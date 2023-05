Open Doors Day in a rose garden in Jurilovca village

The owners of a rose plantation in the Tulcea village of Jurilovca will open their doors this weekend to people who want to admire the first blooms of May.

The owner of the plantation, Liliana Echimov, told AGERPRES that the garden has an area of 1,100 square meters, and behind it you can see the Golovita lake in the Razim-Sinoe complex. These flowers were brought from Bulgaria and have a much more intense fragrance.

CITESTE SIboat trips in thethis summer season 15:19 4 French Ambassador of university courses in French will have increased opportunities for employment…