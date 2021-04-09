Patriarch Daniel issues message of condolence on death of Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Royal Family of Romania on Friday expressed their "unspeakable sadness" at the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, husband of Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain. "Her Majesty the Crown Custodian and His Royal Highness the Prince Consort, along with the entire Royal Family, learned…

- 1818 - Gheorghe Lazar is appointed "teacher" of arithmetic, geometry and geography at the Scoala Domneasca with the Sfantul Sava, where he inaugurated the classes in Romanian (24 March / 5 April) 1879 - Birth of poet, translator I. Gr. Perieteanu (d. 1959) 1885 - Birth of composer Dimitrie…

- 1847 - A huge fire devastates Bucharest, ruining more than one fifth of the city (23 - 24 March) 1847 - Birth of Alexandru Dimitrie Xenopol, theoretician of literature, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 27 February 1920) 1882 - Birth of prose writer, publicist Romulus Cioflec (d. 13…

- A number of 172 non-compliant mask models have been notified on the Rapid Alert System since April 2020 until now, according to a release issued by the InfoCons consumer protection organisation on Monday, according to AGERPRES. The first such alert was issued on April 28, 2020 and was aimed…

- Regina Elisabeta a II-a a Marii Britanii i-a felicitat pe printul Harry si pe sotia sa, Meghan, la aflarea vestii ca ducele si ducesa de Sussex asteapta al doilea copil. Majestatea Sa Regina Elisabeta a II-a, ducele de Edinburgh, printul de Wales si intreaga familie regala este incantata si le doreste…

- World Cancer Day 1809 - Birth of poet Vasile Carlova (d. Sep. 18, 1831) 1849 - Death of Costache Conachi, prominent poet of early Romanian modern literature (b. Sep. 14, 1778) 1906 - Birth of biochemist and biologist Eugen Macovschi, member of the Romanian Academy (d. April 3,…