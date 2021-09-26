PM Citu: We will discuss with who will support Gov't in Parliament, don't want political crisis

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The discussions with the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) can be resumed after the congress of this party, after the new leadership is established, and after they will no longer be in alliance with the Social Democrat Party (PSD) and the Alliance for the Union…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu says that he will be the chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL, after the Congress, due 25 September, ed. n.) and the leaders of the Alliance of Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS, which stepped down recently from government, ed.…

- The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, stated, on Monday evening, referring to the censure motion tabled by the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity, and Solidarity (USR PLUS) and the Alliance for the Union of Romanians…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu says it is left to be seen whether the National Liberal Party (PNL) could still collaborate with the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) after the latter endorsed the censure motion alongside the Alliance for Romanians' Union (AUR), nonetheless…

- The Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, declared on Thursday, at the meeting of the Steering Committee of PNL Caras-Severin, that he will not consent to an agreement with the Social Democratic Party (PSD), specifying, at the same time, that is in favor of rebuilding the coalition…

- USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity) Co-Chairman Dan Barna said on Thursday, referring to the dismissal of the prefects and secretaries of state proposed by his party, that it is a "contradictory gesture" of Prime Minister Florin Citu, who sends "false messages"…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu on Wednesday said that the USR-PLUS (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity) is blackmailing with the Special Section (SIIJ, Section for Investigation of Crimes in Justice) and stressed that "politics cannot be done on conditions and blackmail" and…

- The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) is requesting the governing coalition withdraw political support from Florin Citu and come to Parliament with a new Prime Minister, reasoning that there is a moral incompatibility "of the current Prime Minister with the position he holds." "The…