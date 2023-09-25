President of Georgian Parliament Papuashvili is paying a visit to Bucharest

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- PNL's Bode: All containers coming from South America to the Port of Constanta are checkedNational Liberal Party (PNL) secretary general Lucian Bode, former Minister of the Interior, said on Monday that, according to official information in his possession, all containers coming from South America…

- The president of the Senate, National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Nicolae Ciuca, stated on Tuesday that there is no secret negotiation between the PNL and the Social Democratic Party (PSD) for the creation of an alliance in the 2024 elections, noting that there are discussions between the two parties…

- Senate's Ciuca: Parliament must not be the scene of political scandal, demagogyThe President of the Senate, PNL (National Liberal Party) leader Nicolae Ciuca, asked the Senators, on Monday, to hurry and debate, and then vote, on the legislative objectives of the PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience…

- ForMin Odobescu pays official visit to Berlin, condemns Russian attacks on Ukrainian Danube portsThe Minister of Foreign Affairs, Luminita Odobescu, paid an official visit to Berlin on Monday, where she had meetings with her German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, and the European Policy Advisor to…

- Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu submitted on Monday, in Athens, a European mechanism for managing grain transport and allocating additional funds for the agri-food industry and developing specific infrastructure, the government informs in a press release.The Romanian prime minister participated on…

- Minister of National Defense Angel Tilvar pays an official visit to the Republic of Moldova on Monday, at the invitation of his counterpart from Chisinau, Anatolie Nosatii.According to the ministry, the agenda includes aspects related to the stage of bilateral cooperation in the field of defense,…

- At present, Romania, as a member of NATO and the European Union, has the most important or most solid security guarantees in history, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Luminita Odobescu, told private broadcaster Antena3 on Monday evening.Odobescu said that in Monday's phone call with US Secretary…

- Președintele Klaus Iohannis a trimis, marți, o scrisoare destinata președinților Senatului, Nicolae Ciuca, și Camerei Deputaților, Alfred-Robert Simonis, prin care le propune sa ia act de retragerea lui Eduard Hellvig din funcția de director SRI și de declararea funcției ca fiind vacanta. Conform legii,…