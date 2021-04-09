Patriarch Daniel issues message of condolence on death of Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II

Stiri Recomandate

Aproape 3.700 de elevi suceveni vor recupera deficitul de învățare din ultimul an prin programul pilot ”Școală după școală”

Conducerea Inspectoratului Școlar Județean anunță că începând cu semestrul al II-lea al anului școlar 2020-2021, Ministerul Educației… [citeste mai departe]

Liga a 3-a, Avântul Reghin – Unirea Alba Iulia 0-0 / Remiză a uniriştilor în „oraşul viorilor”

Liga a 3-a, Avântul Reghin – Unirea Alba Iulia 0-0 / Remiză a uniriştilor în „oraşul viorilor” Unirea Alba Iulia și-a propus revanșa la Reghin, după acel 1-4 usturător de pe “Cetate” din toamnă… [citeste mai departe]

Coronavirus: UE doreşte să contracteze încă 1,8 miliarde de doze de vaccin ARNm, livrabile în 2022 şi 2023

Comisia Europeană discută cu statele membre ale UE pentru a obţine aprobarea acestora în vederea iniţierii negocierilor cu asocierea Pfizer-BioNTech pentru contactarea a până la… [citeste mai departe]

A disparut semaforul de la podul de la Costeiu. Anuntul facut de Directia Regionala de Drumuri si Poduri Timis

Soferii care foloseau DN6 nu vor mai avea parte de restrictii pe raza localitatii Costeiu. Directia Regionala de Drumuri si Poduri Timis a anuntat luni ca au fost finalizate lucrarile… [citeste mai departe]

President Iohannis: Romania expresses full confidence history will honour contribution of HRH, Prince Philip

Romania stands with the British Royal Family and the British people in this time of sorrow as it learned of the death of Prince Philip, President Klaus Iohannis wrote on Twitter on Friday,… [citeste mai departe]

COVID-19: Numărul infectărilor și deceselor în ușoară scădere

CHIȘINĂU, 9 apr – Sputnik. Ministerul Sănătății anunță că 910 cazuri noi de infectare cu COVID-19 au fost confirmate astăzi în Republica Moldova. Asta după ce joi au fost confirmate 1 428 de persoane infectate cu virusul COVID-19.  © Sputnik / OsmatescoVaccinul anti-COVID:… [citeste mai departe]

Moartea prinţului Philip: Cele mai incomode remarci ale ducelui de Edinburgh

Prinţul Philip, soţul reginei Elisabeta a II-a a Marii Britanii, care a încetat din viaţă vineri, la vârsta de 99 de ani, era cunoscut pentru glumele sale riscante, uneori de-a dreptul ofensatoare, prin care a atins - sau a depăşit - pragul, cu aluzii… [citeste mai departe]

Prinţul Philip, figura centrală morocănoasă a monarhiei britanice (Reuters)

Prinţul Philip, consortul care a ajutat-o pe regina Elisabeta să modernizeze monarhia britanică, a fost un ofiţer de marină care se exprima fără menajamente şi ar putea fi ţinut minte cel mai bine ca fiind figura publică morocănoasă, scrie vineri… [citeste mai departe]

Opt oraşe-gazdă la Euro 2020, printre care Bucureştiul, s-au angajat să primească spectatori

Opt oraşe-gazdă la EURO 2020, printre care Bucureştiul, s-au angajat să primească spectatori, ceea ce lasă în suspans soarta oraşelor Munchen, Roma, Bilbao şi Dublin, a anunţat vineri Uniunea Europeană de Fotbal… [citeste mai departe]

Cererea de plasmă a scăzut, iar donatorii de plasmă nu mai vin… la Centrul de Transfuzie Sanguină Dâmbovița!

A scăzut dramatic numărul donatorilor de plasmă Covid-19 la Centrul de Transfuzie Sanguină Dâmbovița! Dacă în urmă cu câteva săptămâni Post-ul Cererea de plasmă a scăzut,… [citeste mai departe]


Patriarch Daniel issues message of condolence on death of Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II

Publicat:
of the Romanian Christian Orthodox Church on Friday issued a message of condolence to the Prince of Wales, , on the death of his father, , husband of Britain's II, agerpres.ro confirms.

"With deep sadness, we have received the news of the passing away, on the 9 of April 2021, of your venerable father, , Duke of Edinburgh. We kindly ask to transmit our sincere condolences to II and words of comfort to Her Majesty, in these moments of great distress. At the…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Royal Family of Romania expresses 'unspeakable sadness' over death of Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II

16:41, 09.04.2021 - The Royal Family of Romania on Friday expressed their "unspeakable sadness" at the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, husband of Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain. "Her Majesty the Crown Custodian and His Royal Highness the Prince Consort, along with the entire Royal Family, learned…

MARCH 24 IN HISTORY

08:10, 24.03.2021 - 1818 - Gheorghe Lazar is appointed "teacher" of arithmetic, geometry and geography at the Scoala Domneasca with the Sfantul Sava, where he inaugurated the classes in Romanian (24 March / 5 April) 1879 - Birth of poet, translator I. Gr. Perieteanu (d. 1959) 1885 - Birth of composer Dimitrie…

MARCH 23 IN HISTORY

08:25, 23.03.2021 - 1847 - A huge fire devastates Bucharest, ruining more than one fifth of the city (23 - 24 March) 1847 - Birth of Alexandru Dimitrie Xenopol, theoretician of literature, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 27 February 1920) 1882 - Birth of prose writer, publicist Romulus Cioflec (d. 13…

One year into pandemic, 172 types of non-compliant masks notified on European rapid alert system

15:35, 22.03.2021 - A number of 172 non-compliant mask models have been notified on the Rapid Alert System since April 2020 until now, according to a release issued by the InfoCons consumer protection organisation on Monday, according to AGERPRES. The first such alert was issued on April 28, 2020 and was aimed…

Regina Elisabeta a II-a a Marii Britanii i-a felicitat pe printul Harry si pe sotia sa, Meghan

13:40, 15.02.2021 - Regina Elisabeta a II-a a Marii Britanii i-a felicitat pe printul Harry si pe sotia sa, Meghan, la aflarea vestii ca ducele si ducesa de Sussex asteapta al doilea copil. Majestatea Sa Regina Elisabeta a II-a, ducele de Edinburgh, printul de Wales si intreaga familie regala este incantata si le doreste…

FEBRUARY 4 IN HISTORY

08:15, 04.02.2021 - World Cancer Day 1809 - Birth of poet Vasile Carlova (d. Sep. 18, 1831) 1849 - Death of Costache Conachi, prominent poet of early Romanian modern literature (b. Sep. 14, 1778) 1906 - Birth of biochemist and biologist Eugen Macovschi, member of the Romanian Academy (d. April 3,…


