Person seriously injured after falling 200 m in the Bucegi massif

Stiri Recomandate

Interlop român, deosebit de periculos, a fost extrădat

Interlop român, deosebit de periculos, a fost extrădat

Unul dintre cei mai periculoși interlopi din România, antrenat în Legiunea Franceză, a fost extrădat cu mașina, de la mai bine de 2000 de kilometri. Polițiștii au fost nevoiți să-l aducă pe patru roți și nu cu avionul, așa cum e procedura în mod obișnuit, pentru că toate companiile aeriene… [citeste mai departe]

Un incendiu puternic a izbucnit la Râşnov în prima zi a anului

Un incendiu puternic a izbucnit la Râşnov în prima zi a anului

Trei case şi două anexe gospodăreşti au fost cuprinse de flăcări pe o suprafață de aproximativ 450 de metri pătrați, într-o zonă în care unele locuințe au fost închiriate turiștilor pentru perioada sărbătorilor. ISU Braşov a intervenit cu 11 autospeciale cu apă şi spumă… [citeste mai departe]

Proteste VIOLENTE la Amsterdam față de restricțiile Covid (VIDEO)

Proteste VIOLENTE la Amsterdam față de restricțiile Covid (VIDEO)

Mii de oameni protestează la Amsterdam cerând ridicarea restricțiilor anti-Covid. Olanda a luat măsuri dure pentru a opri noul val de COVID.Toate magazinele neesenţiale, localurile, muzeele şi teatrele sunt închise până pe 14 ianuarie. [citeste mai departe]

Accident cu 8 victime pe centura Timișoarei: Printre victime și 5 copii. Cum s-a produs TRAGEDIA

Accident cu 8 victime pe centura Timișoarei: Printre victime și 5 copii. Cum s-a produs TRAGEDIA

Din primele informații, o tânără de 19 ani, care conducea un autoturism pe centura Timișoarei, a intrat în coliziune cu un alt autoturism, care venea din sensul opus de mers. La volanul acestuia se afla un… [citeste mai departe]

Alertă MAXIMĂ în Prahova: Un tren a luat foc! Vagoanele sunt încărcate cu îngrășăminte chimice - Pericol de EXPLOZIE

Alertă MAXIMĂ în Prahova: Un tren a luat foc! Vagoanele sunt încărcate cu îngrășăminte chimice - Pericol de EXPLOZIE

Un incendiu a izbucnit, duminică seară, la o locomotivă pe raza localității Brazi, între Brazi și Crivina.ISU Prahova intervine cu 2 autospeciale de stingere,… [citeste mai departe]

Activele fondurilor globale de investiții și de pensii au ajuns la nivelul record de 31.900 miliarde dolari

Activele fondurilor globale de investiții și de pensii au ajuns la nivelul record de 31.900 miliarde dolari

Activele deţinute de fondurile suverane de investiţii şi fondurile publice de pensii din întreaga lume au atins anul trecut un nivel record de 31.900 de miliarde de dolari, graţie creşterii… [citeste mai departe]

Pilotul Nasser Al-Attiyah a câştigat prima etapă a Raliului Dakar 2022

Pilotul Nasser Al-Attiyah a câştigat prima etapă a Raliului Dakar 2022

Pilotul Nasser Al-Attiyah a câştigat prima etapă a Raliului Dakar 2022. El s-a impus la clasa auto pe un traseu de 334 de kilometri în bucla de la Ha'il în Arabia Saudită.Qatarezul a trecut primul linia de finiș, fiind cronometrat cu timpul de 3 ore 19 minute… [citeste mai departe]

DUPĂ O PAUZĂ DE DOI ANI – Olimpiadele și concursurile școlare se vor ține din nou

DUPĂ O PAUZĂ DE DOI ANI – Olimpiadele și concursurile școlare se vor ține din nou

Ministrul Educației, Sorin Mihai Cîmpeanu, a aprobat, la finele anului trecut, lista olimpiadelor și competițiilor internaţionale pe discipline școlare, sportive și proiecte educative desfășurate în România și în străinătate… [citeste mai departe]

Giurgiu: elevii încep luni școala în format on-line, din cauza lipsei fondurilor pentru încălzirea școlilor

Giurgiu: elevii încep luni școala în format on-line, din cauza lipsei fondurilor pentru încălzirea școlilor

Deși rata de incidență COVID este scăzută (0,32 la mie), în municipiul Giurgiu elevii se întorc de luni la școala on-line. Motivul: autoritățile nu mai au bani pentru plata combustibillui… [citeste mai departe]

Nou trend european în lupta cu virusul. Franţa se alătură statelor care reduc termenul pentru doza booster

Nou trend european în lupta cu virusul. Franţa se alătură statelor care reduc termenul pentru doza booster

Termenul pentru primirea dozei booster de vaccin împotriva COVID-19 va fi redus în Franţa, începând din 15 februarie, la cel mult patru luni, în loc de şapte, pentru a putea beneficia… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Person seriously injured after falling 200 m in the Bucegi massif

Publicat:
Person seriously injured after falling 200 m in the Bucegi massif

A person was seriously injured after falling into a ravine in the Bucegi massif on Sunday afternoon.

According to mountain rescue team , the accident happened in , the person in question slipping about 200 meters, Agerpres.ro informs.

The first information showed the respective tourist suffered multiple fractures.

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

GCS: 401 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care of whom eight children

13:50, 02.01.2022 - A number of 2,355 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 are hospitalized in the health units, of which 55 are children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Sunday, agerpres reports. According to the GCS, 401 patients are hospitalized in the ICU departments, a decrease compared to the previous…

349 new cases of COVID-19; 15 casualties

12:45, 26.12.2021 - As many as 349 cases of people who were newly infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours and 15 casualties were reported, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday. "According to the existing data of the CNCCI (National Intervention Management and Coordination…

GCS: 499 new cases of COVID in last 24 hours; 53 deaths, of which 17 previous

16:30, 19.12.2021 - A total of 499 new cases of COVID-19 and 53 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, with 17 of the reported deaths having occurred before the reporting interval, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday. "According to the data available with the National Centre for Intervention…

New Omicron variant case confirmed in Romania

14:06, 12.12.2021 - A new case of infection with the Omicron strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus was confirmed in Romania, the Strategic Communication Group announced on Sunday, agerpres reports. According to the GCS, the patient is aged 39, from Maramures County, and has a history of travel to Nigeria. He is in isolation…

Four Ukrainian nationals injured in Izvoru Muresului collision

22:11, 06.12.2021 - Four Ukrainian nationals were injured in a collision occurred Monday evening in Izvoru Muresului - Harghita County, the Press Office of the Harghita County Police Inspectorate informs. According to the cited source, the driver of a car registered in Ukraine did not adjust the speed to the…

Person repatriated from Morocco tests positive, possibly for Delta variant

18:36, 03.12.2021 - A person repatriated from Morocco to Romania on Thursday evening tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection, and the first indications suggest that it could be the Delta variant, the Ministry of Health (MS) reports. According to MS, the person is isolated at home, and the Public Health Directorate…

'Epidemics in history of Romanian Principalities. Documentary evidence', exhibition on display at National History Museum, as of October 27

18:20, 26.10.2021 - The exhibition "Epidemics in the history of Romanian Principalities. Documentary evidence", mounted by the National Archives of Romania, will open, from Thursday, October 27, until Sunday, November 7, in the Lapidarium hall of the National History Museum of Romania. According to a press release…

Population expenses represented 84.7 pct of revenues in Q2 2021

10:50, 05.10.2021 - The average total monthly income was 5,573 per household and 2,196 per person, in the second quarter of 2021, in nominal terms, while the population's total expenses rose, in average, to 4,709 monthly per household (1,855 per person), representing 84.5 pct of the level of total income, according…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 03 ianuarie 2022
Bucuresti 4°C | 12°C
Iasi 2°C | 8°C
Cluj-Napoca 4°C | 12°C
Timisoara 3°C | 10°C
Constanta 5°C | 12°C
Brasov 4°C | 11°C
Baia Mare 5°C | 10°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri EXTRAGERI SPECIALE la 6/49 din 31.12.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT - 3.849.763,36
II (5/6) 11 26.667,52 -
III (4/6) 679 432,02 -
IV (3/6) 15.321 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 4.896.078,96

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 31 decembrie 2021
USD 4.3707
EUR 4.9481
CHF 4.7884
GBP 5.8994
CAD 3.4344
XAU 255.693
JPY 3.7967
CNY 0.6887
AED 1.1899
AUD 3.1736
MDL 0.2463
BGN 2.5299

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec