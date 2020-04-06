Stiri Recomandate

ULTIMA ORĂ! FOTO! Peste 3900 de persoane și 2900 de mașini au fost oprite și verificate de polițiști în tot județul; sancțiuni în valoare de 359.245 lei pentru încălcarea prevederilor din ordonanțele militare

Pandemia cu Covid-19 pune lacătul pe Open-ul Indoneiziei la badminton

Mercedes GLE, GLE Coupe si GLS au probleme cu suspensia! Se poate desprinde in mers

Prefectul s-a sucit. Purtarea măștilor la Cluj, RECOMANDATĂ: „Obligatorie doar prin Ordonanță militară!”

Comisia Europeană a lansat competiţia Youth4Regions, care se adresează studenţilor la jurnalism

Primărie sub asediul romilor: Întorși de la cerșit din Anglia, ‘stranierii’ au încălcat izolarea și terorizează comuna pentru a obține mâncare

Sancţiuni la regimul silvic, aplicate de poliţiştii sălăjeni

Coronavirus. 162 de decese în România

Declaraţie alarmantă a premierului Suediei despre noul coronavirus. Vor fi mii de morţi. Trebuie să ne pregătim

După single-ul rock “Aruncă-mă”, Delia revine cu o super colaborare trap cu Nane, “Cum era”

PSD's Ciolacu: Retail prices could freeze at last three months levels

Publicat:
(PSD) acting national chairman said Monday that retail prices being frozen at their last three months levels could be a solution at this time, adding that he had a discussion with representatives of the big food store chains about actual solutions that can be applied so that food prices return to normal and consumers be protected. "Today, I had a discussion with representatives of the big food store chains in Romania (AMRCR). Together with , the general secretary of PSD, we spoke with the big retailers about actual solutions that we can implement…

PSD sends to Senate proposals regarding suspension of credit payments and capping prices for food

09:44, 24.03.2020 - The interim chair of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, stated on Monday evening, at public broadcaster TVR1, that Tuesday in the Standing Bureau of the Chamber of Deputies the proposals for "suspension of credit payments" and the "capping of prices for drugs and food" will be discussed,…

EconMin Popescu: Should this crisis last one or two months, deficit could hit rd 5 percent

09:43, 24.03.2020 - The budgetary deficit of Romania will hit almost 5 percent should this coronavirus pandemic crisis last one or two months, but should it last more it is already hard to tell where we could get, Economy Minister Virgil Popescu told private TV broadcaster Digi24 on Monday night."At the Ministry…

PSD's Ciolacu on CCR decision regarding Orban's designation: I'm glad democracy still functions in Romania

16:30, 24.02.2020 - Interim Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu argued on Monday in respect to the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) decision regarding the designation of National Liberal Party (PNL) Leader Ludovic Orban for the Prime Minister office that "democracy still functions in Romania."…

Ciolacu: Romania facing imminent danger of coronavirus; all politicians must return to Romanians' agenda

14:04, 24.02.2020 - Interim leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that Romania is facing an "imminent danger" caused by the new coronavirus and it is time for all politicians and all political forces to return to the agenda of Romanians. "Today we had a National Standing Bureau meeting,…

PSD leader Ciolacu meets Frans Timmermans, Serghei Stanishev, receives support assurances

17:17, 17.02.2020 - At the meetings this Monday with European Commission Executive Vice-President Frans Timmermans, and with President of the Party of European Socialists, Sergei Stanishev, acting Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said that he clarified the issues of the past and that the…

PSD leader Ciolacu: We established to file notification about legal conflict of a constitutional nature regarding designation of PM

18:43, 10.02.2020 - The presidents of the two chambers of Parliament are going to file a notification with the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) regarding the legal conflict of a constitutional nature related to the designation of the Prime Minister, the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, interim…

PSD's Ciolacu: In three months, this Gov't has brought chaos and instability

16:15, 05.02.2020 - Social Democratic Party (PSD) acting leader Marcel Ciolacu, on Wednesday declared at the censure motion debate, that for three months, the Orban Government has brought "chaos" and "instability" and, therefore, it must leave.  "The PNL [the National Liberal Party]'s agenda is an abuse of power , the…

PSD's Ciolacu: We will submitt censure motion with first partners, UDMR group; it will pass

16:13, 16.01.2020 - Interim PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu on Thursday stated in Slatina that the PSD will file a censure motion together with the UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania), after the government announced it would take responsibility for the election of mayors in two rounds. "We…


