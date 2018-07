Simona Halep stopped in her tracks in Wimbledon third round

World No. 1 Simona Halep suffered a dramatic defeat to Taiwan's Su-Wei Hsieh (aged 32, WTA's 48th) who beat her 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 in the Wimbledon third round, informs Agerpres.This is the first loss for Halep after winning her maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open this year. Although… [citeste mai departe]