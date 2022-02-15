One-third of entrepreneurs in Romania laying off people; 8pct close down amid soaring energy bills

Stiri Recomandate

Adrian Marinescu, anunțul momentului privind finalul pandemiei în România. De ce nu se ridică restricțiile anti-Covid-19, de fapt

Anul 2022 pare a fi norocos pentru toți oamenii care se simt epuizați din cauza pandemiei de Covid-19. Medicul Adrian Marinescu, de… [citeste mai departe]

Consultații de specialitate și servicii medicale la domiciliu disponibile în orașul Fălticeni prin platforma Beesers

Transformările care au avut loc în ultimii doi ani în activitatea economică au generat schimbări de comportament, în cele mai multe cazuri, ireversibile, dar… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 100 de șoferi de mașini de transport marfă sau persoane au fost amendați de Poliția Alba, într-o săptămână

Peste 100 de șoferi de mașini de transport marfă sau persoane au fost amendați de Poliția Alba, într-o săptămână Peste 100 de șoferi de autovehicule de transport… [citeste mai departe]

Președintele PNL Neamț propune scăderea TVA ca soluție pentru inflație

Sub sloganul „Măsurile liberale propuse înseamnă: taxe mai mici, mai mulți bani în buzunarele românilor, economie sănătoasă!”, George Lazăr, președintele PNL Neamț a prezentat propunerile pe care partidul le face pentru a traversa situația economică… [citeste mai departe]

NATO Battle Group in Romania, at initial capability

The General Staff of the Land Forces (SMFT) has completed the operations necessary to declare the initial operational capability (IOC) of the NATO Battle Group to be set up in Romania, as part of the Allied measures to strengthen vigilance on the eastern Flank - enhanced Vigilance Activities (eVA).… [citeste mai departe]

BCR Pensii becomes first Pillar IV occupational pension fund administrator in Romania

BCR Pensii is the first company in Romania to be authorised by the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) as an administrator of Pillar IV occupational pension funds, the company announced on Tuesday. Pillar IV is an optional pension… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat de 57 de ani din Șibot rănit, după ce s-a răsturnat cu autoturismul în afara DN 7

Astăzi, 15 februarie 2022, în jurul orei 07.45, pe Drumul National 7, în afara localității Tărtăria, un bărbat de 57 ani, din comuna Șibot, în timp ce conducea un autoturism în direcția Șibot – Sebeș, a pierdut controlul… [citeste mai departe]

Agra Asigurări creează noi locuri de muncă în agricultură și recrutează 50 de evaluatori de daune

Agra Asigurări, singurul asigurator dedicat exclusiv sectorului agricol din România, anunță recrutarea a 50 evaluatori de daune agricole, din rândul fermierilor, legumicultorilor, inginerilor… [citeste mai departe]

Surse: PNL și PSD au căzut de acord pe reducerea TVA la energie - Noi măsuri luate în calcul pentru luna aprilie

CÂT VOM PLĂTI LA FACTURĂConsum lunar: 150/kwhPret. 1,4 lei/kwhFactură la 1 aprilie: 210 lei (fără niciun sprijin)Factură la 1 aprilie: 172 lei (sageata in jos)cu TVA de… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Educației recunoaște că unele materii sunt nefolositoare. La care face referire

Ministrul Educației spune că în școlile din România se dau prea multe note mari, și nu întotdeauna pe merit. Acesta crede că unele materii sunt nefolositoare. ”Evaluările şi-au pierdut foarte mult din relevanţă.  Dacă… [citeste mai departe]


One-third of entrepreneurs in Romania laying off people; 8pct close down amid soaring energy bills

Publicat:
More than 34% of entrepreneurs in Romania say they are downsizing their workforce due to soaring electricity and gas bills, and 8% are shutting up shop, according to a survey conducted by the of Romania's Privately-owned SMEs (CNIPMMR) and published on Monday.

Thus, half of the entrepreneurs showed that their electricity bills surged by 50%, a third of them say theirs doubled and 15% showed that their bills soared by 200% and more. Also, 0.41% answered that their bills did not increase or they remained the same.

Regarding gas bills, 37% of entrepreneurs surveyed…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


