One-third of entrepreneurs in Romania laying off people; 8pct close down amid soaring energy bills

One-third of entrepreneurs in Romania laying off people; 8pct close down amid soaring energy billsPublicat:
More than 34% of entrepreneurs in Romania say they are downsizing their workforce due to soaring electricity and gas bills, and 8% are shutting up shop, according to a survey conducted by the National Council of Romania's Privately-owned SMEs (CNIPMMR) and published on Monday.
Thus, half of the entrepreneurs showed that their electricity bills surged by 50%, a third of them say theirs doubled and 15% showed that their bills soared by 200% and more. Also, 0.41% answered that their bills did not increase or they remained the same.
Regarding gas bills, 37% of entrepreneurs surveyed…
