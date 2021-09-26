PM Citu: We will discuss with who will support Gov't in Parliament, don't want political crisis

PM Citu: We will discuss with who will support Gov't in Parliament, don't want political crisisPublicat:
The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister Florin Citu, stated on Sunday, referring to the way in which he will manage to still govern, that he will discuss with all parliamentary parties that don't desire a political crisis in Romania, mentioning that he prefers the option of PNL joining the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) and the national minorities.
"We will discuss with all those in the Romanian Parliament that will support a government and don't want a political crisis…
