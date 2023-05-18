PM Ciuca: Human trafficking is a form of crime for which Romania's Government has zero tolerance.

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- DefMin Tilvar, on working visit at NATO HUMINT Centre of Excellence in Oradea. National Defence Minister Angel Tilvar paid a visit on Thursday to the NATO HUMINT (Human Intelligence) Centre of Excellence nucleus in Oradea, the National Defence Ministry's (MApN) Press Office informed. CITESTE…

- Irina Bara, Andreea Prisacariu qualify for Bodrum ITF tournament quarterfinals. Romanian tennis players Irina Bara and Andreea Prisacariu qualified Thursday for the quarterfinals of the ITF tournament in Bodrum (Turkey), with total prizes of USD 60,000, told Agerpres. CITESTE SI Health Min Rafila…

- Health Min Rafila attends launch of Health Innovation Hub encouraging development of innovative solutions. The Ministry of Health, the G6-UMF University Alliance and the Local American Working Group (LAWG) Association launched the Health Innovation Hub on Thursday, during an event held at the Parliament…

- Irina Bara s-a calificat, marti, in optimile de finala ale turneului ITF de la Bodrum (Turcia), dotat cu premii totale de 60.000 de dolari, dupa ce a dispus de rusoaica Anastasia Kovaleva cu 6-4, 6-0. Bara (28 ani, 233 WTA) a obtinut o victorie clara, dupa o ora si 22 de minute. Irina Bara va juca in…

- PM Ciuca meets president of the Board of Audit and Inspection of the Republic of Korea Choe Jae-hae.Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca welcomed on Tuesday, at the Victoria Palace, a delegation of the Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI), which is the Supreme Audit Institution of the Republic of Korea (SAI),…

- The President of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, announces that the proposal of the Ministry of Justice om the threshold of 9,000 lei for the crime of abuse of office will be supported, adding that the leader of the PNL deputies in the Chamber of Deputies, Gabriel Andronache,…

- Ambassador of the UK in Bucharest Andrew Noble stated that the threat of human trafficking represents a priority of the institution because hundreds of thousands of Romanians are affected by this phenomenon. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…