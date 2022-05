105 COVID-19 Omicron cases confirmed in May 2-8 week

As many as 105 COVID-19 Omicron cases were reported in Romania for the week of May 2-8, the National Public Health Institute (INSP) reported on Tuesday, Agerpres reports.1 Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more… [citeste mai departe]