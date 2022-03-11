Piesele de la final de saptamana. Patru melodii care trebuie sa-si gaseasca loc in orice playlist

Stiri Recomandate

VIDEO Premieră la Buzău: bani pentru elevii care vor să învețe o meserie, de la cele mai puternice branduri locale

Articolul VIDEO Premieră la Buzău: bani pentru elevii care vor să învețe o meserie, de la cele mai puternice branduri locale se poate citi integral pe Stiri de Buzau… [citeste mai departe]

Iata cum arata chestionarul pentru Recensamantul Populatiei si Locuintelor! Ce intrebari sunt pe fisa (DOCUMENT)

Recensamantul populatiei si locuintelor se desfasoara in trei etape Incepand cu 1 februarie 2022, a debutat recensamantul populatiei si locuintelor, prin desfasurarea primei etape,… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO | Primarul din Melitopol a fost răpit de soldaţi ruşi, anunță autoritățile din Ucraina. Momentul, surprins de camere

Primarul din Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, a fost răpit vineri seara, de un grup de soldați ruși, a anunțat Anton Gerașcenko, consilier al ministrului… [citeste mai departe]

Inițiativa lui Gheorghe Flutur a prins. TVR va transmite un program special dedicat refugiaţilor ucraineni

Ca urmare a demersurilor făcute de președintele Consiliului Județean Suceava, Gheorghe Flutur, TVR va transmite, începând de astăzi, un program special dedicat refugiaţilor, preluat de… [citeste mai departe]

Criză de ulei de floarea soarelui în UE din cauza războiului – Spania a introdus rații

Criză de ulei în Uniunea Europeană. Fediol, asociația producătorilor de ulei vegetal din Uniunea Europeană, avertizează că rezervele de ulei din Europa mai ajung pentru maximum şase săptămâni. În România oamenii au început… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul României respinge ideea de cenzură și respectă accesul la informare

Guvernul României respinge ideea de cenzură și respectă accesul la informare, a declarat purtătorul de cuvânt al Executivului, Dan Cărbunaru. „Guvernul României susţine libertatea de exprimare şi dreptul la informare corectă a cetăţenilor.… [citeste mai departe]

India a tras din greşeală o rachetă în Pakistan!

India a anunţat vineri că a lansat accidental o rachetă în Pakistan, din cauza unei defecţiuni tehnice, potrivit Reuters. Ministerul apărării de la New Delhi a comunicat că “în 9 martie 2022, în cursul unei lucrări de întreţinere de rutină, o defecţiune tehnică a dus la lansarea accidentală a unei… [citeste mai departe]

Elveția interzice survolarea teritoriului său pentru transportul de arme către Ucraina

Elveția, fidelă doctrinei sale de neutralitate militară, a decis vineri să interzică survolarea teritoriului său tuturor celor care doresc să ofere sprijin militar Ucrainei, a anunțat guvernul. [citeste mai departe]

Marea Britanie pare să fie singura țară din Europa care ține cu Ucraina: Britanicii sancționeză 386 de parlamentari ruși

Marea Britanie a anunţat, vineri, îngheţarea activelor, precum şi interdicţii de călătorie pentru 386 de membri ai Dumei de Stat a Rusiei, Camera… [citeste mai departe]

OMS a identificat 18 atacuri asupra unităților de sănătate din Ucraina. Kamala Harris condamnă „crimele” ruților asupra ucrinenilor

Principalele provocări cu care se confruntă pacienții sunt hipotermia, degerăturile, bolile respiratorii, lipsa tratamentului… [citeste mai departe]


Piesele de la final de saptamana. Patru melodii care trebuie sa-si gaseasca loc in orice playlist

Publicat:
Piesele de la final de saptamana. Patru melodii care trebuie sa-si gaseasca loc in orice playlist

Inca o saptamana se apropie de final, așa ca ziua de vineri ne aduce piese noi semnate de artiștii Kontor, pentru un weekend plin de energie, presarat cu vibe-ul care ne face sa ne bucuram de fiecare moment, de parca ar fi ultimul. Cele patru piese din acest final de saptamana sunt: Calvo, & Calprit, Jerome feat. , & Complicated și Beachbag & & Friday. Tot ce ramane de facut este sa inchidem ușa de la birou in urma noastra, sa ne punem caștile in urechi și sa pașim spre weekend…

