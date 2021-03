Nelu Tataru: EC's proposed pan-European certificate prevents divide into vaccinated and unvaccinated

Former Health Minister Nelu Tataru said the pan-European certificate proposed by the European Commission will facilitate the resumption of free movement between EU member states, while at the same time preventing the divide of the society into vaccinated and unvaccinated.

"Free movement is one of the fundamental rights of the EU citizens. The European Commission has launched a proposal for a pan-European certificate as proof of either vaccination, the natural development of antibodies to COVID-19 or of a negative PCR test. The certificate will facilitate the resumption of free movement…