

UE va aproba săptămâna viitoare o nouă finanţare care va ridica la "peste 3 miliarde" de euro sprijinul său militar pentru Ucraina de la începutul conflictului, a anunţat joi şeful diplomaţiei europene, Josep Borrell,… [citeste mai departe]

Nicolae Ciucă: „Dacia este dovada că inovarea, viziunea, tenacitatea şi managementul performant înseamnă succes garantat”

„Dacia este dovada că inovarea, viziunea, tenacitatea și managementul performant înseamnă succes garantat,” a declarat Nicolae Ciucă, după vizita… [citeste mai departe]

Rușii dau năvală în Republica Moldova: Unde ai fost până acum?

Mai mulți cetățeni ai Federației Ruse s-au plâns că le-a fost interzisă intrarea pe teritoriul Republicii Moldova. Rușii urmau să ajungă în Republica Moldova pe calea aeriană din Erevan, transmite Știri.md. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro… [citeste mai departe]

Autorizatie de construire pentru imobilul ridicat de Logistics Partners in zona peninsulara din Constanta

Documentul este valabil 24 de luni Infiinta in anul 2008, scoietatea Logistics Partners SRL are sediul in municipiul Constanta, strada Theodor Burada Logistics Partners SRL a obtinut o autorizatie… [citeste mai departe]

Programul etapei a 16-a a Superligii la fotbal. Rapid – CFR Cluj se joacă duminica seara

Liga Profesionistă de Fotba a anunțat joi programul rundei a 16-a a Superligii la fotbal masculin. Capul de afiș al etapei este partida dintre Rapid București și CFR Cluj, care se joacă duminică, 30 octombrie, de la ora… [citeste mai departe]


Romania to transfer 25.5 ml euros to Rep. of Moldova for education and improvement of public utility services

Publicat:
for the Management of the Romania - Moldova bilateral assistance agreement approved on Wednesday several concept notes that provide for the transfer to the Republic of Moldova of approximately 25.5 million euros for the start of the implementation of projects in strategic areas such as education and the improvement of public utility services, the government informs.

PM Ciuca: We must stay united and in solidarity, support Ukraine and prevent war expansion

00:00, 13.10.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Wednesday, while on a visit to the "Getica" National Joint Training Center in Cincu - Brasov County, that the "unprovoked, illegal and premeditated" war of aggression against Ukraine is the most important threat to the allies since World War II, and emphasized…

EP's Metsola: R. Moldova requires special attention, hostile opposition can step forward at any time

20:30, 12.10.2022 - The Republic of Moldova requires special attention not only because of its vulnerability due to the border with Ukraine and the problems with the electricity supply but also because it is facing a situation in which a very hostile opposition can step forward, President of the European Parliament…

Acting President of Senate Alina Gorghiu on a visit to the Republic of Moldova

13:40, 21.09.2022 - Acting President of the Senate Alina Gorghiu will be visiting the Republic of Moldova, Wednesday to Thursday, where she will meet with the President of the Parliament, Igor Grosu, with the priorities of bilateral cooperation in areas of common interest on the agenda of discussions, a Senate press…

Culture minister Romascanu in Chisinau addresses 'Art of embroidered Romanian blouse' file, submitted to UNESCO

20:21, 14.09.2022 - The Minister of Culture, Lucian Romascanu, attended on Wednesday, in Chisinau, a meeting dedicated to the file "The art of the embroidered Romanian blouse", submitted to UNESCO on March 29, 2021 by Romania and the Republic of Moldova for the registration in the Representative List of the Intangible…

Senate's Gorghiu, ambassador Nizami, about Azerbaijan's role in consolidating European energy security

18:50, 03.08.2022 - The Senate's acting president, Alina Gorghiu, received the ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Romania, Najafov Huseyn Nizami, on Wednesday, for a curtesy visit, the two addressing the stage and development perspectives of the relations between Romania and the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well…

First INACO SmartLab in the Republic of Moldova, inaugurated in Durlesti, Chisinau

18:31, 03.08.2022 - The first SmartLab laboratory in the Republic of Moldova was inaugurated on Wednesday in Durlesti, Chisinau, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

PM Ciuca - discussions with Maia Sandu on energy security, refugee crisis and ensuring political stability

18:11, 29.07.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met on Friday, at the Victoria Palace, with the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, who is on an official visit to Romania, the discussions focusing on current topics and "in-depth" consultations on security issues energy, managing the refugee crisis, ensuring…

Call for selection under PNRR: 400 million euros for private equity funds

23:35, 25.07.2022 - Romania's Ministry of European Investment and Projects (MIPE) and the European Investment Fund (EIF) have launched a call for the selection of financial intermediaries to allocate resources from the Recovery Fund, an investment financed by 400 million euros under Component 9 of the National Recovery…


