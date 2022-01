Health Ministry: 31.44 pct of COVID-19 tests come out positive

No less than 31.44 per cent of the COVID-19 tests carried out in the past 24 hours came out positive, the Ministry of Health informed on Wednesday. "As many as 34,255 people tested positive out of a total of 108,937 RT-PCR and antigen tests carried out within a time span of 24… [citeste mai departe]