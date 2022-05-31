President Iohannis at European Council meeting: Risks in the Black Sea region are on the rise

Stiri Recomandate

Ucraina: Rusia va discuta cu Turcia crearea de ”coridoare securizate” în Marea Neagră pentru exportul de cereale

Ministrul rus de Externe, Serghei Lavrov, pleacă joi, 8 iunie, în Turcia pentru a discuta instituirea unor ”coridoare securizate” pentru transportul cerealelor ucrainene,… [citeste mai departe]

Strategia lui Klaus Iohannis de a învinge Rusia: anunț făcut de Administrația Prezidențială

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a subliniat, la reuniunea Consiliului European, importanţa de a răspunde pozitiv cererilor de aderare ale Ucrainei, Republicii Moldova şi Georgiei, printr-un mesaj politic puternic… [citeste mai departe]

Numărul decedaților din cauza ploilor torențiale din Brazilia a urcat la 100

Ploile abundente din ultimele zile, care au provocat inundaţii şi alunecări de teren în apropierea orașului Recife din nord-estul Braziliei, au ucis cel puțin 100 de persoane, iar căutările de salvare continuă în zonele afectate și numărul morților… [citeste mai departe]

Taiwanul va dona 6 milioane de dolari pentru reconstrucţia Harkovului şi ajutorarea altor oraşe ucrainene

Taiwanul a anunţat marţi că va dona 6 milioane de dolari către cinci oraşe ucrainene afectate de invazia Rusiei, inclusiv Harkov, al doilea oraş ca mărime al Ucrainei, în semn de sprijin… [citeste mai departe]

Semnele care dau de gol o gospodină rea. Lucrurile care nu au ce căuta vreodată în casa ta

O vorbă din popor spune că femeia după casă se cunoaște. Imediat ce intri în casă vezi ordinea din hol, gecile și papucii aranjați, mirosul plăcut și curățenia în general, toate acestea fac diferența dintre o gospodină… [citeste mai departe]

Alina Eremia colaborează pentru prima dată cu Connect-R pentru “SuperTare”, o piesă de vară atipică￼￼

“” nu e o piesă, e o stare la propriu. M-a cuprins emoția ei din prima.E ca și când ar fi avut viața și mi-a vorbit. Mă bucur că a ajuns la mine și că oamenii o să o primească… [citeste mai departe]

Un sofer din Bucuresti, ranit intr-un accident rutier in Tulcea. Șoferii au fost testati cu aparatul etilotest

In cursul zilei de 31 mai 2022, politistii din cadrul Biroului Rutier Tulcea, au fost sesizati cu privire la producerea unui eveniment rutier pe strada Isaccei din municipiu.Din… [citeste mai departe]

ANPC are un site nou, accesibil si de pe mobil

Autoritatea Nationala pentru Protectia Consumatorilor ANPC , a realizat inca un pas important pe drumul comunicarii cu marele public: a reinnoit site ul institutiei, www.anpc.ro.Si nu oricum, tanara echipa de consilieri ai cabinetului presedintelui ANPC a realizat o noua si performanta interfata web a institutiei,… [citeste mai departe]

Mesaje de 1 Iunie, Ziua Copilului. Cele mai frumoase urari pentru cei mici

Mâine este 1 iunie, Ziua Copilului, zi sărbătorită la date diferite în întreaga lume. Aceasta promovează nu doar unitatea, ci și conștientizarea în rândul copiilor la nivel global. De asemenea, sărbătorește importanța protejării drepturilor micuților noștri.… [citeste mai departe]

Partidul Laburist din Australia se pregătește pentru a guverna singur

Partidul Laburist, de centru-stânga, din Australia și-a asigurat suficiente locuri în camera inferioară a parlamentului pentru a guverna singur și fără sprijinul independenților sau al partidelor mici, a declarat noul premier al țării, Anthony Albanese, marți… [citeste mai departe]


President Iohannis at European Council meeting: Risks in the Black Sea region are on the rise

Publicat:
AGERPRES special correspondent reports: told a special meeting in Brussels on Monday and Tuesday that risks in the region are on the rise and joint efforts at European level should continue to focus on providing assistance, but also on providing an adequate response to the implications of the military conflict in Ukraine.

President Klaus Iohannis: We agree with new package of sanctions against Russia

22:20, 30.05.2022 - AGERPRES special correspondent Florentina Peia reports: President Klaus Iohannis on Monday said that Romania supports the new package of sanctions against Russia, pointing out that he will insist that the European Council's statement include a solidarity clause. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi…

Iohannis: Current reality determines us to further consolidate NATO defence in Black Sea region

15:51, 19.05.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday said that the current reality, determined by Russia's war against Ukraine, makes the allied states go further in the common efforts to consolidate NATO defence in the Black Sea region. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe…

President Iohannis, Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu discuss security situation, implication of conflict in Ukraine

16:46, 06.05.2022 - On Friday, President Klaus Iohannis had a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, in which context they discussed the current developments regarding the security situation in the region and the multidimensional implications of the conflict in Ukraine on the…

President Iohannis, WB chief Malpass discuss assistance to Romania and countries in the region

23:31, 13.04.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis met on Wednesday at the Cotroceni Place with President of the World Bank Group, David R. Malpass, with the talks focusing on the situation arising from the Ukraine war, with emphasis on the assistance the World Bank could provide to the Romanian authorities and the countries…

Iohannis: Reinforcing NATO presence in Romania, the Black Sea, on entire eastern flank, strategic objective

18:15, 24.03.2022 - Romania's President Klaus Iohannis pointed out at an extraordinary NATO meeting that reinforcing NATO presence in Romania, on the Black Sea and on the entire eastern flank is a strategic goal of the country in response to the implications of Russian aggression on European and Euro-Atlantic security,…

Security situation in Black Sea region - on agenda of discussions between Romanian, Hungarian chiefs of staff

19:20, 22.03.2022 - The analysis of the security situation in the Black Sea region, as well as the stage of implementing the allied measures to consolidate the position of deterrence and defense in Romania and Hungary were topics of the discussions that took place on Tuesday between the Defense Chief of Staff, General…

President Iohannis calls for European Union to impose additional sanctions on Russia

20:46, 21.03.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis attended a videoconference coordinating meeting on Monday, organized by European Council President Charles Michel, in preparation for the European Council meeting in Brussels on March 24-25, which will be attended by the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden,…

President Iohannis: We must bolster defence on NATO's eastern flank

19:10, 15.03.2022 - NATO's eastern flank must be strengthened in the context of the war in Ukraine, at the level of the one in the Baltic Sea area, in order to prevent any conflict in the area, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday, after the discussions held at the Cotroceni Palace with his Bulgarian counterpart,…


