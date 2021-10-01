PM Citu asks Arafat go to Constanta to manage Infectious Diseases Hospital operations

Stiri Recomandate

Unsprezece cetățeni străini descoperiți de polițiștii de frontieră bihoreni și arădeni

Poliţiştii de frontieră din cadrul Punctului de Trecere a Frontierei  Nădlac II și Punctului de Trecere a Frontierei Borș au descoperit unsprezece cetățeni afgani, solicitanţi de azil în ţara noastră, care încercau… [citeste mai departe]

Tricoul Simonei Radiș a fost licitat și achiziționat de Magicianul Robert Tudor.

Tricoul Simonei Radiș a fost licitat și achiziționat de Magicianul Robert Tudor. Licitația a avut loc online, pe Pagina de Facebook a Federației Române de Canotaj, iar tricoul licitat a fost oferit în cadrul unui eveniment caritabil,… [citeste mai departe]

Mănăstirea Voroneţ a marcat trei decenii de la reînfiinţare

Muzeul Mănăstirii Voroneţ din judeţul Suceava a fost inaugurat marţi, 28 septembrie 2021, în prezenţa Preasfinţitului Părinte Damaschin Dorneanul şi a numeroase personalităţi ale vieţii publice româneşti, dar şi din Ucraina şi Basarabia. Evenimentul a fost prilejuit de împlinirea… [citeste mai departe]

Liber de Ziua educației. Elevii și copiii de grădiniță stau acasă marți, 5 octombrie

Preşcolarii și elevii nu vor face cursuri de Ziua Internaţională a Educaţiei, care este sărbătorită marți, 5 octombrie, iar pentru cadrele didactice este zi liberă cuprinsă în contractul colectiv de muncă, a anunțat inspectorul… [citeste mai departe]

Doi inspectori ANAF, retinuti de DNA

Procurorii din cadrul Directiei Nationale Anticoruptie ndash; Sectia de combatere a coruptiei au dispus punerea in miscare a actiunii penale si retinerea pentru 24 de ore, incepand cu data de 30 septembrie 2021, a inculpatilor:ROSCA FLORIN CRISTIAN, la data faptelor inspector principal in cadrul A.N.A.F. Administratia Judeteana… [citeste mai departe]

Liviu Vârciu i-a luat apartament fiicei sale. Carmina se mută la București: „Are 20 de ani, are nevoie de intimitatea ei”

Liviu Vârciu ar face orice pentru copiii pe care îi are, iar de curând, charismaticul prezentator TV i-a cumpărat un apartament, în rate, fiicei… [citeste mai departe]

Pictorul Gheorghe Anghel fata in fata cu publicul buzoian (vineri 1 octombrie 2021, la Muzeul Judetean Buzau)

Vineri, 1 octombrie 2021, ora 12:00, pictorul Gheorghe Anghel vine la Muzeul Județean Buzău pentru a se întâlni cu publicul, în cadrul expoziției sale temporare găzduită de instituția… [citeste mai departe]

Comunicat de presă: Finalizare proiect grant capital de lucru

STANCA&TUDOR SRL anunta finalizarea proiectul cu titlul ”Proiect capital de lucru”, numar M2–7674 din 06.04.2021, inscris in cadrul Masurii ”Granturi pentru capital de lucru”, instituita prin OUG... Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor. Vizitați siteul nostru pentru mai multe… [citeste mai departe]

Surpriză în tenis. Andy Murray, fostul lider al clasamentului mondial, a fost eliminat în optimile turneului de la San Diego

Tenismanul scoţian Andy Murray, fostul lider al clasamentului mondial, s-a oprit în optimile de finală ale turneului ATP de la San Diego (California),… [citeste mai departe]

Concurență: 145 de profesori și-au înscris dosarele în Concursul pentru directori / directori adjuncți în Bistrița-Năsăud

Se anunță o concurență destul de mare pentru cele 110 posturi de directori / directori adjuncți scoase la concurs în Bistrița-Năsăud. 145… [citeste mai departe]


PM Citu asks Arafat go to Constanta to manage Infectious Diseases Hospital operations

Publicat:
PM Citu asks Arafat go to Constanta to manage Infectious Diseases Hospital operations

on Friday asked the head of the Department for (DSU), , to go to Constanta and manage the operations at the there, after a fire broke out at the ICU department of this hospital, agerpres reports. "The PM was informed about the fire that broke at the Hospital for Infectious Diseases in Constanta and he stays now in touch with the representatives of the Ministry of Interior (MAI), the Ministry of Health and the 's Office. At this point, a crisis cell has been activated at the MAI to coordinate…

113 people hospitalized at Constanta Infectious Diseases Hospital; 10 - in ICU

11:40, 01.10.2021 - A number of 113 people were hospitalized on Friday morning at the Constanta Infectious Diseases Hospital, ten of them in the ICU, the Ministry of Health announced, agerpres reports. "From the first data transmitted by the Operational Center for Emergency Situations, this morning a number of 113 people…

Fire breaks out at intensive care unit of Constanta Infectious Diseases Hospital

10:56, 01.10.2021 - A fire broke out on Friday at the intensive care unit of the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Constanta that triggered a code red emergency plan. According to the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) the fire generated an open flame and large smoke emissions. Currently, action…

Raed Arafat on PNL congress: No derogations granted

18:10, 24.09.2021 - Head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU) Raed Arafat said on Friday that "no derogations have been granted" in the case of the National Liberal Party (PNL) congress, which will take place on Saturday. "No derogation has been given. Let's be very correct with the phrase we use.…

PM Citu: Control Corps to analyze situation related to forged vaccination certificates

18:05, 30.08.2021 - The prime minister's control body will look into the situation related to forged vaccination certificates, Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Monday, transmitting that it is "inadmissible" for forgery rings to be discovered by a journalist, given that "there are so many institutions that have…

New COVID-19 cases very likely to further increase in Romania

17:30, 25.08.2021 - Head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU) Raed Arafat told a news conference on Wednesday at the Government House it is "very likely" to witness an increase in the number of new cases of COVID 19, given the data from the last 2-3 days, adding that the authorities are continuously monitoring…

Official Arafat: Mountain rescue institution has evolved in the past years

13:05, 01.08.2021 - The head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), Secretary of State with the Ministry of Interior Raed Arafat, that Salvamaont (mountain rescue service) has evolved a lot in recent years and is becoming more and more visible in Romania's integrated rescue system. He underscored the…

Three medical units for severe burnt patients to be built, through World Bank program

17:05, 21.07.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Wednesday that the Ministry of Health presented in the government sitting the report on the care of severe burnt patients nationwide, specifying that three such units for the severe burnt will be built in Bucharest, Timisoara and Targu Mures. "I requested…

Arafat: COVID-19 vaccination, solution to avoid serious fourth wave of pandemic

14:25, 08.07.2021 - COVID-19 vaccination is the solution to avoid a fourth wave of the pandemic, said on Thursday, the head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), Raed Arafat, who added that, currently, the Delta version of SARS- CoV-2 is "on the rise" almost everywhere in the world. "Fortunately for us,…


