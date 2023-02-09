President Iohannis, other European leaders welcome Ukraine's President Zelenskyy

Stiri Recomandate

Prins în Gara Adjud, după ce a furat pensia abia primită de o femeie din Păunești

Prins în Gara Adjud, după ce a furat pensia abia primită de o femeie din Păunești

La data de 09.02.2023, în jurul orei 13.00, polițiștii din cadrul Postului de Poliție Păunești au fost sesizați cu privire la faptul că în data de 09.02.2023, în jurul orei 12.30, un bărbat i-ar fi sustras unei femei din comuna…

Varianta ocolitoare a Blajului a fost aprobată. Investiție de zeci de milioane de euro

Varianta ocolitoare a Blajului a fost aprobată. Investiție de zeci de milioane de euro

Astăzi, la București, am semnat cu domnul Cristian Pistol, directorul general CNAIR, contractul de asociere dintre Municipiul Blaj și Compania Naţională de Administrare a Infrastructurii Rutiere (CNAIR) pentru realizarea variantei…

Vești bune pentru studenți! Vouchere de 1.500 de lei și plata chiriei pentru cei cu burse sociale

Vești bune pentru studenți! Vouchere de 1.500 de lei și plata chiriei pentru cei cu burse sociale

50.000 de studenți cu burse sociale, ar putea beneficia, începând cu anul universitar 2023-2024, de vouchere în valoare de 1.500 de lei și plata chiriei, potrivit declarațiilor făcute de ministrul Investițiilor…

Nicolae Ciucă, despre controversata taxă de solidaritate: „România a implementat cât se poate de corect această directivă"

Nicolae Ciucă, despre controversata taxă de solidaritate: „România a implementat cât se poate de corect această directivă”

„În tot acest context, eu cred că dezbaterea şi poziţionarea politică de o parte şi de alta nu este tocmai cel mai potrivit lucru. Ceea…

Vestea momentului de la BNR. Ce se întâmplă acum cu dobânda cheie

Vestea momentului de la BNR. Ce se întâmplă acum cu dobânda cheie

Anul trecut, ca urmare a situației generale de criză, piața românească avea să resimtă din plin efectele, atât a crizei propriu-zise, cât și a sancțiunilor impuse de Occident Rusiei, după invadarea Ucrainei. Încă din aprilie 2022, BNR lua decizia de interveni pe…

Raport DIICOT. A explodat consumul de droguri și a scăzut vârsta consumatorilor

Raport DIICOT. A explodat consumul de droguri și a scăzut vârsta consumatorilor

Consumul de droguri a explodat în România, mai ales în rândul tinerilor (elevi de liceu și sunt și cazuri de elevi de generală). Totul pe fondul scăderii pedepselor pentru trafic de droguri și dezincriminării consumului de droguri, spune…

Vicovean reținut pentru contrabandă cu țigări. Asupra lui s-au găsit 130.000 de țigarete. Poliția i-a sechestrat mașina de 9.000 de euro

Vicovean reținut pentru contrabandă cu țigări. Asupra lui s-au găsit 130.000 de țigarete. Poliția i-a sechestrat mașina de 9.000 de euro

La data de 8 februarie ora 15.40, polițiștii din cadrul Secției de Poliție Rurală 3 Marginea, aflându-se pe raza…

Ialomița: Percheziții domiciliare la persoane bănuite de nerespectarea regimului armelor şi muniţiilor, șantaj şi camătă

Ialomița: Percheziții domiciliare la persoane bănuite de nerespectarea regimului armelor şi muniţiilor, șantaj şi camătă

În această dimineață, polițiștii Inspectoratului de Poliție Județean Ialomița  au efectuat 21 de percheziții domiciliare, pentru documentarea…

Elon Musk se implică decisiv în războiul din Ucraina: SpaceX interzice Kievului să folosească Starlink pentru controlul dronelor

Elon Musk se implică decisiv în războiul din Ucraina: SpaceX interzice Kievului să folosească Starlink pentru controlul dronelor

Compania SpaceX a limitat capacitatea Ucrainei de a utiliza serviciul său de internet prin satelit în scopuri militare - după ce au apărut…


President Iohannis, other European leaders welcome Ukraine's President Zelenskyy

Publicat:
President Iohannis, other European leaders welcome Ukraine's President Zelenskyy

Romania's , Sweden's PM , Spain's Government President Pedro Sanchez, Poland's PM , Italy's PM , and Dutch PM on Thursday welcomed the President of Ukraine, , on the sidelines of an extraordinary meeting of the , told Agerpres.

