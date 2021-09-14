Reuters: US, EU pursuing global deal to slash methane emissions

Stiri Recomandate

După ce anul trecut Apple a lansat seria iPhone 12 în luna octombrie, din cauza problemelor din lanțul de cipuri global, compania din Cupertino va reveni astăzi la luna sa favorită de lansare a smartphone-urilor…

În România vom avea un parc uriaș, care va costa 25 de milioane de euro. Un oraș din țară are parte de o investiție uriașă din partea unui dezvoltator imobiliar de succes. Investiție…

Publicitatea pe pietele de astazi poate avea mai multe forme si dimensiuni, deoarece poate include un numar mare de articole publicitare care folosesc o varietate de produse promotionale pentru a ajuta companiile sau persoanele fizice sa isi promoveze produse si servicii.…

Ceea ce destabilizează România la această oră nu sunt nişte alegeri triviale la două partide din coaliţia de guvernare. E iraţional şi ca atare neplauzibil să presupunem că nişte mediocri fără carismă şi popularitate personală îşi taie craca de sub picioare pentru un loc…

Liviu Dragnea era aşteptat astăzi în faţa magistraţilor, unde urma să ceară ridicarea sechestrului în dosarul vizitei în Statele Unite, însă totul a fost amânat pentru că apărătorul acestuia nu s-a putut prezenta pentru că este bolnav. Fostul lider al social-democraţilor, Liviu…

„Obligația militară" l-ar fi împins pe Traian Băsescu în brațele Securității. Aceasta a fost varianta sa în fața judecătorilor, cărora le-a spus că „obligația militară" l-a constrâns pe fostul...

Inspectoratul de Poliţie Judeţean Timiş organizează concurs pentru ocuparea a 14 posturi vacante de ajutor șef de post, specialitatea ordine publică. Angajarea se va face prin încadrare directă din sursă externă a persoanelor cu studii corespunzătoare cerinţelor postului şi care îndeplinesc condiţiile legale, după cum urmează: ajutor șef…

Institutul Naţional de Cercetare-Dezvoltare Delta Dunării (INCDDD) a sărbătorit, marţi, 50 de ani de la înfiinţare prin acordarea unor diplome de excelenţă unor specialişti din instituţie, evenimentul desfăşurându-se în cadrul simpozionului…

Consilier onorific al premierului, Nelu Tătaru a declarat marți, la DigiFM, că va discuta cu Florin Cîțu despre introducerea vaccinării obligatorii sau testarea săptămânală pentru…


Reuters: US, EU pursuing global deal to slash methane emissions

Publicat:
Reuters: US, EU pursuing global deal to slash methane emissions

and the have agreed to aim to cut emissions of the planet-warming gas methane by around a third by the end of this decade and are pushing other major economies to join them, according to documents seen by Reuters. Their pact comes as Washington and Brussels seek to galvanize other

Borrell calls for EU rapid-reaction force

14:01, 30.08.2021 - European Union's Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell said EU governments must push ahead with a European rapid reaction force to be better prepared for future crises such as in Afghanistan, according to Reuters.  In an interview published on Monday, Borrell told Italian paper Il Corriere della Sera the…

More Syrians and Afghans entering EU via Western Balkans

17:30, 12.08.2021 - EU border agency Frontex said on Thursday the number of migrants illegally entering the European Union by crossing the Western Balkans has almost doubled in 2021, with the majority coming from Syria and Afghanistan, according to Reuters.  Frontex said in a statement that 22,600 migrants were detected…

Poland should not stay in EU at all costs, says minister

12:20, 06.08.2021 - Poland should not remain a member of the European Union at all costs, the justice minister said in an interview published on Friday, as he railed against what he called "blackmail" from the bloc over Poland's judicial reforms, according to Reuters. The comments come as tensions between Warsaw and Brussels…

Britain tells EU on Brexit deal: it wasn’t going to last forever

11:30, 22.07.2021 - British Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Thursday the European Union had been inflexible over renegotiating the Northern Ireland part of the Brexit divorce accord and cautioned Brussels that it was not a deal that would last forever, according to Reuters.  "A deal is a deal but it wasn't something…

US, allies accuse China of global cyber hacking campaign

17:30, 19.07.2021 - The United States and a coalition of allies accused China on Monday of a global cyber hacking campaign that employed contract hackers, specifically attributing a large Microsoft attack disclosed earlier this year to actors working on Beijing's behalf, according to Reuters. Opening a new area of tensions…

EU countries approve landmark climate change law

13:06, 28.06.2021 - European Union (EU) countries on Monday gave the final seal of approval to a law to make the bloc's greenhouse gas emissions targets legally binding, as EU policymakers prepare a huge new package of policies to fight climate change, according to Reuters. Ministers from the 27 EU countries formally approved…

EU Summit to discuss strategy for relations with Russia

16:10, 24.06.2021 - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday, that the European Union should resume dialogue with Russia to safeguard the stability of the continent, according to Reuters.  "We need dialogue to defend our interests (…) It is a dialogue necessary for the stability of the European continent," Macron…

Biden and Putin agree to steps on cybersecurity, arms control after summit

11:10, 17.06.2021 - U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on Wednesday to begin cybersecurity and arms control talks at a summit in Geneva, that highlighted their discord on those issues including human rights and Ukraine, according to Reuters. In their first meeting since he took office…


