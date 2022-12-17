President Iohannis: Partnership in green energy field, crucial, ambitious agreement, to strengthen European energy security

Stiri Recomandate

Unde l-a cunoscut, de fapt, Vica Blochina pe Victor Pițurcă. Detalii despre întâlnirea celor doi

Este bine-cunoscută povestea de iubire dintre Victor Pițurcă și Vica Blochina. Cei doi au avut o relație extraconjugală care a durat 16 ani, deși fostul mare fotbalist al Stelei era căsătorit. Mai mult… [citeste mai departe]

Consiliul Județean Brașov a solicitat finanțare prin PNRR pentru patru spitale

Consiliul Județean Brașov a depus cereri de finanțare prin PNRR pentru șașe proiecte destinate domeniului sanitar. CJ Brașov a aprobat recent, cele șase proiecte, pentru modernizarea a patru spitale , în vederea finanțării acestora prin PNRR… [citeste mai departe]

Presedintele Klaus Iohannis. Ne dorim sporirea legaturilor de transport maritim de la Constanta in Georgia“

Presedintele Klaus Iohannis a declarat, sambata, ca acordul intre guvernele din Azerbaidjan, Georgia, Romania si Ungaria privind Parteneriatul strategic in domeniul dezvoltarii si transportului… [citeste mai departe]

Cât timp se fierb sarmalele în oala de lut. Secretul pentru un gust special, ca pe vremuri

Dacă vrei să îți încânți familia și musafirii cu o mâncare făcută ca la mama acasă, trebuie să știi cât timp se fierb sarmalele în oala de lut. Vorbim despre preparatul – vedetă al meselor de Crăciun și Revelion, pregătit… [citeste mai departe]

ECs president Ursula von der Leyen, in Bucharest: We fully support your accession to Schengen area

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, declared, on Saturday, at the Cotroceni Palace, that the Community Executive "fully" supports Romania's accession to the Schengen Area, adding… [citeste mai departe]

HOUSES WITH MEMORIES/Part of Wallachia history, written by Vlad Dracul in Sighisoara Citadel

A building dating back in the 14th-15th centuries, located in the central medieval Citadel of Sighisoara, in the immediate vicinity of the Clock Tower, is the house where the son of Mircea cel Batran/Mircea the Elder,… [citeste mai departe]

CM 2022: Suporterii argentinieni fără bilete pentru finala Cupei Mondiale îşi manifestă furia

Suporterii argentinieni au organizat o a doua zi de protest, vineri, în faţa hotelului din Doha unde se află membrii Federaţiei argentiniene de fotbal pe care îi ajută să-şi găsească bilete pentru finala… [citeste mai departe]

Președintele CE, Ursula von der Leyen, primită de președintele Klaus Iohannis la Palatul Cotroceni

Preşedintele Comisiei Europene (CE), Ursula von der Leyen, a fost primită, sâmbătă, la Palatul Cotroceni, de preşedintele Klaus Iohannis.  Citește și: Românii cu pensii de peste 4.000 lei nu vor mai… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO: înotătorii de la LPS Alba Iulia, ultimele două competiții ale anului, naționalele de cadeți și de poliatlon

FOTO: înotătorii de la LPS Alba Iulia, ultimele două competiții ale anului, naționalele de cadeți și de poliatlon În bazinul din Miercurea Ciuc, timp de 4 zile… [citeste mai departe]

Viktor Orban, critici la adresa UE pentru neacceptarea României în Schengen: „Decizia este greșită și trebuie corectată cât mai curând”

Premierul Viktor Orban a transmis sambată că Ungaria sprijină pe deplin aderarea României la spațiul Schengen,… [citeste mai departe]


President Iohannis: Partnership in green energy field, crucial, ambitious agreement, to strengthen European energy security

Publicat:
President Iohannis: Partnership in green energy field, crucial, ambitious agreement, to strengthen European energy security

said, on Saturday, that the agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary on the in the field of energy development and transport is a "crucial", "ambitious" document ', which will make a serious contribution to strengthening European energy security and will contribute to cooperation in the region, told Agerpres.

