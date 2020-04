Roman Catholic Bishop of Oradea: Although surrounded by darkness, we continue to believe in light, victory, life

In his Easter message, Roman Catholic Bishop of Oradea Bocskei Laszlo dwells on the unusual circumstances of this year's celebration shadowed by the coronavirus pandemic, and emphasizes the idea of moving from darkness to Light by the personal decision to "redefine our deep and sincere desire to seek God."

The Bishop makes a connection between the moment when, in the still dark hours of the morning, Mary Magdalene goes with a heavy heart to the tomb of Jesus to discover that the stone has been removed, and the moment when Pope Francis prays alone in a deserted square for the healing of…