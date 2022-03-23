Peter Marki-Zay: Budapest shouldn't determine policy in Targu Mures, but Hungarians here

Stiri Recomandate

Serghei Lavrov a izbucnit din cauza negocierilor: Ucraina își schimbă poziția. Cred că SUA îi țin de mână

Ministrul rus de Externe Serghei Lavrov acuză miercuri Statele Unite de faptul că obstrucţionează ”dificilele” negocieri ruso-ucrainene şi consideră că scopul Washngtonului… [citeste mai departe]

Calinic, în vizită pe şantierul bisericii de la Închisoarea Piteşti

Săptămâna trecută, arhiepiscopul Calinic a vrut să vadă care este stadiul lucrărilor sălașului care se ridică la închisoarea care a inspirat celebra carte despre ”Fenomenul Pitești”. Încă de acum un an, ÎPS Calinic a sfințit piatra de temelie și a așezat crucea… [citeste mai departe]

Consilier al lui Zelenski: Avem un progres în ceea ce priveşte limitarea înaintării armatei ruse în suburbiile Kievului

Serghei Leşcenko, şef de cabinet al preşedintelui Volodimir Zelenski, afirmă că blocuri de apartamente şi case, dar şi clădiri de mici dimensiuni au fost… [citeste mai departe]

Avertisment Protecția Mediului Cluj! Arderea vegetației uscate este strict INTERZISĂ

Protecţia Mediului Cluj informează proprietarii de terenuri că incendierea resturilor vegetale în scopul igienizării terenurilor fără acceptul autorităţii competente pentru protecţia mediului şi fără informarea, în prealabil,… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 4.500 de cazuri noi de COVID-19 înregistrate în ultimele 24 de ore, mai puţine decât în ziua precedentă - Au fost raportate 40 de decese

Ministerul Sănătăţii anunţă miercuri că în ultimele 24 de ore au fost înregistrate peste 4.500 de cazuri… [citeste mai departe]

Traderii avertizează asupra penuriei de gaz şi motorină din cauza invaziei ruse: Urmează recesiunea

Pieţele de energie şi de mărfuri sunt în stare de şoc după invazia Ucrainei de către Rusia, au declarat marţi cele mai importante companii comerciale din lume, avertizând asupra penuriei de gaz… [citeste mai departe]

Pentagonul reacționează la contraatacul ucrainenilor: Se apără foarte inteligent, foarte creativ

Apar noi reacții după declarațiile autorităților ucrainene conform cărora forțele lor au recâștigat părți din teritoriu de la ruși. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Dezvoltarii: Peste 60 milioane de lei pentru eficienta energetica, servicii sociale, educatie, transport si mediul de afaceri

Ministerul Dezvoltarii, Lucrarilor Publice si Administratiei MDLPA anunta ca 19 contracte de finantare, in valoare totala de 63.097.467,31… [citeste mai departe]

Mesaj de solidaritate în Piața Primăriei. Se întrerupe curentul pentru o oră

La finalul acestei săptămâni, Primăria Municipiului Pitești se alătură celei mai mari acțiuni voluntare de mediu din istorie – Earth Hour. Pentru a marca Ora Pământului, iluminatul public din Piața Primăriei se va întrerupe, sâmbătă, 26 martie,… [citeste mai departe]


Peter Marki-Zay: Budapest shouldn't determine policy in Targu Mures, but Hungarians here

Publicat:
The candidate of the opposition for the position of of the Government of Hungary, Peter Marki-Zay, stated, on Wednesday, in , that Budapest should not determine the policy in , but the Hungarians in , adding that he is convinced that the of Romania (UDMR) will cooperate with the Hungarian government, regardless of its political color.

Lupte crancene la Mariupol: Rușii susțin ca au sub control 70% din orașul-port

14:21, 23.03.2022 - Presa rusa susține ca 70% din Mariupol se afla miercuri sub controlul forțelor separatiste din est și al forțelor Federației Ruse. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și sunt…

NATO Deputy SecGen Geoana on Croatia drone incident: More needs to be done to integrate NATO airspace

00:00, 17.03.2022 - NATO and member states need to do more to integrate their airspace and missile defense capabilities, including by setting in place a new generation of the missile defense architecture to allow them to respond in real time to any challenge, NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said on Wednesday…

At NATO Defense Ministers meeting, Vasile Dincu voices support for strengthening Alliance's defense posture

22:20, 16.03.2022 - Minister of National Defense Vasile Dincu participated on Wednesday in the extraordinary meeting of the NATO Defense Ministers chaired by Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, expressing on this occasion Bucharest's full support for the adaptation and strengthening of the Alliance's deterrence and…

Ministry of Labor: Contribution for Pillar II of pensions will increase from 3.75% to 4.75%

13:35, 16.03.2022 - Contributions to private pension funds (Pillar II) will increase from 3.75% to 4.75%, after the Government approved on Wednesday an Emergency Ordinance in this sense, the Ministry of Labor announced in a press release sent to AGERPRES. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

President of Salvatii Copii: We help refugee children to smile a little, enjoy their childhood a little

22:51, 08.03.2022 - The executive president of Salvatii copiii Romania [Save the Children], Gabriela Alexandrescu, who went to the mobile refugee camp in Siret on Tuesday, told AGERPRES that, so far, the organization she represents helped, in various ways, 6,000 refugee children from Ukraine, and wants to extends its…

Ruling coalition party leaders strongly condemn invasion of Ukraine by Russian Federation

20:45, 24.02.2022 - Leaders of the parties making up the ruling coalition - the Social Democratic Party (PSD), National Liberal Party (PNL), Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) and the national minority parliamentary group - issued a joint statement on Thursday strongly condemning the "invasion and armed aggression"…

President Iohannis, Greek PM discuss tensions in EU's Eastern vicitnity during meeting in Bucharest

16:15, 23.02.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday welcomed the Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, their meeting's agenda including topical issues on the European, regional and international agenda, also paying a special attention to the Euro-Atlantic…

Defence Ministers from Romania and Turkey discuss about Black Sea security situation

20:55, 16.02.2022 - The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, had a bilateral meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Hulusi Akar, on Wednesday, on the sidelines of the NATO reunion that is taking place in Brussels these days, the discussions between the two officials being aimed at the tense security situation…


