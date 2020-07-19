Ninety-three test positive for COVID-19 at meat processing facility The operation of a meat processing unit in the western county of Timis was suspended on Saturday after 56 people were confirmed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of infections there to 93. "Following the COVID-19 tests performed on the employees of a meat processing unit in Timis County, after the emergence of the first positive cases among them, a number of 56 people tested positive in the last 24 hours. So far, 93 positive cases have been confirmed there. That is why the operation of the entire facility has been halted for seven days, with the possibility of an extension… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

