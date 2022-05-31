President Iohannis at European Council meeting: Risks in the Black Sea region are on the rise

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

AGERPRES special correspondent Florentina Peia reports: President Klaus Iohannis on Monday said that Romania supports the new package of sanctions against Russia, pointing out that he will insist that the European Council's statement include a solidarity clause.

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday said that the current reality, determined by Russia's war against Ukraine, makes the allied states go further in the common efforts to consolidate NATO defence in the Black Sea region.

On Friday, President Klaus Iohannis had a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, in which context they discussed the current developments regarding the security situation in the region and the multidimensional implications of the conflict in Ukraine on the…

President Klaus Iohannis met on Wednesday at the Cotroceni Place with President of the World Bank Group, David R. Malpass, with the talks focusing on the situation arising from the Ukraine war, with emphasis on the assistance the World Bank could provide to the Romanian authorities and the countries…

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis pointed out at an extraordinary NATO meeting that reinforcing NATO presence in Romania, on the Black Sea and on the entire eastern flank is a strategic goal of the country in response to the implications of Russian aggression on European and Euro-Atlantic security,…

The analysis of the security situation in the Black Sea region, as well as the stage of implementing the allied measures to consolidate the position of deterrence and defense in Romania and Hungary were topics of the discussions that took place on Tuesday between the Defense Chief of Staff, General…

President Klaus Iohannis attended a videoconference coordinating meeting on Monday, organized by European Council President Charles Michel, in preparation for the European Council meeting in Brussels on March 24-25, which will be attended by the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden,…

NATO's eastern flank must be strengthened in the context of the war in Ukraine, at the level of the one in the Baltic Sea area, in order to prevent any conflict in the area, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday, after the discussions held at the Cotroceni Palace with his Bulgarian counterpart,…