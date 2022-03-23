Peter Marki-Zay: Budapest shouldn't determine policy in Targu Mures, but Hungarians here

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Presa rusa susține ca 70% din Mariupol se afla miercuri sub controlul forțelor separatiste din est și al forțelor Federației Ruse.

- NATO and member states need to do more to integrate their airspace and missile defense capabilities, including by setting in place a new generation of the missile defense architecture to allow them to respond in real time to any challenge, NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said on Wednesday…

- Minister of National Defense Vasile Dincu participated on Wednesday in the extraordinary meeting of the NATO Defense Ministers chaired by Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, expressing on this occasion Bucharest's full support for the adaptation and strengthening of the Alliance's deterrence and…

Contributions to private pension funds (Pillar II) will increase from 3.75% to 4.75%, after the Government approved on Wednesday an Emergency Ordinance in this sense, the Ministry of Labor announced in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

The executive president of Salvatii copiii Romania [Save the Children], Gabriela Alexandrescu, who went to the mobile refugee camp in Siret on Tuesday, told AGERPRES that, so far, the organization she represents helped, in various ways, 6,000 refugee children from Ukraine, and wants to extends its…

- Leaders of the parties making up the ruling coalition - the Social Democratic Party (PSD), National Liberal Party (PNL), Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) and the national minority parliamentary group - issued a joint statement on Thursday strongly condemning the "invasion and armed aggression"…

- President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday welcomed the Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, their meeting's agenda including topical issues on the European, regional and international agenda, also paying a special attention to the Euro-Atlantic…

- The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, had a bilateral meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Hulusi Akar, on Wednesday, on the sidelines of the NATO reunion that is taking place in Brussels these days, the discussions between the two officials being aimed at the tense security situation…