Piesele de la final de saptamana. Patru melodii care trebuie sa-si gaseasca loc in orice playlist

Piesele de la final de saptamana. Patru melodii care trebuie sa-si gaseasca loc in orice playlistPublicat:
Inca o saptamana se apropie de final, așa ca ziua de vineri ne aduce piese noi semnate de artiștii Kontor, pentru un weekend plin de energie, presarat cu vibe-ul care ne face sa ne bucuram de fiecare moment, de parca ar fi ultimul. Cele patru piese din acest final de saptamana sunt: Calvo, Steve Modana & Calprit – What Then, Jerome feat. Mila Falls – Where The Love Is, Giorgio Gee & Noize Generation – Complicated și Beachbag & Drive With Beats & Ladina Viva – Friday. Tot ce ramane de facut este sa inchidem ușa de la birou in urma noastra, sa ne punem caștile in urechi și sa pașim spre weekend…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe crazyradio.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: crazyradio.ro
