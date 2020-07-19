Ninety-three test positive for COVID-19 at meat processing facility

Stiri Recomandate

A murit Neluțu Popa, una dintre gloriile echipei de fotbal Unirea Alba Iulia. Dumnezeu să îl aibă în pază!

„Dumnezeu să te odihnească în pace, Neluțu Popa! Clubul FC Unirea Alba Iulia își expiră regretul și profunda tristețe pentru trecerea la cele veșnice a fostului fotbalist al echipei… [citeste mai departe]

Summit-ul UE, prelungit. Merkel, mesaj înaintea discuțiilor decisive – VIDEO

Liderii europeni și-au prelungit week-end-ul de lucru petrecut pe tărâm belgian.  După două zile de negocieri privind Bugetul Multianual și pachetul de relansare economică, discuții care nu au dus, din păcate, la un acord, liderii europeni… [citeste mai departe]

„U“ Craiova / Mihai Rotaru a vorbit despre posibilitatea plecării lui Cicâldău

Zilele trecute s-a tot vehiculat că Universitatea Craiova ar avea o ofertă „de milioane“ din partea clubului Sampdoria pentru mijlocaşul Alexandru Cicâldău. Finanţatorul Ştiinţei, Mihai Rotaru, a mărturisit că de decarul din Bănie… [citeste mai departe]

ALERTĂ! Cod PORTOCALIU peste trei sferturi din țară!

Administraţia Naţională de Meteorologie (ANM) a emis, duminică, mai multe avertizări de Cod galben şi Cod portocaliu de instabilitate atmosferică temporar, ce afectează cea mai mare parte a ţării, până luni dimineaţa În Banat, Crișana, Transilvania, Maramureș, cea mai mare parte a Olteniei,… [citeste mai departe]

OFICIAL| 10 NOI infectări cu COVID-19 în Alba: Numărul total de îmbolnăviri a ajuns la 572, 443 persoane vindecate și 28 decese

Ziarul Unirea OFICIAL| 10 NOI infectări cu COVID-19 în Alba: Numărul total de îmbolnăviri a ajuns la 572, 443 persoane vindecate și 28… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO: Inundații la Ghirbom. Cum au fost afectate gospodăriile oamenilor, în urma ploilor torențiale

Cititorii Alba24 au semnalat inundații și în localitatea Ghirbom, comuna Berghin. Apa acumulată în urma ploilor torențiale a intrat în curțile oamenilor. Vezi și FOTO VIDEO: Peste 100 de apeluri… [citeste mai departe]

A treia zi! Summit-ul UE, ca-n gară

UPDATE Cancelarul federal german Angela Merkel a estimat drept ”posibil” ca cei 27, reuniţi încă de vineri la Bruxelles, să nu ajungă la un acord duminică asupra planului de relansare post-coronavirus, asupra căruia se menţin divergenţe profunde, transmit agențiile de presă străine. „Există multă bunăvoinţă (…), însă este de asemenea… [citeste mai departe]

O oră în plus pentru terase !

Executivul pregătește închiderea teraselor după ora 23.00, începând de luna viitoare. Trendul crescător al numărului persoanelor infectate cu coronavirus descurajează orice intenție de a menține programul pe tot parcursul nopții pe terasele și restaurantele din toată țara. Premierul este nemulțumit că există oameni din Guvern care înștiințează… [citeste mai departe]

Nelu Tătaru, avertisment despre coronavirus: Suntem într-un moment destul de dificil. Să nu încălecăm politic un moment de suferinţă

Nelu Tătaru a afirmat că autorităţile pot gestiona epidemia cu spirijinul populaţiei şi al agenţilor economici. "Orice poate… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO SCANDAL la Spitalul Modular Iași: Ministrul Sănătății a fost ținut la poarta șantierului

Ministrul Sănătății și cel al Mediului ținuți la poarta șantierului Spitalului Modular de la Iași. Cei doi oficiali au făcut o vizită la unitatea medicală aflată în construcție pentru a verifica stadiul… [citeste mai departe]


Ninety-three test positive for COVID-19 at meat processing facility

The operation of a meat processing unit in the western county of Timis was suspended on Saturday after 56 people were confirmed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of infections there to 93. "Following the COVID-19 tests performed on the employees of a meat processing unit in , after the emergence of the first positive cases among them, a number of 56 people tested positive in the last 24 hours. So far, 93 positive cases have been confirmed there. That is why the operation of the entire facility has been halted for seven days, with the possibility of an extension…

GCS: 637 new infections with coronavirus take total number to 33,585 cases

13:21, 14.07.2020 - Another 637 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus were reported since the last informative bulletin sent by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the total number of cases reaching 33,585 on Monday.There are currently 234 patients admitted in the ICU units. Of the persons…

HealthMin Tataru says 30,000 suspected COVID-19 people leave isolation, 1,200-1,300 leave quarantine

08:54, 09.07.2020 - Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Wednesday that after the Constitutional Court has ruled unconstitutional quarantine by ministerial decree, 30,000 people suspected of COVID-19 infections have got out of isolation and about 1,200 - 1,300 left the quarantine centres. "30,000 suspected or confirmed…

Thirty-three Romanian workers in Netherlands working in slaughterhouses test positive for COVID-19

20:24, 17.06.2020 - Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) has informed that 33 Romanian nationals working in slaughterhouses in the Netherlands near the border with Germany and living in the German town of Emmerich am Rhein have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Their health condition is good, and no hospitalisation…

Romania's COVID-19 deaths hit 1,308 following another three fatalities

11:48, 05.06.2020 - Another three people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, taking the number of COVID-19 fatalities to 1,308,c (GCS) announced on Friday.The latest victims are three men, aged between 51 and 85, from the counties of Ilfov, Bacau, and from Bucharest City; they all had underlying…

COVID-19 quarantine updates: 2,363 people under institutional quarantine; 96,693 in self-isolation

14:33, 04.06.2020 - A total of 2,363 people are placed under institutional quarantine in Romania, and another 95,693 are in isolation at home, under medical monitoring, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Thursday.As many as 472,850 coronavirus tests have been processed nationwide to this date.…

GCS: 145 new cases of COVID-19; total number of persons infected - 17,857

13:36, 23.05.2020 - A number of 145 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the last information that bring the total case count to 17,857, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, reported on Saturday. Of the people…

PM Orban admits bona fide statement may be maintained after May 15 when leaving locality

09:08, 12.05.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban admits that it is possible to maintain, after May 15, the bona fide statement for the people leaving their domicile locality.2 He said in a broadcast on Digi 24 on Monday that a decision would be made by the National Committee for Special Emergency Situations shortly…

Away from her home, she is a hero in Diaspora!

18:57, 27.04.2020 - Adriana Grety Crisan - " Eroii din linia intai "Away from her home, she is a hero in Diaspora: working with a great team in the support of Covid -19 patients.From the beautiful city of Baia-Mare, Maramures meet our hero: Adriana Grety Crisan.She began her career as a Registered Nurse in Negresti -Oas…


