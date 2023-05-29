National Tax Administration Agency's head resigns.

Stiri Recomandate

Accident la Sintea Mare: un autoturism a intrat într-o căruță

În accident de circulație a avut loc în urmă cu puțin timp la intrarea în localitatea Sintea Mare. Un autoturism a intrat într-o căruță. Din primele informații se pare că există o victimă, conștientă. La fața locului este așteptată sosirea unei ambulanțe de la stația Chișineu… [citeste mai departe]

Preotul Stelian Florin Dabija, de la Biserica Alba, din Constanta, condamnat definitiv pentru ucidere din culpa

Stelian Florin Dabija a fost trimis in judecata de Parchetul de pe langa Tribunalul Tulcea in luna august 2021. Pe data de 15 noiembrie 2022, Judecatoria Macin a decis condamnarea… [citeste mai departe]

MAE propune şase noi ambasadori

Ministerul Afacerilor Externe (MAE) propune şase ambasadori, printre care şefii misiunilor diplomatice din Franţa, China şi Egipt – Ioana Bivolaru, Dan-Horia Maxim, respectiv Olivia Toderean. Potrivit MAE, persoanele nominalizate sunt „diplomaţi de carieră şi profesionişti care au o cunoaştere foarte bună asupra relaţiilor bilaterale,… [citeste mai departe]

Emoție și eleganță! Valsuri vieneze la ceremonia de absolvire de la Liceul Unitarian ”János Zsigmond” din Cluj-Napoca - VIDEO

Absolvenții clasei a douăsprezecea de la Liceul Unitarian ”János Zsigmond” din Cluj-Napoca au organizat un bal de poveste, care să le… [citeste mai departe]

PRINS ÎN LOCALITATE CONDUCÂND CU 134 DE KM/H

Un bărbat din județul Hunedoara a rămas fără permis pentru 4 luni, după ce a fost depistat de polițiști în trafic, în timp ce conducea cu viteză excesivă. Vineri, 26 mai a.c., la ora 13.49, pe D.N. 1 C în localitatea sălăjeană Bârsău Mare, a fost depistat în trafic un bărbat de 49 de ani, din județul Hunedoara,… [citeste mai departe]

Lovitură de baros pentru Rusia: Gaură de 36 de miliarde de dolari, după plecarea investitorilor străini

Investitorii străini care au plecat din Rusia după ce şi-au vândut afacerile din această ţară, în perioada cuprinsă între luna martie 2022 şi luna martie 2023, au retras aproximativ 36 de… [citeste mai departe]

Cu cine s-a afişat Ștefan Bănică Jr. la meciul Dinamo – FC Argeş. Artistul, fericit pentru victoria „Câinilor”

După devastatorul final de campionat, de anul trecut, Dinamo București, echipa din Ștefan cel Mare, ajungea în a doua ligă fotbalsitică a României. Dar, cu… [citeste mai departe]

Parcarea Aeroportului Suceava s-a mărit cu 100 de locuri

Pentru a înlesni circulația autovehiculelor din perimetrul zonei publice a Aeroportului Internațional ”Ștefan cel Mare”, dar și pentru a minimiza disconfortul pasagerilor la momentul sosirii pe Aeroport, parcarea destinată autovehiculelor a fost suplimentată cu 100 de locuri. Astfel, capacitatea… [citeste mai departe]

Olt: Bătut de doi comercianți care nu dădeau bon fiscal

Un buzoian a fost bătut de doi olteni, după ce reclamase că mai mulți comercianți din Izbiceni nu emit bon fiscal. Polițiștii din Corabia au fost sesizați verbal de către buzoianul, de 42 de ani, că niște comercianții din Izbiceni că nu emit bon fiscal. La fața locului, buzoianul de… [citeste mai departe]

Accident teribil pe DN 17C: Trei mașini au fost implicate

Un accident în care au fost implicate trei maşini s-a produs, luni seară, pe DN 17 C, în judeţul Bistriţa-Năsăud. Un şofer de 18 ani a acroşat cu maşina au autoturism de teren care s-a răsturnat, apoi a lovit altă maşină, condusă de o fată de 19 ani. Şoferul vehiculului răsturnat a fost… [citeste mai departe]


National Tax Administration Agency's head resigns

Publicat:
National Tax Administration Agency's head resigns.

of the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF), , resigned from his post on Monday.

EduMin Deca: If conflict extends, there is the possibility of extending courses, rescheduling calendar of national exams

22:00, 29.05.2023 - EduMin Deca: If conflict extends, there is the possibility of extending courses, rescheduling calendar of national exams. No student will be left with an unfinished school situation and no student in the 8th or 12th grade will be left without the possibility of taking the exams, either the National…

Budget deficit rises to 27.35 billion lei after the first 4 months, i.e. 1.72% of GDP

22:00, 29.05.2023 - Budget deficit rises to 27.35 billion lei after the first 4 months, i.e. 1.72% of GDP. The consolidated general budget deficit rose to 1.72% of GDP after the first four months of this year, namely 27.35 billion lei, from 1.42% of GDP at the end of March, according to data made public on Monday by…

Unemployment rate drops to 2.92% in April

18:30, 29.05.2023 - Unemployment rate drops to 2.92% in April. The unemployment rate registered at the national level was, in April 2023, 2.92%, lower than that of the previous month by 0.1 percentage points, the National Employment Agency (ANOFM) informs on Monday in a press release. CITESTE SI LabMin Budai: We've…

PM Ciuca: Any solution for budget balancing, except for salary cuts or giving up investments

17:36, 10.04.2023 - Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca, chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), said on Monday in eastern Focsani, that has given the Government the task of discussing any option for "budget balancing", except for salary cuts or giving up investments.The prime minister said that in 2022 the economy and…

Romanian, Moldovan customs authorities approve joint action plan for Easter holidays

14:21, 10.04.2023 - The customs authorities of Romania and the Republic of Moldova have approved a joint action plan for the implementation of measures to help ease cross-border traffic during the Easter holidays, April 7 - May 7, 2023, according to a press release issued on Monday by the Romanian Customs Authority (AVR)."The…

President of European Council Charles Michel on a visit to Romania to be welcomed by president Klaus Iohannis

09:05, 27.03.2023 - The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, is traveling to Romania on Monday, on which occasion he will be welcomed at the Cotroceni Palace by president Klaus Iohannis, the Presidential Administration informs.The two high dignitaries will have one-on-one and official talks, told Agerpres.…

EduMin Deca: United Arab Emirates - a model of good practices in education for sustainable development

19:30, 20.03.2023 - The United Arab Emirates is to Romania a model of good practices in many fields, including education for sustainable development, Education Minister Ligia Deca said on Monday, who, together with her Emirati counterpart Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, signed a memorandum of understanding under which foundations…

LabMin Budai: Draft law on service pensions submitted to Parliament observes PNRR criteria

19:45, 06.03.2023 - The draft normative act on service pensions was signed by all the institutions targeted by this reform and complies with the criteria of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, the Minister of Labour, Marius Budai said on Monday, at the debate on the simple motion against him, submitted by 56…


