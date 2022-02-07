Project proposed by Dacian Ciolos rejected by National Bureau of USR, 11-14 (sources)Publicat:
The project proposed by USR (Save Romania Union) leader Dacian Ciolos, meant to change the structure and functioning of the party, was rejected on Monday by the National Bureau.
Political sources told AGERPRES that the project garnered 11 votes in favour and 14 against.
"Although the statute does not require a vote on the project, the leader insisted on it. Modifications were also sent. Some were accepted, some were not accepted. From the majority's point of view the essential ones have been rejected by leader Ciolos. The project was rejected, 11 to 14," said the sources.
