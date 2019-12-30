PM Orban: Decisions on reorganisation of ministries - to be most likely adopted by 15 Jan

Stiri Recomandate

Autoritatea Naţională de Management al Calităţii în Sănătate (ANMCS) a suspendat luni acreditarea Spitalului de Urgenţă Floreasca. decizia radicală vine după ce o femeie a luat foc în timpul unei operaţii, iar unitatea medicală nu a raportat regretabilul incident… [citeste mai departe]

Pentru a nu deveni victima vreunei infracţiuni, polițiștii sălăjeni din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliție Județean (IPJ) Sălaj vin, în această perioadă, în sprijinul populației cu câteva sfaturi [citeste mai departe]

Andra și Cătălin Măruță fac un cuplu perfect! S-au căsătorit în 2008 și au împreună doi copii minunați: pe nume David și Eva. Dar cine a fost primul iubit al Andrei și… [citeste mai departe]

La data de 26 decembrie a.c., polițiștii Serviciului Arme, Explozivi și Substanțe Periculoase din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliție Județean Satu Mare au depistat pe strada Ostrovului, din municipiul Satu Mare un tânăr, de 15 ani, care avea asupra sa peste 200 de obiecte pirotehnice… [citeste mai departe]

Se circulă normal pe toate drumurile din România și se înregistrează valori mai ridicate de trafic doar pe Valea Prahovei, după cum ne-am obșinuit deja, a declarat la Adriana Nedelea LA FIX comisarul Ramona Tudor, de la… [citeste mai departe]

Nicolae Robu, primarul Timișoarei, se declară surprins că a fost trimis în judecată de DNA în dosarul privind casele naționalizate: „N-am nimic în comun cu vânzarea / retrocedarea… [citeste mai departe]

Anul 2019 a fost cel mai cald înregistrat în Rusia de la începutul înregistrărilor meteorologice, în urmă cu 130 de ani, au anunţat luni serviciile… [citeste mai departe]

Georgică Severin, șeful SRR, susține că postul de bufetier este necesar pentru a asigura zilnic toate serviciile de protocol pe care îl presupune numărul mare de invitați ai posturilor din Radioul… [citeste mai departe]

Fostul preşedinte Traian Băsescu a afirmat, pentru B1 TV, că dreapta ar trebui să se prezinte în faţa alegătorilor cu un singur candidat la alegerile pentru Primăria Capitalei de anul viitor - Nicuşor Dan. [citeste mai departe]

Alianța USR-PLUS se pregătește să câștige Primăria Alba Iulia. Nume care au reușit în domeniul privat, vor să se implice în administrație


PM Orban: Decisions on reorganisation of ministries - to be most likely adopted by 15 Jan

Publicat:
PM Orban: Decisions on reorganisation of ministries - to be most likely adopted by 15 Jan

has stated on Monday that the decisions regarding the reorganisation and functioning of ministries will be most likely adopted by 15 January.

"At the last meeting I requested you to come up with the draft government decisions for the organisation and functioning of each ministry, with two exceptions, the and the , there, where the CSAT [Romania's for ] opinion is necessary and we'll have to carry out a separate discussion. It's a first talk, we adopt only those Government decisions where we…

Gov't meeting, Monday morning

08:50, 30.12.2019 - The Government meets on Monday, at the Victoria Palace, starting at 11:00 am, according to the program announced by the Press Office of the Executive.On Friday, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced that a new Government meeting will be held on December 30, asking the ministers to prepare…

PM Orban: Liberalisation of electricity, natural gas market won't take place as of 1 January;there will be a transition period

13:16, 13.12.2019 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has stated on Friday that the liberalisation of the electricity and natural gas market won't take place as of 1 January 2020, but there will be a transition period of 6-9 months. He brought to mind on Friday that he has scheduled a meeting with representatives of the…

PM Orban announces Magurele Laser becomes operational next year

14:15, 10.12.2019 - The high-power laser in Magurele will be operational as of next year, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated on Tuesday.  "The main purpose of our presence here is to identify the best ways by which the Government can support the activity of the institute and contribute to the capitalization of basically…

PM Orban: Romania's Government supports objectives of Von der Leyen Commission term

16:03, 28.11.2019 - Romania's Government, strongly attached to European values, supports the objectives of the Von der Leyen Commission term and reiterates its full willingness to work together with the EC members and all the European institutions, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban conveys in a congratulatory message addressed…

PM Orban: In 2-3 months we will come with second stage of Gov't restructuring; it targets agencies, authorities

17:15, 11.11.2019 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday that, following the adoption of the Government decisions on the reorganization of the Executive, the second stage of the restructuring, which targets agencies and authorities, will follow in "two - three months"."After the adoption of the Government…

Ionel Danca: Digital Agenda to be reorganized, as there are EU regulations, directives that are not applied

15:45, 11.11.2019 - The Agency for Digital Agenda of Romania (A.A.D.R.) will be reorganized and transformed into the Authority for the Digitization of Romania, announced on Monday the Prime Minister's Chancellery head, Ionel Danca, specifying that there are several European regulations and directives at this agency's…

PM Orban: Emergency ordinance on restructuring of Government must be adopted at earliest

08:37, 05.11.2019 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said Monday evening that the emergency ordinance regarding the restructuring of the Government should be adopted at the earliest, most likely on Tuesday, "if ready", and asked the ministers of Economy and Labour to prepare a normative act to unlock the situation of miners…

PM Dancila: Budget revision to take place on Friday; ensures good functioning of city halls

18:52, 07.10.2019 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Monday that the budget revision which ensures the functioning of city halls will take place on Friday, after the censure motion, so there won't be any suspicion that she would like to "please" certain counties. "I set the Government meeting on Friday because…


