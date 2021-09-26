PM Citu: We will discuss with who will support Gov't in Parliament, don't want political crisis

Stiri Recomandate

Simion, întrebat dacă e omul Moscovei: Exclus! Consider Federaţia Rusă unul dintre cei mai mari, dacă nu cel mai mare duşman pentru România

Copreşedintele AUR, George Simion, a negat duminică, la Prima TV că ar fi ”omul Moscovei”, susţinând că Federaţia… [citeste mai departe]

Situația paturilor ATI, pentru pacienții cu COVID-19: NUMAI 10 sunt libere, la nivel național

Situația paturilor ATI, pentru pacienții cu COVID-19: NUMAI 10 sunt libere, la nivel național Situația paturilor ATI, pentru pacienții cu COVID-19: NUMAI 10 sunt libere, la nivel național În data de 26 septembrie… [citeste mai departe]

Cazuri noi de CoVid-19 și decese, în BN! Ce oraș este la un pas de incidența de 6 cazuri la mia de locuitori

În ultimele 24 de ore, 88 de bistrițeni au fost confirmați cu CoVid-19, după efectuarea a 551 de teste, iar doi pacienți au decedat. Incidența la nivel de județ a ajuns la 3,52… [citeste mai departe]

Un academician este condamnat cu suspendare

Un academician este condamnat cu suspendare, fiind găsit vinovat de săvârşirea infracţiunii de abuz în serviciu. Tribunalul București l-a condamnat vineri, 24 septembrie 2021, pe Alexandru Bogdan la trei ani de închisoare cu suspendare. Sentința de vineri nu este definitivă şi poate fi atacată cu apel. The post Un… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO - Norul de poluanți generat de vulcanul din La Palma ajunge în România. Intră pe la Timișoara și până luni seară se extinde în toată țara (HARTA!)

Vulcanul din La Palma generează un nor de poluanți care ajunge în România… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 6.300 de cazuri noi de COVID-19, raportate în ultimele 24 de ore. Bilanțul urcă la 1.194.106 de persoane infectate în România. Vezi situația pe județe

Până astăzi, 26 septembrie 2021, pe teritoriul României, au fost confirmate… [citeste mai departe]

Vicepreşedintele federaţiei surinameze de fotbal a fost suspendat trei ani de CONCACAF

Confederaţia de fotbal din America de Nord, America Centrală şi Caraibe (CONCACAF) l-a suspendat timp de trei ani pe Ronnie Brunswijk, actualul vicepreşedinte al federaţiei din Surinam, pentru fapte de corupţie, transmite AFP.… [citeste mai departe]

Alba Iulia și Aiud au ajuns la incidența pentru SCENARIUL ROȘU. Autoritățile vor emite o hotărâre cu reguli și restricții

Alba Iulia și Aiud au ajuns la incidența pentru SCENARIUL ROȘU. Autoritățile vor emite o hotărâre cu reguli și restricții Alba Iulia intră în… [citeste mai departe]

OFICIAL| 6.333 de cazuri noi de COVID-19 și 111 de decese, în România, în ultimele 24 de ore. 1.220 de oameni internați la ATI

OFICIAL| 6.333 de cazuri noi de COVID-19 și 111 de decese, în România, în ultimele 24 de ore. 1.220 de oameni internați la ATI OFICIAL| 6.333… [citeste mai departe]

Zi neagră pentru Poli şi Ripi. Eşecuri dureroase, la limită

Poli şi Ripensia se află în cădere liberă. Echipa violetă a pierdut în minutul 92 în Gorj, în timp ce Ripensia a fost învinsă acasă cu Concordia Chiajna, deşi a avut două bare în repriza secundă. Politehnica Timişoara, echipă calificată în optimile Cupei, dar care nu mai reuşeşte… [citeste mai departe]


PM Citu: We will discuss with who will support Gov't in Parliament, don't want political crisis

Publicat:
The chairman of the (PNL), , stated on Sunday, referring to the way in which he will manage to still govern, that he will discuss with all parliamentary parties that don't desire a political crisis in Romania, mentioning that he prefers the option of PNL joining the - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) and the of Romania (UDMR) and the national minorities.

"We will discuss with all those in the that will support a government and don't want a political crisis

