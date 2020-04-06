PSD's Ciolacu: Retail prices could freeze at last three months levels

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The interim chair of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, stated on Monday evening, at public broadcaster TVR1, that Tuesday in the Standing Bureau of the Chamber of Deputies the proposals for "suspension of credit payments" and the "capping of prices for drugs and food" will be discussed,…

- The budgetary deficit of Romania will hit almost 5 percent should this coronavirus pandemic crisis last one or two months, but should it last more it is already hard to tell where we could get, Economy Minister Virgil Popescu told private TV broadcaster Digi24 on Monday night."At the Ministry…

- Interim Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu argued on Monday in respect to the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) decision regarding the designation of National Liberal Party (PNL) Leader Ludovic Orban for the Prime Minister office that "democracy still functions in Romania."…

- Interim leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that Romania is facing an "imminent danger" caused by the new coronavirus and it is time for all politicians and all political forces to return to the agenda of Romanians. "Today we had a National Standing Bureau meeting,…

- At the meetings this Monday with European Commission Executive Vice-President Frans Timmermans, and with President of the Party of European Socialists, Sergei Stanishev, acting Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said that he clarified the issues of the past and that the…

- The presidents of the two chambers of Parliament are going to file a notification with the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) regarding the legal conflict of a constitutional nature related to the designation of the Prime Minister, the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, interim…

- Social Democratic Party (PSD) acting leader Marcel Ciolacu, on Wednesday declared at the censure motion debate, that for three months, the Orban Government has brought "chaos" and "instability" and, therefore, it must leave. "The PNL [the National Liberal Party]'s agenda is an abuse of power , the…

- Interim PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu on Thursday stated in Slatina that the PSD will file a censure motion together with the UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania), after the government announced it would take responsibility for the election of mayors in two rounds. "We…