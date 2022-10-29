President Sandu meets Crown Custodian Margareta, hopeful for Royal House support for Moldova's EU bid

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Her Majesty Margareta, the Custodian of the Romanian Crown, met, on Friday, in Chisinau, with the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about…

- Romania's population reached 21.943 million people on July 1, 2022, by domicile, down by 0.5pct against July 1, 2021, according to data provided by the National Statistics Institute (INS), published on Friday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

- Her Majesty Margareta, the Custodian of the Crown, is paying a visit to Chisinau on Friday, together with His Royal Highness Prince Consort Radu, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Friday's trading session with all indices on the rise, after four trading session down, and 26.5 million RON (5.4 million euros) worth of transactions. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

- Tickets for the Depeche Mode concert at the National Arena in Bucharest can be purchased, starting Friday, from the bilete.emagic.ro, as well as from the iaBilet.ro networks and Entertix.ro, the organizers announce, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

- The leadership of the Ministry of Education will be temporarily taken over by Research Minister Sebastian Burduja, spokesman for the government Dan Carbunaru announced on Friday morning. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

- A campaign to support Ukrainian children was launched, on Thursday, in Romania, by a Ukrainian corporation that produces and distributes household goods and hygiene products. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

- Minister of Justice Catalin Predoiu stated on Friday that many of the modifications received and examined were found in the draft amendments to the Justice laws. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…