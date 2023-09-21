Romania risks losing 75 billion euros if necessary measures to reduce budget deficit are not taken(FinMin)

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The new tax measures prepared by the government are "a step in the right direction", in the context of "systemic problems" in Romania, president Klaus Iohannis said Wednesday in a press statement. "A step in the right direction. We must see things as they are. The fact that now will not solve all…

- The chairman of the Harghita County Council, Borboly Csaba, supports the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) to vote a no-confidence motion against the Government, if the Union's proposals for the ordinance on fiscal measures will not be accepted.Borboly Csaba, who is also the president…

- Romania's H1 current account deficit narrows by 18 pct YoYThe current account of Romania's H1 balance of payments was running a deficit of 9.826 billion euros, down by more than 18 percent from 11.997 billion euros in the year-ago period, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) announced on Monday, told…

- The trade balance deficit (FOB/CIF) in the first half of 2023 was 13.323 billion euros, lower by 2.149 billion euros (-13.9 pct) than the one recorded between January 1 and June 30, 2022, informs, on Wednesday , the National Institute of Statistics (INS).In June 2023, FOB exports totaled 7.745 billion…

- The European Commission's Directorate General for Structural Reform Support (DG REFORM) and the World Bank provide Romania financial and technical assistance with the implementation of reforms, including those set forth by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, supporting the country's shift to…

- FinMin Bolos discusses with US ambassador about investments, combating tax evasionThe Minister of Finance, Marcel Bolos, had a meeting with the Ambassador of the United States of America to Romania, Kathleen Kavalec, on Wednesday, with one of the key points addressed having been the drawing of foreign…

- The government relies on the support of the World Bank to back major investment projects and to carry out the reforms assumed by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Wednesday, during the meeting he had at the Victoria Palace with Gallina A Vincelette, regional…

- Romania's FOB/CIF trade balance deficit as of end-May stood at 11.06 billion euros, down 13.4 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, as FOB exports rose 7.5 percent to 39.68 billion euros, and CIF imports advanced 2.1 percent to 50.74 billion euros, shows data released on Monday by…