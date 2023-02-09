President Iohannis, other European leaders welcome Ukraine's President Zelenskyy

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Thursday that at the special European Council meeting that starts today he will reiterate Romania's support for Ukraine, adding that the plenary meeting will be followed by restricted format meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

President Klaus Iohannis will participate, on Thursday and Friday, in the special meeting of the European Council, which will take place in Brussels, the Presidential Administration announced.

President Klaus Iohannis had a telephone conversation on Thursday with his Bulgarian counterpart, Rumen Radev, with the discussion mainly focusing on the accession of the two states to the Schengen Area and the ways to overcome the deadlock of last December's Justice and Home Affairs Council, informs…

President Klaus Iohannis signed, on Thursday, the decree decorating Lieutenant General Pablo Salas Moreno, deputy operational director of the Spanish Civil Guard, with the "For Merit" National Order in the rank of Knight, with the insignia for military, Agerpres informs.

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday sent a message on the occasion of the Victory Day of the Romanian Revolution and Freedom, in which he says that 33 years after that moment, the life of Romanians is completely different, emphasising, however, that the failure to carry out the act of justice regarding…

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Thursday that there were discussions about the Schengen matter in the European Council meeting, adding he is optimistic that in 2023 the process shall conclude with a positive result for Romania and Bulgaria, told Agerpres.

President Klaus Iohannis will participate, on Thursday, in the meeting of the European Council, during which he will also raise the topic of Romania's accession to Schengen.

Cooperation with Lithuania can be scaled up, as areas such as top technologies, financial technologies and cybersecurity are being considered, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday in a press conference delivered in Vilnius together with his Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nauseda.