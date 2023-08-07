Romania decries ‘cynical’ Russian grain infrastructure attacks

Stiri Recomandate

Energia solară în România: Sursa viitoare de durabilitate și economii

Energia solară în România: Sursa viitoare de durabilitate și economii

Energia solară devine tot mai atractivă și mai relevantă în România, pe măsură ce oamenii caută soluții sustenabile pentru a-și satisface nevoile energetice. Cu resursele sale naturale bogate și un potențial solar semnificativ, România are șansa de a exploata… [citeste mai departe]

Cele mai bune universități din lume, în 2024. 5 din primele 10 sunt din Europa

Cele mai bune universități din lume, în 2024. 5 din primele 10 sunt din Europa

Universitățile europene și nord-americane domină clasamentul mondial QS 2024, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) ocupând primul loc pentru al 12-lea an consecutiv, transmite Euronews. A fost publicat clasamentul mondial anual al… [citeste mai departe]

CSA Steaua suspendată din Ghencea pentru următoarele patru meciuri

CSA Steaua suspendată din Ghencea pentru următoarele patru meciuri

Tribunalul de Arbitraj Sportiv (TAS) a validat luni decizia privind sancționarea CSA Steaua de către Comisia de Disciplină și Etică a Federației Române de Fotbal cu suspedarea stadionului propriu pentru patru etape. [citeste mai departe]

Anunț MIPE: Voucherele pentru alimente vor fi alimentate până pe 15 august

Anunț MIPE: Voucherele pentru alimente vor fi alimentate până pe 15 august

Ministerul Investițiilor și Proiectelor Europene (MIPE) anunță că aproximativ 2,5 milioane de carduri „Sprijin pentru România” vor fi alimentate, până în data de 15 august, cu 250 de lei. Ajutorul este oferit o dată la două luni celor 2,5 milioane… [citeste mai departe]

S-a aflat cine este omul din spatele trapperului Gheboasă. Ce sfaturi a primit de la mentorul său: Du-te și rupe-i!

S-a aflat cine este omul din spatele trapperului Gheboasă. Ce sfaturi a primit de la mentorul său: Du-te și rupe-i!

S-a aflat cine este omul din spatele trapperului Gheboasă. Ce sfaturi a primit de la mentorul său: 'Du-te și rupe-i!'Trapperul, care a crescut fără tatăl său natural,… [citeste mai departe]

Prețul acțiunilor companiei de investiții a lui Warren Buffett a ajuns la un nivel record

Prețul acțiunilor companiei de investiții a lui Warren Buffett a ajuns la un nivel record

Prețul acțiunilor companiei de investiții a miliardarului Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway, au ajuns luni la cel mai mare nivel din istorie după ce a înregistrat un profit operațional record de peste 10 miliarde de… [citeste mai departe]

Motivația respingerii pensiilor speciale: CCR spune că o pensie aflată în plată nu poate fi redusă ca și cuantum

Motivația respingerii pensiilor speciale: CCR spune că o pensie aflată în plată nu poate fi redusă ca și cuantum

Curtea Constituțională a României a explicat motivul pentru care a respins proiectul prin care pensiile speciale urmau să fie reformate, deși autoritățile din România… [citeste mai departe]

Doar cei cu privirea ageră pot găsi numărul 523 ascuns în imagine. Ai curaj să încerci?

Doar cei cu privirea ageră pot găsi numărul 523 ascuns în imagine. Ai curaj să încerci?

Ca de obice, la început de săptămână te provocăm în a rezolva anumite teste, unele de IQ, altele care conțin anumite imagini. În cazul de față, doar cei cu privirea ageră pot găsi numărul 523 ascuns în imagine. Ai… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO | Obiectele Reginei Maria au ajuns în pivnițe insalubre, iar inima într-o caserolă de plastic

FOTO | Obiectele Reginei Maria au ajuns în pivnițe insalubre, iar inima într-o caserolă de plastic

Maria Alexandra Victoria, cunoscută ca Regina Maria a României, a fost o personalitate deosebit de importantă în contextul istoric al României și Europei. Ea s-a născut pe 29 octombrie 1875 la Eastwell… [citeste mai departe]

Gianina Petrescu îi asistă din nou pe sportivii de la BRD Kaufland Argeș Open Wheelchair Tennis

Gianina Petrescu îi asistă din nou pe sportivii de la BRD Kaufland Argeș Open Wheelchair Tennis

Gianina Petrescu îi asistă din nou pe sportivii de la BRD Kaufland Argeș Open Wheelchair Tennis A-VI-a ediție a turneului internațional de tenis destinat persoanelor cu dizabilități – ”BRD Kaufland Argeș… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Romania decries ‘cynical’ Russian grain infrastructure attacks

Publicat:
Romania decries ‘cynical’ Russian grain infrastructure attacks

Romania is working to find more ways to help transport Ukrainian grain, the country’s foreign minister said Monday, describing the security situation in the region as “quite serious,” according to Politico.  More than half of Ukrainian exports using the EU’s solidarity lane corridors set up to facilitate transit by road, rail and inland […] The post Romania decriescynicalRussian grain infrastructure attacks appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Wheat rises after Ukraine attacks threaten Black Sea exports

14:15, 07.08.2023 - Wheat extended gains after Ukraine used sea drones to cripple a Russian naval vessel and an oil tanker over the weekend, posing a risk for a key export route for Russian commodities through the Black Sea, according to Bloomberg. Top wheat shipper Russia moves most of its grain through the waterway.…

Romania to clear 30 ships from Ukrainian river ports by Friday

16:55, 03.08.2023 - Romania said on Thursday it will clear customs for up to 30 ships waiting to enter Romania from Ukrainian ports on the Danube River over the next two days, a sign that trade has not halted despite a Russian attack on Ukraine‘s main river port, according to Reuters. Ukraine is one of the world’s top…

Russian drone strikes on the Odesa region cause fires at port near Romania

12:20, 02.08.2023 - Russian troops hit port infrastructure in southern Ukraine with Shahed drones near the border with NATO member Romania overnight, the Ukrainian military and prosecutor-general’s office said Wednesday, damaging a grain elevator and causing a fire at facilities that transport the country’s crucial grain…

Key Ukrainian grain route to boost capacity amid Black Sea risks

13:45, 28.07.2023 - Romania plans to rapidly expand one of the key transit routes for grain from neighboring Ukraine as Russia’s escalating attacks in the Black Sea are exacerbating risks for the global food trade, according to Bloomberg. The country has already facilitated the transit of more than 20 million tons of grain…

Russian missiles damage Odesa port, Ukraine says

11:50, 18.07.2023 - The port of Odesa, one of the main export points for Ukrainian grain on the Black Sea, was hit by a barrage of six Russian Kalibr cruise missiles overnight, Kyiv said Tuesday, hours after Moscow pulled out of a U.N.-backed deal designed to allow Ukraine to continue feeding the world, according to Politico.…

Russian strike on Ukrainian aid distribution point killed four, Kyiv says

13:16, 10.07.2023 - Four people were killed in a Russian attack on a humanitarian aid distribution point in the southeastern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian officials said on Monday, according to Reuters. The General Prosecutor’s office said it had opened a criminal case into war crimes after the attack on…

UN warns of new threat to global food security after Russia limits Ukraine grain shipments

11:06, 02.06.2023 - Warning of a new threat to global food security, the United Nations said Thursday that Russia is limiting the number of ships allowed to pick up Ukrainian grain at Black Sea ports in its campaign to get Kyiv to open a pipeline for a key ingredient of fertilizer to get to world markets, according to…

Russia hits Ukrainian military facility and Odesa port in air strikes

12:40, 29.05.2023 - Russia put five aircraft out of action in an attack on a military target in western Ukraine and caused a fire at the Black Sea port of Odesa in heavy air strikes early on Monday, Ukrainian officials said, according to Reuters. Ukraine’s military said the attack on Odesa port had caused a fire and damaged…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 07 august 2023
USD 4.511
EUR 4.949
CHF 5.1469
GBP 5.7386
CAD 3.3707
XAU 280.632
JPY 3.1701
CNY 0.6277
AED 1.2282
AUD 2.9623
MDL 0.2568
BGN 2.5304

Urmareste stirile pe: