Republic of Moldova declares an end to energy crisis after Gazprom extends contract

Air Force aircraft supports firefighters intervening in the forest fire in Oituz

Air Force aircraft supports firefighters intervening in the forest fire in Oituz

A C-27J Spartan aircraft of the Romanian Air Force equipped for extinguishing fires took off, on Monday, around 15.30, from Base 90 Air Transport to support the Bacau Emergencies Inspectorate (ISU) firefighters intervening in a forest fire… [citeste mai departe]

A mers cu un prieten la prostituate, la Roma. Când a văzut cine era femeia care tocmai îşi negocia tariful, a rămas ŞOCAT!

A mers cu un prieten la prostituate, la Roma. Când a văzut cine era femeia care tocmai îşi negocia tariful, a rămas ŞOCAT!

Ar fi de râs, dacă n-ar fi de plâns, deoarece această poveste reală are un final tragic. Un conaţional de-al nostru a mers cu un prieten la prostituate,… [citeste mai departe]

Claudius Aeliani Partea a 31-a: De natura animalium: 17.2.

Claudius Aeliani Partea a 31-a: De natura animalium: 17.2.

Preambul: Claudius Aeliani este un autor clasic bilingv în latină-greacă, denumit meliglossos (cel dulce la vorbă), născut la Praeneste (astăzi Palestrina) în Latium, peninsula italică cca. 175 e.n. – decedat cca. 235 e.n. A scris lucări din care s-au păstrat cel puţin două:  în 17 cărţi… [citeste mai departe]

Mulți doritori de a se imuniza. La Chişinău, numărul celor vaccinaţi s-a majorat cu 50%

Mulți doritori de a se imuniza. La Chişinău, numărul celor vaccinaţi s-a majorat cu 50%

Tot mai mulţi moldoveni vor să se imunizeze împotriva COVID. Timp de o săptămâna, la Centrul Municipal de Vaccinare, numărul doritorilor a crescut cu 50 la sută. Specialiştii susţin că vin pentru administrarea serului… [citeste mai departe]

Ce face Simona Halep cu o parte din banii ei. Adevărul abia acum s-a aflat, românii sigur o vor aplauda

Ce face Simona Halep cu o parte din banii ei. Adevărul abia acum s-a aflat, românii sigur o vor aplauda

Ce face Simona Halep cu o parte din banii ei. Fostul lider mondial a câștigat peste 37 de milioane de dolari doar din tenis. De obicei, se scrie doar despre acest aspect al vieții dublei campioane… [citeste mai departe]

Asociaţie pentru protecţia animalelor: câinii se sfâşie între ei în adăpostul supraaglomerat din Târgu Jiu

Asociaţie pentru protecţia animalelor: câinii se sfâşie între ei în adăpostul supraaglomerat din Târgu Jiu

O asociaţie de protecţie a animalelor acuză faptul că adăpostul pentru câinii fără stăpân din Târgu Jiu este supraaglomerat şi că patrupedele au ajuns să se sfâşie între… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat din Suceava, prins criță la volan, în Bistrița-Năsăud

Bărbat din Suceava, prins criță la volan, în Bistrița-Năsăud

Un bărbat din județul Suceava a fost depistat de polițiștii din Bistrița-Năsăud, sâmbătă, conducând sub influența pe DE 58, în Prundu Bârgăului, astfel că s-a ales cu dosar penal.   Polițiștii Secţiei 2 Poliţie Prundu Bârgăului au întocmit un dosar penal în care continuă… [citeste mai departe]

Zeci de campioni români vor îndemna românii să se vaccineze

Zeci de campioni români vor îndemna românii să se vaccineze

Zeci de campioni români, printre care Gabriela Szabo și Marian Drăgulescu, vor îndemna populația să se vaccineze.  Ministerul Tineretului și Sportului lansează campania media „Campioni pentru viață”, cu sprijinul celor mai mari sportivi ai României, între care Gabriela Szabo… [citeste mai departe]

Protest la Ministerul Educaţiei de la Chişinău pentru renunţarea la vacanţa prelungită

Protest la Ministerul Educaţiei de la Chişinău pentru renunţarea la vacanţa prelungită

Un grup de părinţi a organizat luni, 1 noiembrie, un protest la Guvern, cerând de la Ministerul Educaţiei să renunţe la decizia de a prelungi vacanţa elevilor până pe 7 noiembrie. Aceştia au înaintat o petiţie semnată… [citeste mai departe]

Marius Copil qualifies for round of 16 in Eckental (challenger)

Marius Copil qualifies for round of 16 in Eckental (challenger)

Romanian tennis player Marius Copil qualified for the round of 16 of the challenger tournament of Eckental, Germany, with total prize money worth 44,820 euros, after he defeated on Monday Ukrainian Vitali Saciko, in three sets, 2-6, 6-2, 6-4, agerpres reports. Copil, 31, ATP's… [citeste mai departe]


Republic of Moldova declares an end to energy crisis after Gazprom extends contract

Publicat:
Republic of Moldova declares an end to energy crisis after Gazprom extends contract

of Moldova‘s has declared an end to her country’s energy crisis after the government and Russia‘s state-controlled Gazprom agreed to extend a contract for natural-gas supplies for a period of five years, according to RFE/RL. Russian gas began flowing to the Republic of Moldova on Monday under the new contract […] The post Republic of Moldova declares an end to energy crisis after Gazprom extends contract appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

