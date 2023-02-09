President Iohannis, other European leaders welcome Ukraine's President Zelenskyy

President Iohannis, other European leaders welcome Ukraine's President ZelenskyyPublicat:
Romania's President Klaus Iohannis, Sweden's PM Ulf Kristersson, Spain's Government President Pedro Sanchez, Poland's PM Mateusz Morawiecki, Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni, and Dutch PM Mark Rutte on Thursday welcomed the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the sidelines of an extraordinary meeting of the European Council, told Agerpres.
Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.
Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebookstiripesurse.ro ×
Help your friends know more about Romania!
Share this article on Facebook
Share this article!× NEWSLETTER ×…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
President Iohannis to reiterate Romania's support for Ukraine at Feb 9 EU summit in Brussels
11:30, 09.02.2023 - President Klaus Iohannis declared on Thursday that at the special European Council meeting that starts today he will reiterate Romania's support for Ukraine, adding that the plenary meeting will be followed by restricted format meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Fii la curent…
President Iohannis is participating, on Thursday and Friday, in special meeting of the European Council
14:25, 08.02.2023 - President Klaus Iohannis will participate, on Thursday and Friday, in the special meeting of the European Council, which will take place in Brussels, the Presidential Administration announced. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…
President Iohannis - Bulgarian counterpart phone talk on acession to Schengen Area
20:35, 19.01.2023 - President Klaus Iohannis had a telephone conversation on Thursday with his Bulgarian counterpart, Rumen Radev, with the discussion mainly focusing on the accession of the two states to the Schengen Area and the ways to overcome the deadlock of last December's Justice and Home Affairs Council, informs…
President Iohannis decorates Spanish Civil Guard deputy director
13:45, 29.12.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis signed, on Thursday, the decree decorating Lieutenant General Pablo Salas Moreno, deputy operational director of the Spanish Civil Guard, with the "For Merit" National Order in the rank of Knight, with the insignia for military, Agerpres informs. Fii la curent cu cele…
Iohannis: Failure to do justice regarding Revolution crimes - a critical point of our society
10:46, 22.12.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday sent a message on the occasion of the Victory Day of the Romanian Revolution and Freedom, in which he says that 33 years after that moment, the life of Romanians is completely different, emphasising, however, that the failure to carry out the act of justice regarding…
President Iohannis, on Schengen: I am pretty optimistic that in 2023 the process concludes with a positive result
20:36, 15.12.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis stated on Thursday that there were discussions about the Schengen matter in the European Council meeting, adding he is optimistic that in 2023 the process shall conclude with a positive result for Romania and Bulgaria, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…
President Iohannis, to raise Schengen topic at European Council meeting
09:15, 15.12.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis will participate, on Thursday, in the meeting of the European Council, during which he will also raise the topic of Romania's accession to Schengen. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…
Iohannis: We can boost cooperation with Lithuania, high-tech, financial technologies, cybersecurity envisaged
16:45, 24.11.2022 - Cooperation with Lithuania can be scaled up, as areas such as top technologies, financial technologies and cybersecurity are being considered, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday in a press conference delivered in Vilnius together with his Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nauseda. Fii…