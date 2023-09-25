President of Georgian Parliament Papuashvili is paying a visit to Bucharest

Stiri Recomandate

Cadoul lui Ciolacu pentru Kovesi: polițiști în plus pentru EPPO. În locul lui Predoiu a semnat… Despescu

Laura Codruța Kovesi a solicitat Palatului Victoria suplimentarea numărului de posturi de ofițeri și agenți de poliție judiciară pentru deservirea structurii de sprijin a EPPO din… [citeste mai departe]

Noapte de foc în Ucraina: rușii și ucrainenii au atacat în puncte cheie

Forţele de Apărare ale Ucrainei raportează că, în noaptea de duminică spre luni, ocupanții ruși au folosit aproape 20 de drone Shahed, o duzină de... The post Noapte de foc în Ucraina: rușii și ucrainenii au atacat în puncte cheie appeared first on Special… [citeste mai departe]

Șoferii nu vor mai avea voie să conducă SUV-uri cu permisul auto de categoria B. Motivul, sunt mai poluante, ocupă mai mult spațiu pe șosele și pot provoca accidente grave

Șoferii nu vor mai avea voie să conducă SUV-uri… [citeste mai departe]

O americancă s-a impus la Memorialul Tudor Petruş. Evoluţii bune pentru românce

Scrimera americană Zander Rhoades a câştigat Memorialul „Tudor Petruş” la floretă, turneu satelit din Cupa Mondială, desfăşurat duminică în Sala „Constantin Jude” din Timişoara. Rhoades a învins-o în finală pe floretista italiană Carlotta… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Mediului a comandat ecuația poluării

Ministerul Mediului va organiza în octombrie o licitație pentru a afla cât de poluat este aerul pe care îl inspiră românii, iar pentru această informație este dispus să plătească 3,23 milioane de lei, fără TVA.  „Prin acest studiu se va realiza colectarea [citeste mai departe]

Încă un dosar “trântit” de prescripţie! Fostul șef de post de la Parva, Cezar Piticari, a scăpat de pedeapsă

După aproape un an de când dosarul în care Cezar Piticari, fostul șef al Postului de Poliție Parva, a ajuns pe rolul Curții de Apel Cluj, judecătorii au pronunțat… [citeste mai departe]

Popcorn cu aromă de Dorel

Iar ne întâlnim la tragedie, pe lângă morți cu punga de floricele, bombardați din toate părțile de spectacolul presei. Umbrărescu, etichetat sarcastic de unii presași cu renumele de „antreprenor erou național”, adică unul care se opune multinaționalelor străine, este din nou aruncat în lumina reflectoarelor încărcate cu plumbi. Pe lângă postura de… [citeste mai departe]

Monica Săsărman, secretar de stat la Ministerul Dezvoltării, la Tășnad, despre oportunitățile Programului Interreg Europe

Secretarul de stat Monica Săsărman, a participat în week-end la conferința cu tema „Oportunitățile Programului Interreg Europe pentru dezvoltarea… [citeste mai departe]

Autotrenuri, pericol public pe șoselele din Bistrița-Năsăud! Firmă din Suceava, anchetată după ce a prezentat o asigurare falsă

Pățania unui bărbat din Bistrița-Năsăud arată că pe șoselele județului, și este clar că și pe cele din alte zone ale țării, circulă… [citeste mai departe]


Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

President of Georgian Parliament Papuashvili is paying a visit to Bucharest

Publicat:
President of Georgian Parliament Papuashvili is paying a visit to Bucharest

President of Papuashvili is paying a visit to Bucharest

The President of the , , will be paying an official visit to Bucharest on Monday.

He will meet the President of the Senate, , after which there will take place a larger meeting of the two delegations. In the afternoon, Papuashvili will attend Senate's today session, told Agerpres.

The President of the Parliament of Georgia will also have meetings with the Speaker of the , Alfred-Robert Simonis, and the Minister of , Luminita

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

