PM Orban, fined by Cluj Tribunal for failure to reinstate deputy prefect of Gyorke Zoltan

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- All agricultural producers of Romanian products will continue to have access to markets, assures Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Adrian Oros, in a post on his Facebook page."Today, at the meeting organised at the Institution of the Prefect of Cluj County with the mayors of the…

- The Social Democratic Party (PSD) has decided to call to Parliament Prime Minister Ludovic Orban so he can present a report regarding the budget for next year, announced on Thursday the first deputy chair of the party, Gabriela Firea, mentioning she doesn't understand why the Government did not publish…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban voiced his gratitude, in a message broadcast on the occasion of the Romanian Army Day, to the heroes who died on duty in history, saying that due to their sacrifice today's generations enjoy a Romania that is "a national, sovereign, independent, unitary and indivisible…

- The Romanian government will support the European Commission fast-tracking the approval of regulations for the 2021 - 2027 multiannual financial framework and details of the European Council-endorsed Economic Recovery Programme, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.He…

- The People's Movement Party (PMP) chairman, MEP Eugen Tomac, meets on Wednesday with the National Liberal Party (PNL) leader, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, to discuss the possibility of creating majorities in county, municipal, town and communal councils and signing a protocol between parties. "I…

- The Petrotel Lukoil SA Refinery was fined 100,000 RON (over 20,661 euro), after authorities noted important excesses regarding emissions of hydrogen sulfide. The institution of the Prefect of Prahova County asked on Wednesday the Environment Guard to identify the source of the powerful smell notified…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday that the National Liberal Party (PNL) lawmakers would not participate in the parliamentary debate on the motion of censure, but the government would be present, arguing that the motion was unconstitutional. "Today we are showing up for a motion of censure,…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Sunday, in a message on the occasion of the commemoration of the Day to commemorate the victims of fascism and communism, that an "essential" condition for the mistakes of the past to not repeat themselves is "being aware of the evil done by any totalitarian (...)…