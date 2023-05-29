National Tax Administration Agency's head resigns.

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- EduMin Deca: If conflict extends, there is the possibility of extending courses, rescheduling calendar of national exams. No student will be left with an unfinished school situation and no student in the 8th or 12th grade will be left without the possibility of taking the exams, either the National…

- Budget deficit rises to 27.35 billion lei after the first 4 months, i.e. 1.72% of GDP. The consolidated general budget deficit rose to 1.72% of GDP after the first four months of this year, namely 27.35 billion lei, from 1.42% of GDP at the end of March, according to data made public on Monday by…

- Unemployment rate drops to 2.92% in April. The unemployment rate registered at the national level was, in April 2023, 2.92%, lower than that of the previous month by 0.1 percentage points, the National Employment Agency (ANOFM) informs on Monday in a press release. CITESTE SI LabMin Budai: We've…

- Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca, chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), said on Monday in eastern Focsani, that has given the Government the task of discussing any option for "budget balancing", except for salary cuts or giving up investments.The prime minister said that in 2022 the economy and…

- The customs authorities of Romania and the Republic of Moldova have approved a joint action plan for the implementation of measures to help ease cross-border traffic during the Easter holidays, April 7 - May 7, 2023, according to a press release issued on Monday by the Romanian Customs Authority (AVR)."The…

- The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, is traveling to Romania on Monday, on which occasion he will be welcomed at the Cotroceni Palace by president Klaus Iohannis, the Presidential Administration informs.The two high dignitaries will have one-on-one and official talks, told Agerpres.…

- The United Arab Emirates is to Romania a model of good practices in many fields, including education for sustainable development, Education Minister Ligia Deca said on Monday, who, together with her Emirati counterpart Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, signed a memorandum of understanding under which foundations…

- The draft normative act on service pensions was signed by all the institutions targeted by this reform and complies with the criteria of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, the Minister of Labour, Marius Budai said on Monday, at the debate on the simple motion against him, submitted by 56…