Romania risks losing 75 billion euros if necessary measures to reduce budget deficit are not taken(FinMin)

Stiri Recomandate

Rușii își acuză comandații de incompetență - Atacuri prost concepute și muniție de proastă calitate

Rușii își acuză comandații de incompetență - Atacuri prost concepute și muniție de proastă calitate

Institutul pentru Studierea Războiului, în raportul lor din 20 septembrie, a analizat un apel video postat de membrii Batalionului 1 mobilizat al Rusiei al Regimentului 1442 din regiunea… [citeste mai departe]

Explozie la o magistrală de gaz din Vrancea. 4 oameni care lucrau la autostrada A7 au murit iar 5 sunt răniți

Explozie la o magistrală de gaz din Vrancea. 4 oameni care lucrau la autostrada A7 au murit iar 5 sunt răniți

Un incendiu puternic a avut loc în localitatea Călimănești din județul Vrancea, după ce o explozie a avut loc la o magistrală de gaz, posibil lovită de muncitori care lucrau la… [citeste mai departe]

Accident în Zona Industrială! O persoană a ajuns la spital

Accident în Zona Industrială! O persoană a ajuns la spital

Trafic dirijat pe Aleea Industriilor, în municipiul Buzău,  în urma unui accident rutier. Din primele date de la fața locului s-a stabilit faptul că este vorba de o coliziune între două autoturisme care circulau pe sensul de mers Buzău către Brăila, conduse de către doi tineri… [citeste mai departe]

Explozie la magistrala de gaz de la Călimăneşti, pe un şantier de pe Autostrada Moldovei. Se pare că muncitorii au lovit o țeavă de gaze. 4 oameni au murit

Explozie la magistrala de gaz de la Călimăneşti, pe un şantier de pe Autostrada Moldovei. Se pare că muncitorii au lovit o țeavă de gaze. 4 oameni au murit

Patru oameni au murit și cinci au fost răniți, în noaptea de miercuri spre joi,… [citeste mai departe]

Jaqueline Cristian și Ana Bogdan, adversare în sferturi la WTA Parma

Jaqueline Cristian și Ana Bogdan, adversare în sferturi la WTA Parma

Jaqueline Cristian şi Ana Bogdan vor fi adversare în sferturile de finală ale turneului WTA 125 de la Parma, dotat cu premii totale de 100.000 de euro, astfel că România va avea o reprezentantă în semifinale. [citeste mai departe]

Vești proaste pentru românii care folosesc bani cash! Guvernul restricționează plățile cu numerar în magazinele cash and carry

Vești proaste pentru românii care folosesc bani cash! Guvernul restricționează plățile cu numerar în magazinele cash and carry

Vești proaste pentru românii care preferă să plătească cu bani cash! Un nou proiect de lege al guvernului face, practic, imposibile cumpărăturile… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul va permite angajatorilor să acorde tichetele de masă sub formă de bani

Guvernul va permite angajatorilor să acorde tichetele de masă sub formă de bani

Guvernul va permite angajatorilor să acorde tichetele de masă sub formă de bani Guvernul a decis să permită angajatorilor să aleagă între a acorda tichetele de masă sub formă de bani sau sub formă de card emis de firme specializate În schimb,… [citeste mai departe]

Cercetătorii NASA au publicat care e probabilitatea ca asteroidul Bennu să lovească Pământul. Impactul ar fi devastator

Cercetătorii NASA au publicat care e probabilitatea ca asteroidul Bennu să lovească Pământul. Impactul ar fi devastator

  Misiunea sondei OSIRIS-REx, un proiect NASA, a fost să colecteze și să trimită pe Terra mostre de pe asteroidul 101955 Bennu, începând din 2020. Informațiile… [citeste mai departe]

Explozie urmată de incendiu pe șantierul Autostrăzii Moldovei: Patru oameni au murit și cinci au fost răniți – FOTO/VIDEO

Explozie urmată de incendiu pe șantierul Autostrăzii Moldovei: Patru oameni au murit și cinci au fost răniți – FOTO/VIDEO

A fost activat Planul Roșu de Intervenție, la primele ore ale zilei de joi, ca urmare a unei explozii la o magistrală de gaze, în localitatea… [citeste mai departe]

Ați câștigat bani în străinătate? Iată ce trebuie să știți despre obținerea rambursării impozitelor!

Ați câștigat bani în străinătate? Iată ce trebuie să știți despre obținerea rambursării impozitelor!

Rambursările de taxe pot reprezenta un impuls financiar binevenit, în special pentru persoanele care au lucrat în străinătate. Dacă vă întrebați cum să obțineți o rambursare de… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Romania risks losing 75 billion euros if necessary measures to reduce budget deficit are not taken(FinMin)

Publicat:
Romania risks losing 75 billion euros if necessary measures to reduce budget deficit are not taken(FinMin)

Romania risks losing 75 billion euros if it does not implement the package of measures to reduce the budget deficit, 46 billion euros from the and 29.3 billion euros from the and (PNRR), said on Wednesday evening, the minister of Finance, , in a press briefing at . He presented the draft law on some fiscal and budgetary measures, for which the Government will assume responsibility, and which was analyzed in the first reading during the Government meeting.
"So, we are discussing the future of Romania. 75 billion

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

President Iohannis on new tax measures: Step in the right direction, we know we have systemic problems

08:41, 21.09.2023 - The new tax measures prepared by the government are "a step in the right direction", in the context of "systemic problems" in Romania, president Klaus Iohannis said Wednesday in a press statement. "A step in the right direction. We must see things as they are. The fact that now will not solve all…

Government is making a big mistake with tax measures put up for debate (UDMR Harghita leader)

14:30, 20.09.2023 - The chairman of the Harghita County Council, Borboly Csaba, supports the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) to vote a no-confidence motion against the Government, if the Union's proposals for the ordinance on fiscal measures will not be accepted.Borboly Csaba, who is also the president…

Romania's H1 current account deficit narrows by 18 pct YoY

14:40, 14.08.2023 - Romania's H1 current account deficit narrows by 18 pct YoYThe current account of Romania's H1 balance of payments was running a deficit of 9.826 billion euros, down by more than 18 percent from 11.997 billion euros in the year-ago period, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) announced on Monday, told…

Trade deficit down 13.9 pct in H1 2023

10:31, 09.08.2023 - The trade balance deficit (FOB/CIF) in the first half of 2023 was 13.323 billion euros, lower by 2.149 billion euros (-13.9 pct) than the one recorded between January 1 and June 30, 2022, informs, on Wednesday , the National Institute of Statistics (INS).In June 2023, FOB exports totaled 7.745 billion…

WB, EC jointly supporting Romania's reform implementation

11:50, 08.08.2023 - The European Commission's Directorate General for Structural Reform Support (DG REFORM) and the World Bank provide Romania financial and technical assistance with the implementation of reforms, including those set forth by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, supporting the country's shift to…

FinMin Bolos discusses with US ambassador about investments, combating tax evasion

22:25, 26.07.2023 - FinMin Bolos discusses with US ambassador about investments, combating tax evasionThe Minister of Finance, Marcel Bolos, had a meeting with the Ambassador of the United States of America to Romania, Kathleen Kavalec, on Wednesday, with one of the key points addressed having been the drawing of foreign…

PM Ciolacu: Gov't relies on World Bank's support to achieve reforms undertaken through PNRR

18:30, 19.07.2023 - The government relies on the support of the World Bank to back major investment projects and to carry out the reforms assumed by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Wednesday, during the meeting he had at the Victoria Palace with Gallina A Vincelette, regional…

Romania's Jan - May trade deficit drops 13 pct to 11.06 bln euros

12:25, 10.07.2023 - Romania's FOB/CIF trade balance deficit as of end-May stood at 11.06 billion euros, down 13.4 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, as FOB exports rose 7.5 percent to 39.68 billion euros, and CIF imports advanced 2.1 percent to 50.74 billion euros, shows data released on Monday by…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 20 septembrie 2023
USD 4.6481
EUR 4.9711
CHF 5.1812
GBP 5.7516
CAD 3.4588
XAU 288.453
JPY 3.1412
CNY 0.6371
AED 1.2655
AUD 3.0068
MDL 0.2578
BGN 2.5417

Urmareste stirile pe: