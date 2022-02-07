Project proposed by Dacian Ciolos rejected by National Bureau of USR, 11-14 (sources)

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- USR (Save Romania Union) Vice President Dan Barna informs that the leader of this party, Dacian Ciolos, has come up with a series of proposals designed to change the party's structure and its functioning, while claiming that if the National Bureau does not vote in favour of this programme, he will…

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca coordinated on Monday the reunion of the inter-institutional committee regarding the Extreme Light Infrastructure - Nuclear Physics project, meeting during which the ELI-NP project's situation was presented and solutions were identified so that it could be implemented…

- USR (Save Romania Union) leader Dacian Ciolos reproached President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca for not informing the population about the way Romania is preparing for a possible armed conflict in our vicinity. He told a press conference held on Tuesday at the Palace of…

- Chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dacian Ciolos said on Wednesday that measures are needed with a direct impact on reducing the price of electricity and gas bills paid by consumers, namely the reduction of VAT and the elimination of the payment of the green certificate, solutions that have…

- The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, the leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), said on Monday that at the debate of the 2022 draft budgets in the Parliament, there are, in principle, no amendments that would influence these budgets from those who proposed them. Asked…

- USR (Save Romania Union) leader Dacian Ciolos said Florin Roman's resignation as Minister of Research was "necessary," and that many of his colleagues "should follow." "Florin Roman is not a victim. Florin Roman is an exponent of the Romanian political class who destroyed what Romania had best. People…

- Angela Merkel's retirement leaves a "gap in authority" in world politics, but it also shows how high public office does not rule out empathy, Chairman of Save Romania Union (USR) Dacian Ciolos said on Wednesday, agerpres reports. "Angela Merkel's retirement leaves a gap in authority in world politics,…

- The Standing Bureau of the Chamber of Deputies approved on Monday a request from the parliamentary group of USR (Save Romania Union) regarding the exhibition representing "photos of victims from Colectiv accident", within the legislative forum. Thus, starting with November 22, the photos of…