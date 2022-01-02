Person seriously injured after falling 200 m in the Bucegi massif

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- A number of 2,355 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 are hospitalized in the health units, of which 55 are children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Sunday, agerpres reports. According to the GCS, 401 patients are hospitalized in the ICU departments, a decrease compared to the previous…

- As many as 349 cases of people who were newly infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours and 15 casualties were reported, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday. "According to the existing data of the CNCCI (National Intervention Management and Coordination…

- A total of 499 new cases of COVID-19 and 53 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, with 17 of the reported deaths having occurred before the reporting interval, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday. "According to the data available with the National Centre for Intervention…

- A new case of infection with the Omicron strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus was confirmed in Romania, the Strategic Communication Group announced on Sunday, agerpres reports. According to the GCS, the patient is aged 39, from Maramures County, and has a history of travel to Nigeria. He is in isolation…

- Four Ukrainian nationals were injured in a collision occurred Monday evening in Izvoru Muresului - Harghita County, the Press Office of the Harghita County Police Inspectorate informs. According to the cited source, the driver of a car registered in Ukraine did not adjust the speed to the…

- A person repatriated from Morocco to Romania on Thursday evening tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection, and the first indications suggest that it could be the Delta variant, the Ministry of Health (MS) reports. According to MS, the person is isolated at home, and the Public Health Directorate…

- The exhibition "Epidemics in the history of Romanian Principalities. Documentary evidence", mounted by the National Archives of Romania, will open, from Thursday, October 27, until Sunday, November 7, in the Lapidarium hall of the National History Museum of Romania. According to a press release…

- The average total monthly income was 5,573 per household and 2,196 per person, in the second quarter of 2021, in nominal terms, while the population's total expenses rose, in average, to 4,709 monthly per household (1,855 per person), representing 84.5 pct of the level of total income, according…