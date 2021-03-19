PM Citu: European Commission supports lifting of the CVM at the end of this year

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna discussed today with European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova, focusing mainly on the future Rule of law Report on Romania and Romania's progress towards closing the process of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM). "Both parties share the goal of…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu on Thursday said that he "does not understand very much" of the action in court initiated by the Hotels and Restaurants Employers' Organization in Romania (HORA) challenging the government decisions imposing restrictions on the hospitality industry, noting that the whole…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu expressed his hope, on Thursday, that Romania will enter the Schengen area this year, mentioning that everything depends on a favorable Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) report, on the observance of the recommendations of the European Commission, of the Venice…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu says that the opinion of the Fiscal Council regarding the state's budget for 2021 represents the "professional's notice", and the one expressed by the Economic and Social Council (CES) - an approval given by a "political council", according to AGERPRES. "There is…

- Romania's Prime Minister Florin Citu met on Thursday in Brussels President of the European Parliament David Sassoli as part of a an official visit to European bodies, February 11-12, 2021, to discuss, among other things, the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the EU and the European Economic…

- Romania strongly supports the fight against all forms of discrimination and all ways of spreading them, hate speech and anti-Semitism, Prime Minister Florin Citu conveyed in a message on the occasion of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day. "January 27 is a day of great symbolic significance,…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu discussed today with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, with the COVID vaccination campaign being one of the main subjects of the call; in this context, the head of the government in Bucharest expressed hopes that Romanian citizens will soon be able to travel again…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu had a round of consultations on Monday with representatives of the National Union of County Councils of Romania (UNCJR), context in which he highlighted the necessity of some principles based on the construction of local budgets, for "transparency and predictability", which…