PM Citu: European Commission supports lifting of the CVM at the end of this year

Când se încălzește vremea în toată țara. Prognoza meteo pentru finalul lui martie și luna aprilie

Administrația Națională de Meteorologie a publicat vineri dimineața prognoza meteo pentru intervalul 22 martie - 19 aprilie. În următoarele patru săptămâni, vremea va ajunge la temperaturi normale… [citeste mai departe]

REDNIC, SĂGEŢI CĂTRE CONDUCERE DUPĂ MECIUL CU CHINDIA

Viitorul a făcut un nou pas greşit în Liga 1 şi se pregăteşte de play-out, iar Mircea Rednic a fost plin de nervi la finalul partidei cu Chindia, acuzând erorile de arbitraj.Fostul antrenor al lui Dinamo este decis să rămână pe banca Viitorului chiar şi în play-out, dar le cere […] Articolul… [citeste mai departe]

Miracolul de la Zagreb » Ce performanță a reușit Dinamo în cupele europene după 51 de ani

Dinamo Zabreb a produs cea mai mare surpriză din acest sezon de Europa League și a eliminat Tottenham Hotspur, scor 3-0 (0-2 în tur), în optimile competiției. Mislav Orsic a intrat definitiv în istoria clubului… [citeste mai departe]

Wall Street a închis joi în scădere puternică, din cauza creşterii randamentelor obligaţiunilor şi a temerilor privind agravarea pandemiei în Europa

Pierderile s-au accentuat după ce premierul Franţei a anunţat o nouă carantină de o lună… [citeste mai departe]

Dolj: Poliția caută un bărbat filmat de un șofer în timp ce gonea călare, pe un drum european (AUDIO)

Imaginile au fost filmate pe Drumul European 574, în judeţul Dolj, pe o ploaie torenţială, în timp ce un bărbat merge călăre, pe marginea drumului. Potrivit legislaţiei, oamenii nu au voie… [citeste mai departe]

Războaiele nu se mai dau neaparat cu pușca și tancul! Mediul online, noul câmp de luptă între marile puteri: Se aud mișcări de trupe

Şeful agenţiei de apărare cibernetică din Franţa şi-a exprimat joi îngrijorarea în legătură cu "mişcările de trupe" din… [citeste mai departe]

Expoziție de carte veche și rară bisericească restaurată la Muzeului Spiritualităţii Româneşti  de la Catedrala Ortodoxă Sfântu Gheorghe 

Expoziţia permanentă a Muzeului Spiritualităţii Româneşti ilustrează continuitatea de locuire a românilor… [citeste mai departe]

După un schimb de replici acide, Putin îl provoacă pe Biden la o dezbatere online

După o serie de replici mai puțin prietenoase între cei doi președinți, Vladimir Putin îl provoacă pe Joe Biden la o dezbatere transmisă online. Reacţia preşedintelui rus vine după ce omologul său american l-a numit criminal şi i-a… [citeste mai departe]

Firma care a închiriat Ștrandul Termal nu a plătit un leu de zece ani Primăriei Timișoara. Ce se întâmplă cu datoriile de aproape 2 milioane de euro și construcțiile ilegale ridicate

Viceprimarul Timișoarei,… [citeste mai departe]


PM Citu: European Commission supports lifting of the CVM at the end of this year

Publicat:
on Thursday discussed in detail with the of , Vera Jourova, about the Mechanism regarding the rule of law and the Report on Romania, the EC saying that it supports the lifting of the Cooperation and (CVM) at the end of this year, according to AGERPRES.

"Good news for Romania! The European Commission supports the lifting of the CVM at the end of this year. Today I have had a meeting with , the of for Values and Transparency. We have discussed the…

Deputy PM Barna holds talks with EC Vice President Jourova: Ending CVM monitoring depends on Romania alone

16:55, 17.03.2021 - Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna discussed today with European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova, focusing mainly on the future Rule of law Report on Romania and Romania's progress towards closing the process of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM). "Both parties share the goal of…

PM Citu: No taxes in 2020 from hospitality industry, their action in court hard to understand

13:05, 25.02.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu on Thursday said that he "does not understand very much" of the action in court initiated by the Hotels and Restaurants Employers' Organization in Romania (HORA) challenging the government decisions imposing restrictions on the hospitality industry, noting that the whole…

PM Citu: I hope Romania will enter the Schengen area this year

10:45, 19.02.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu expressed his hope, on Thursday, that Romania will enter the Schengen area this year, mentioning that everything depends on a favorable Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) report, on the observance of the recommendations of the European Commission, of the Venice…

PM Citu: Opinion of Fiscal Council on budget, professional's notice, CES opinion, political council vote

16:06, 18.02.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu says that the opinion of the Fiscal Council regarding the state's budget for 2021 represents the "professional's notice", and the one expressed by the Economic and Social Council (CES) - an approval given by a "political council", according to AGERPRES. "There is…

PM Citu meets European Parliament's Sassoli on vaccination, economic recovery plan

20:06, 11.02.2021 - Romania's Prime Minister Florin Citu met on Thursday in Brussels President of the European Parliament David Sassoli as part of a an official visit to European bodies, February 11-12, 2021, to discuss, among other things, the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the EU and the European Economic…

PM Citu: Romania strongly supports fight against all forms of discrimination, hate speech and anti-Semitism

12:16, 27.01.2021 - Romania strongly supports the fight against all forms of discrimination and all ways of spreading them, hate speech and anti-Semitism, Prime Minister Florin Citu conveyed in a message on the occasion of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day. "January 27 is a day of great symbolic significance,…

PM Citu, Greek counterpart Mitsotakis discuss COVID vaccination campaign, travel outlooks

19:20, 18.01.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu discussed today with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, with the COVID vaccination campaign being one of the main subjects of the call; in this context, the head of the government in Bucharest expressed hopes that Romanian citizens will soon be able to travel again…

PM Citu highlights necessity of transparency principles at base of local budgets construction

15:55, 18.01.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu had a round of consultations on Monday with representatives of the National Union of County Councils of Romania (UNCJR), context in which he highlighted the necessity of some principles based on the construction of local budgets, for "transparency and predictability", which…


