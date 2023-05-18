PM Ciuca: Human trafficking is a form of crime for which Romania's Government has zero tolerance.

Stiri Recomandate

Gestul unui șofer de autobuz din Cluj, lăudat pe rețelele de socializare

Gestul unui șofer de autobuz din Cluj, lăudat pe rețelele de socializare

Zilele trecute, un gest al unui șofer de autobuz din Cluj a fost lăudat pe rețelele de socializare de către Alex Benchea, un tânăr alpinist nevăzător. Întâmplarea face că, miercuri seara, pe când acesta se întorcea din Baciu spre Cluj, un șofer de autobuz… [citeste mai departe]

Cărbunaru: Aşteptările angajaţilor din sistemul de educaţie se vor regăsi în viitoarea lege a salarizării

Cărbunaru: Aşteptările angajaţilor din sistemul de educaţie se vor regăsi în viitoarea lege a salarizării

Ministerul Muncii centralizează grilele pentru viitoarea lege a salarizării, în cadrul căreia se vor regăsi inclusiv aşteptările angajaţilor din sistemul de educaţie, a declarat,… [citeste mai departe]

Cătălin Drulă: Unde e stabilitatea aia promisă de Iohannis?

Cătălin Drulă: Unde e stabilitatea aia promisă de Iohannis?

Liderul USR, Cătălin Drulă, spune că, de două luni, PSD și PNL „se ceartă pe rotativă și pe ministere”: „Unde e stabilitatea aia promisă de Iohannis?”. Șeful statului a spus, miercuri, că se așteaptă ca negocierile să se finalizeze până săptămâna viitoare [citeste mai departe]

MAI a operaţionalizat secţiunea dedicată obţinerii online a istoricului sancţiunilor rutiere

MAI a operaţionalizat secţiunea dedicată obţinerii online a istoricului sancţiunilor rutiere

Ministerul Afacerilor Interne anunţă că a operaţionalizat, începând de joi, în cadrul platformei hub.mai.gov.ro, secţiunea dedicată obţinerii onine a istoricului sancţiunilor rutiere. Pentru a obţine acest… [citeste mai departe]

Accident în sensul giratoriu de la Sântimbru

Accident în sensul giratoriu de la Sântimbru

Detașamentul de pompieri Alba Iulia intervine, joi sear, pentru asigurarea masurilor PSI la un accident rutier produs în zona sensul giratoriu din Sântimbru. Din informațiile primite, ar fi vorba despre un TIR încărcat cu fier vechi, răsturnat. Forțe alocate: 1 ASAS,1Descarcerare și 1 ambulanta SAJ, anunță… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu la un grajd din Sacadat

Incendiu la un grajd din Sacadat

Pompierii Stației Miercurea Nirajului intervin la acest moment în localitatea Săcădat, în urma izbucnirii unui incendiu la nivelul grajdului unei gospodării situată pe strada Principală. Incendiul se manifestă la nivelul acoperișului anexei gospodărești, pe o suprafață de 20 mp, pompierii militari acționând cu două autospeciale de stingere,… [citeste mai departe]

Viitorul sună bine: ​Un panou de climatizare inovator poate reduce temperatura casei și cu 30 de grade

Viitorul sună bine: ​Un panou de climatizare inovator poate reduce temperatura casei și cu 30 de grade

Să climatizeze o clădire consumând mai puțină energie: aceasta este provocarea pe care a acceptat-o o echipă de la Universitatea din Caen, în vestul Franței, care a conceput un prototip de… [citeste mai departe]

Paradoxul imobiliarelor: de ce continuă să se scumpească apartamentele din blocurile vechi. Locul din București cu cele mai mari prețuri

Paradoxul imobiliarelor: de ce continuă să se scumpească apartamentele din blocurile vechi. Locul din București cu cele mai mari prețuri

O analiză privind piaţa imobiliară realizată de una dintre marile platforme de anunţuri online arată că, în marile oraşe,… [citeste mai departe]

Lupta pentru putere la Moscova: Siloviki încercă să-l intimideze pe Prigojin

Lupta pentru putere la Moscova: Siloviki încercă să-l intimideze pe Prigojin

Unii oameni puternici ruși ar putea să-l intimideze pe fondatorul grupului de mercenari Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, pentru a-și reduce influența și ambiția politică, a declarat Institutul pentru Studierea Războiului în ultimul său raport.Oamenii… [citeste mai departe]

Fostul mercenar Wagner care a fugit în Norvegia a cerut ajutorul ambasadei ruse pentru a reveni în țară

Fostul mercenar Wagner care a fugit în Norvegia a cerut ajutorul ambasadei ruse pentru a reveni în țară

Fostul mercenar al grupării paramilitare ruse Wagner, care în ianuarie a fugit în Norvegia şi a acuzat acolo această grupare că a comis în războiul din Ucraina crime împotriva propriilor… [citeste mai departe]


PM Ciuca: Human trafficking is a form of crime for which Romania's Government has zero tolerance

Publicat:
PM Ciuca: Human trafficking is a form of crime for which Romania's Government has zero tolerance

PM Ciuca: Human trafficking is a form of crime for which Romania's Government has zero tolerance.

Human trafficking is a form of crime for which the has "zero tolerance," stated .

