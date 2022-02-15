One-third of entrepreneurs in Romania laying off people; 8pct close down amid soaring energy bills

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reported on Monday that in the last 24 hours, 10,871 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 2,040 first doses, 2,874 second doses, and 5,957 third doses. Of the total…

- Electricity and gas producers, importers, as well as the Romanian state, through taxes, are the ones who stand to benefit from the increase in bills, while suppliers have no additional benefits, said the General Director of E.ON Romania, Volker Raffel, in an interview for AGERPRES. He says…

- Four employers' confederations and five union confederations have requested the head of Government, on Monday, to cap electricity and gas prices to their value of December 2020, for a period of at least one year, according to a press release sent by the National Council of Small and Medium Private…

- The Association of Romanian Users of Financial Services (AURSF) has taken notice of the appearance in the public space, in the context of the application of the different measures comprised in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), of the intention to urgently promote a draft aimed at…

- Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu has called on the General Prosecutor Gabriela Scutea, on Thursday, to take the measures necessary to prevent and combat "any type of criminal activity", such as fraud, abuse of office, and disloyal competition which might occur in the context of the energy crisis…

- Liberals will support any proposal that helps the Romanian people and that can be supported from the state budget regarding energy costs, the chairman of PNL (National Liberal Party) Florin Citu declared on Friday, referring to modifying the law regarding capping and compensating bills. "I…

- As many as 566 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours and 24 deaths have been reported, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday. "According to the data existing at the National Centre for Intervention Management and Coordination…

- Romania is participating in the proceedings of the World Petroleum Congress, which takes place in Houston, USA, between December 5-9, informs a press release of the Ministry of Energy, sent on Monday to AGERPRES. In a challenging global energy context, the 23rd World Petroleum Congress aims…