President Sandu meets Crown Custodian Margareta, hopeful for Royal House support for Moldova's EU bid

Stiri Recomandate

Piața bursieră americană pierde peste 200 de miliarde de dolari după raportul Amazon

Piața bursieră americană pierde peste 200 de miliarde de dolari după raportul Amazon

Peste 200 de miliarde de dolari din valoarea pieței bursiere americane s-au evaporat joi, în timpul tranzacțiilor prelungite, după ce o prognoză slabă a companiei Amazon s-a adăugat la seria de rapoarte trimestriale pesimiste… [citeste mai departe]

Spectacolul „Frici” de Ana Sorina Corneanu, marele câștigător al celei de-a treia ediții a proiectului Lecturi³

Spectacolul „Frici” de Ana Sorina Corneanu, marele câștigător al celei de-a treia ediții a proiectului Lecturi³

Teatrul Național Iași anunță piesa câștigătoare a celei de-a treia ediții a proiectului Lecturi³: „Frici” de Ana Sorina Corneanu. Jurizarea a fost făcută de reprezentanți… [citeste mai departe]

Deputatul Tudor Polak (PNL), concluzii după schimbul de experiență cu autoritățile portugheze din domeniul muncii

Deputatul Tudor Polak (PNL), concluzii după schimbul de experiență cu autoritățile portugheze din domeniul muncii

Deputatul Tudor Polak, președintele organizației municipale a PNL Vaslui, prezintă concluziile vizitei de zilele trecute de la Lisabona, unde mai mulți parlamentari… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbatul arestat în cazul atacului cu ciocanul asupra lui Paul Pelosi, adept al teoriilor conspirației. Ce spun cunoscuții acestuia despre el

Bărbatul arestat în cazul atacului cu ciocanul asupra lui Paul Pelosi, adept al teoriilor conspirației. Ce spun cunoscuții acestuia despre el

Bărbatul arestat pentru că l-a atacat vineri dimineață pe Paul Pelosi, soțul președintei Camerei Reprezentanților… [citeste mai departe]

Alexandru Matei clinches bronze medal in European Judo Championships U23 Sarajevo 2022

Alexandru Matei clinches bronze medal in European Judo Championships U23 Sarajevo 2022

Romanian athlete Alexandru Matei clinched the bronze medal in men's 60kg event, on Friday, on the first day of the European Judo Championships U23 Sarajevo 2022 (Bosnia and Herzegovina). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Deciziile Sfântului Sinod: Începe unul dintre cele mai mari proiecte

VIDEO Deciziile Sfântului Sinod: Începe unul dintre cele mai mari proiecte

Vineri, în Aula Magna „Teoctist Patriarhul” din Palatul Patriarhiei, sub președinția Preafericitului Părinte Patriarh Daniel, s-a desfășurat ședința de lucru a Sfântului Sinod al Bisericii Ortodoxe Române. Printre deciziile luate de ierarhii Bisericii… [citeste mai departe]

Wall Street, rezultate peste așteptări / Cu ochii la Fed

Wall Street, rezultate peste așteptări / Cu ochii la Fed

Bursa de la New York a încheiat în creștere susținută vineri, speranțele privind o schimbare de politică a băncii centrale americane (Fed) compensând rezultatele slabe din sectorul tehnologic, potrivit AFP. [citeste mai departe]

Tensiuni între Germania şi Iran după afirmaţiile ministrului german de Externe despre proteste

Tensiuni între Germania şi Iran după afirmaţiile ministrului german de Externe despre proteste

Iranul a reacţionat vehement, convocându-l pe ambasadorul Germaniei pentru clarificări, după o serie de afirmaţii ale ministrului german de Externe, Annalena Baerbock, despre protestele masive din Iran. [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul a aprobat o hotărâre privind recunoaşterea Fundaţiei Memorialul Închisoarea Piteşti ca fiind de utilitate publică

Guvernul a aprobat o hotărâre privind recunoaşterea Fundaţiei Memorialul Închisoarea Piteşti ca fiind de utilitate publică

Guvernul a aprobat, vineri, o hotărâre privind recunoaşterea Fundaţiei Memorialul Închisoarea Piteşti ca fiind de utilitate publică. Fii la curent… [citeste mai departe]

Farul Constanta: Victorie si cu FCU 1948 Craiova. Andrei Borza, gol de senzatie, la 16 ani. Alexandru Stoian, debut la 14 ani!

Farul Constanta: Victorie si cu FCU 1948 Craiova. Andrei Borza, gol de senzatie, la 16 ani. Alexandru Stoian, debut la 14 ani!

Inca o victorie pentru Farul Constanta in Superliga, 2 1 in deplasare cu FCU Craiova 1948, in aceasta seara, in etapa a 16 a, prima a returului sezonului… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

President Sandu meets Crown Custodian Margareta, hopeful for Royal House support for Moldova's EU bid

Publicat:
President Sandu meets Crown Custodian Margareta, hopeful for Royal House support for Moldova's EU bid

President of the Republic of expressed on Friday her gratitude for the involvement and support of the of Romania for Moldova's EU accession bid.

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

× NEWSLETTER ×

Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate

BACK TO TOP DESPRE

Exclusivitați și documente incendiare.

Echipa stiripesurse.ro…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Crown Custodian Margareta, President of the Republic of Moldova Sandu meet in Chisinau

20:51, 28.10.2022 - Her Majesty Margareta, the Custodian of the Romanian Crown, met, on Friday, in Chisinau, with the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about…

Romania's population reaches 21.943 million persons on July 1 2022, by domicile, down 0.5pct y-o-y

11:36, 28.10.2022 - Romania's population reached 21.943 million people on July 1, 2022, by domicile, down by 0.5pct against July 1, 2021, according to data provided by the National Statistics Institute (INS), published on Friday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Romanian Crown Custodian Margareta, Prince Consort Radu visit Chisinau

10:45, 28.10.2022 - Her Majesty Margareta, the Custodian of the Crown, is paying a visit to Chisinau on Friday, together with His Royal Highness Prince Consort Radu, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

Bucharest stocks close back on the rise on week's last trading session

00:05, 15.10.2022 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Friday's trading session with all indices on the rise, after four trading session down, and 26.5 million RON (5.4 million euros) worth of transactions. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Tickets for Depeche Mode 2023 concert in Bucharest, on sale from Friday

11:40, 07.10.2022 - Tickets for the Depeche Mode concert at the National Arena in Bucharest can be purchased, starting Friday, from the bilete.emagic.ro, as well as from the iaBilet.ro networks and Entertix.ro, the organizers announce, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Sebastian Burduja to take over education portfolio as acting minister

08:20, 30.09.2022 - The leadership of the Ministry of Education will be temporarily taken over by Research Minister Sebastian Burduja, spokesman for the government Dan Carbunaru announced on Friday morning. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

Ukrainian company launches in Romania campaign to support children affected by war in Ukraine

14:45, 29.09.2022 - A campaign to support Ukrainian children was launched, on Thursday, in Romania, by a Ukrainian corporation that produces and distributes household goods and hygiene products. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

JusMin Predoiu: Many of received modifications found in draft modifications to Justice laws

18:45, 12.08.2022 - Minister of Justice Catalin Predoiu stated on Friday that many of the modifications received and examined were found in the draft amendments to the Justice laws. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 29 octombrie 2022
Bucuresti 8°C | 22°C
Iasi 9°C | 20°C
Cluj-Napoca 6°C | 17°C
Timisoara 8°C | 20°C
Constanta 10°C | 19°C
Brasov 4°C | 17°C
Baia Mare 8°C | 17°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 28 octombrie 2022
USD 4.935
EUR 4.9128
CHF 4.9587
GBP 5.6901
CAD 3.6245
XAU 261.578
JPY 3.3402
CNY 0.68
AED 1.3436
AUD 3.1643
MDL 0.2531
BGN 2.5118

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec