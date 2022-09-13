PSD's Ciolacu: It is inhumane to increase pensions by less than 10pct

Stiri Recomandate

Un american de 76 de ani, pacient Covid, a murit după 850 de zile în care a fost conectat la un ventilator

Un american de 76 de ani, pacient Covid, a murit după 850 de zile în care a fost conectat la un ventilator

Marc Lewitinn, un pensionar din Manhattan, statul american New York, a rămas conectat la un dispozitiv de respirație artificală mai mult decât orice alt pacient cu Covid, scrie New York… [citeste mai departe]

Mulți soldați ruși din Harkov au trecut granița în Rusia în timpul retragerii

Mulți soldați ruși din Harkov au trecut granița în Rusia în timpul retragerii

SUA estimează că Rusia a părăsit în mare parte zonele pe care le ocupase în regiunea Harkov (nord-est), iar mulţi soldaţi ruşi, care se repliaseră în faţa înaintării trupelor ucrainene, au trecut graniţa revenind în Rusia, a declarat… [citeste mai departe]

AEP solicită USR explicații pentru începerea campaniei electorale în Sectorul 5

AEP solicită USR explicații pentru începerea campaniei electorale în Sectorul 5

Autoritatea Electorală Permanentă a constatat publicarea în Sectorul 5, sub sigla USR PLUS, a mesajului „Lupt pentru tine. Primarul tău pentru Sectorul 5 Alexandru Dimitriu”, mesajele fiind amplasate pe panouri de afișaj în mai multe… [citeste mai departe]

Cum arată noua campanie toamnă-iarnă a brandului COS

Cum arată noua campanie toamnă-iarnă a brandului COS

Cum arată noua campanie toamnă-iarnă a brandului COS Inspirată de locurile și oamenii care provoacă societatea, încurajează conversații și ghidează un nou mod de gândire, campania COS este condusă de New Yorkezii, actorul Harvey Keitel și actrița și producătoarea Natasha Lyonne, alături de… [citeste mai departe]

Ziua pompierilor, marcata anual la 13 septembrie

Ziua pompierilor, marcata anual la 13 septembrie

Ziua pompierilor, marcata anual la 13 septembrie, aminteste de actul eroic al pompierilor militari, condusi de locotenentul Pavel Zaganescu in lupta din Dealul Spirii, impotriva trupelor otomane, pentru apararea Revolutiei de la 1848.In anul 1952, a luat fiinta Grupul Regional Paza Contra Incendiilor "Dobrogealdquo;,… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO| Performanță extraordinară pentru CS Unirea Alba Iulia: Laura Alexia Bogdan – campioană balcanică la judo

FOTO| Performanță extraordinară pentru CS Unirea Alba Iulia: Laura Alexia Bogdan – campioană balcanică la judo

FOTO| Performanță extraordinară pentru CS Unirea Alba Iulia: Laura Alexia Bogdan – campioană balcanică la judo Performanță extraordinară pentru CS Unirea Alba Iulia:… [citeste mai departe]

174 de ani de când 166 de ostaşi pompieri au luptat împotriva celor aproape 6.000 de soldaţi otomani / Ziua Porților Deschise la detaşamentele pompierilor din Cluj

174 de ani de când 166 de ostaşi pompieri au luptat împotriva celor aproape 6.000 de soldaţi otomani / Ziua Porților Deschise la detaşamentele pompierilor din Cluj

În data de 13 septembrie este sărbătorită ZIUA POMPIERILOR DIN… [citeste mai departe]

Patriarhul Kirill îi îndeamnă pe ruși să se roage pentru Putin

Patriarhul Kirill îi îndeamnă pe ruși să se roage pentru Putin

Patriarhul Kirill al Moscovei îi îndeamnă pe ruși să se roage pentru Vladimir Putin, comandanții militari și politicienii țării. Este nevoie de ajutor divin, pentru ca aceștia să ia deciziile corecte în războiul din Ucraina, susține patriarhul. [citeste mai departe]

Volodimir Zelenski nu dă un pas înapoi: Ucraina nu va accepta niciun fel de variantă a acordurilor de la Minsk

Volodimir Zelenski nu dă un pas înapoi: Ucraina nu va accepta niciun fel de variantă a acordurilor de la Minsk

Ucraina nu va accepta niciun fel de variantă a "acordurilor de la Minsk", a declarat preşedintele ucrainean Volodimir Zelenski într-un interviu acordat luni jurnalistului Fareed… [citeste mai departe]

Cutremur produs în zona Vrancea, astăzi. HARTA

Cutremur produs în zona Vrancea, astăzi. HARTA

Un cutremur cu magnitudinea 4,2 pe Richer s-a produs în această dimineaţă, la ora locală 5:50, în zona seismică Vrancea, judeţul Buzău, arată informaţiile publicate de Institutul Naţional de Cercetare – Dezvoltare pentru Fizica Pământului (INCDFP).Seismul a avut intensitate II şi s-a înregistrat la adâncimea… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

PSD's Ciolacu: It is inhumane to increase pensions by less than 10pct

Publicat:
PSD's Ciolacu: It is inhumane to increase pensions by less than 10pct

National leader of the (PSD) said on Monday that it would be "inhumane" for state pensions in Romania to increase by less than 10%.

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

× NEWSLETTER ×

Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate

BACK TO TOP DESPRE

Exclusivitați și documente incendiare.

Echipa stiripesurse.ro…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Natural gas more expensive by over 70pct, potatoes by over 54pct in one year (INS)

11:35, 12.09.2022 - Natural gas became more expensive in Romania over the past year as it cost 70.64% more in August 2022 than in August 2021, according to data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Finance Minister says there is space and need to increase pensions next year

08:56, 02.09.2022 - Finance Minister Adrian Caciu said on Thursday that there is space and mostly need for an increase in pensions next year, nonetheless he didn't advance any percentage, adding that the final decision would be made in the coalition. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

PSD's Ciolacu says ruling coalition to meet on best solutions for energy prices

11:15, 16.08.2022 - National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), in the ruling coalition, Marcel Ciolacu, said that there will be a meeting today of the leaders of the ruling coalition to discuss energy prices. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

PSD's Ciolacu: When it's time for a reshuffle, no one will keep it a secret

16:01, 12.08.2022 - National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu denied on Friday that there is any intention of a government reshuffle, noting that the evaluation of the ministers ended last month without any change proposals being made by the prime minister. Fii la curent cu cele mai…

Euro trades at 4.9210 RON

17:05, 08.08.2022 - The exchange rate of the national RON currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows: Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

'Mirror Mission Cities Hub Romania' national hub set up by Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitalization

19:10, 01.08.2022 - The Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitalization is establishing the "Mirror Mission Cities Hub Romania" national hub, aimed at implementing the Mission '100 smart and climate-neutral cities by 2030', informs a press release from the ministry sent on Monday. Fii la curent cu cele mai…

Over 267,000 people enter Romania on July 31, including around 13,000 Ukrainians

10:46, 01.08.2022 - As many as 267,352 people entered Romania on Sunday, July 31, including 13,178 Ukrainian nationals, down 4.6% from the previous day, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Monday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Romania's COVID-19 weekly cases rise by 7,726, June 27- July 3

14:11, 04.07.2022 - As many as 7,726 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the June 27- July 3 week in Romania, with almost 75,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Monday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 13 septembrie 2022
Bucuresti 11°C | 25°C
Iasi 9°C | 18°C
Cluj-Napoca 8°C | 20°C
Timisoara 12°C | 24°C
Constanta 14°C | 23°C
Brasov 5°C | 19°C
Baia Mare 9°C | 20°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 13 septembrie 2022
USD 4.8284
EUR 4.9047
CHF 5.0509
GBP 5.6386
CAD 3.7178
XAU 267.814
JPY 3.3838
CNY 0.6971
AED 1.3146
AUD 3.3199
MDL 0.251
BGN 2.5077

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec