PSD's Ciolacu: It is inhumane to increase pensions by less than 10pct

PSD's Ciolacu: It is inhumane to increase pensions by less than 10pctPublicat:
National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that it would be "inhumane" for state pensions in Romania to increase by less than 10%.
