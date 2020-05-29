MSD Romania donates half a million lei to Romanian Red Cross in fight against COVID-19

Stiri Recomandate

Familia unui român mort în Italia într-un accident de muncă, despăgubită după 8 ani

Familia unui român mort în Italia într-un accident de muncă, despăgubită după 8 ani

Familia lui Vasile Grădinaru, un român care a murit la doar 43 de ani pe un şantier din comuna Montereale (provincia L'Aquila, regiunea Abruzzo, Italia), a fost despăgubită abia după 8 ani de la tragicul eveniment, informează… [citeste mai departe]

7400 de măști de unică folosință au fost trimise de Primăria Alba Iulia la școlile și liceele din municipiu

7400 de măști de unică folosință au fost trimise de Primăria Alba Iulia la școlile și liceele din municipiu

Reluarea activității în unitățile de învățământ pentru pregătirea în vederea susținerii examenelor naționale și bacalaureatului trebuie să se facă în condiții de maximă siguranță.… [citeste mai departe]

Ana Luciana Avramescu: Aveti dreptate domnule Profesor Pop, dar sper că nu suntem pierduți chiar toți

Ana Luciana Avramescu: Aveti dreptate domnule Profesor Pop, dar sper că nu suntem pierduți chiar toți

  Astăzi am citit pe AMPRESS, un articol în care domnul Prof.Univ.Dr. Ioan Aurel Pop, rectorul Universității Babeș-Bolyai își expunea părerea despre generația mea. L-am citit cu atenție și am… [citeste mai departe]

SMURD intră în acțiune pentru un copil de 2 ani opărit cu lapte

SMURD intră în acțiune pentru un copil de 2 ani opărit cu lapte

Un echipaj SMURD Bistrița-Năsăud intervine în orașul Năsăud, pentru salvarea unui copil de 2 ani opărit cu lapte. Un elicopter SMURD a fost chemat acolo. Conform primelor informații, echipajul de terapie... [citeste mai departe]

BYG GNS Development SRL va supraetaja doua imobile, ridicate pe Calafatului din Constanta. Ce a transmis municipalitatea

BYG GNS Development SRL va supraetaja doua imobile, ridicate pe Calafatului din Constanta. Ce a transmis municipalitatea

Doua imobile situate pe strada Calafatului nr. 38 lot 1 din Constanta se modifica Investitor este societatea BYG GNS Development SRL BYG GNS Development SRL anunta… [citeste mai departe]

A fost înregistrat cel de-al 1248-lea deces cauzat de COVID-19, în România

A fost înregistrat cel de-al 1248-lea deces cauzat de COVID-19, în România

În cursul serii de astăzi, 29 mai 2020, au mai fost confirmate încă 8 de decese, cauzate de COVID-19, astfel încât numărul total al acestora a ajuns la 1248. – Deces 1241 Femeie, 87 ani, județ Sibiu. Dată confirmare: 10.04.2020. Dată deces: 29.05.2020.… [citeste mai departe]

In sfarsit s-a decis. Elevii vor beneficia de transport gratuit

In sfarsit s-a decis. Elevii vor beneficia de transport gratuit

Vor exista doua marje: pe an calendaristic si pe an scolar Operatorul de transport public local are obligativitatea de a mentine acelasi tarif pentru elevi pe durata anului scolarIn sedinta Executivului de joi, 28 mai 2020, a fost aprobata Hotararea de Guvern prin care se reglementeaza… [citeste mai departe]

Editorial: Cand prezentul se muta in trecut. Coronavirusul, prilej de aduceri aminte in sport

Editorial: Cand prezentul se muta in trecut. Coronavirusul, prilej de aduceri aminte in sport

bull; Paradoxal, avand in vedere cat de mult rau a adus, coronavirusul a avut si o parte a lui bunabull; Sub imperiul Covid 19, sportul din intreaga lume a trebuit sa se reinventeze in izolare Coronavirusul a actionat… [citeste mai departe]

Circulați cu prudență! Drumurile județene pe care se lucrează în săptămâna 1 – 5 iunie 2020    

Circulați cu prudență! Drumurile județene pe care se lucrează în săptămâna 1 – 5 iunie 2020    

COMUNICAT DE PRESĂ privind programul lucrărilor la infrastructura rutieră din Județul Dâmbovița, în perioada 1 – 5 iunie 2020   Post-ul Circulați cu prudență! Drumurile județene pe… [citeste mai departe]

Pentru prima dată de la începutul pandemiei de COVID-19, un bebeluş a decedat în urma infecţiei cu noul coronavirus în Elveţia

Pentru prima dată de la începutul pandemiei de COVID-19, un bebeluş a decedat în urma infecţiei cu noul coronavirus în Elveţia

Pentru prima dată de la începutul pandemiei de COVID-19, un bebeluş a decedat în urma infecţiei cu noul coronavirus în Elveţia, după ce… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

MSD Romania donates half a million lei to Romanian Red Cross in fight against COVID-19

Publicat:
MSD Romania donates half a million lei to Romanian Red Cross in fight against COVID-19

MSD Romania donates half a million lei to the to support the medical system, protect medical staff and patients in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company announced on Friday.

"The donation can be used for the purchase of medical equipment for front-line hospitals, protective equipment for medical staff in these units and oncology institutes in the country, for family physicians, as well as for volunteers. Thus, part of the funds will be allocated for the purchase of SARS-CoV-2 sequencing equipment and kits, COVID-19 IgG / IgM rapid test…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Four of six COVID-19 positive Alba-Iulia emergency hospital health staff declared cured

13:07, 17.04.2020 - Four of the six medical staff at the Alba Iulia County Emergency Hospital confirmed with the novel coronavirus have been declared cured, and the remaining two, both hospitalized are in a good general condition, according to a statement issued by the hospital on Friday . It is about a doctor, two…

20 persons without symptoms confirmed to have COVID-19 at Oncology Institute

11:15, 13.04.2020 - A number of 20 persons, three of them being from among the medical staff, have been found to have COVID-19 at the Oncology Institute in Cluj-Napoca, the prefect of the Cluj County, Mircea Abrudean, informed on Monday. "As many as 947 persons have been tested so far at the Institute. We discovered…

ForMin Aurescu: Romania will receive medical equipment donated by United Arab Emirates Government

20:59, 09.04.2020 - Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu on Thursday announced that a donation of medical equipment is set to arrive in Romania from the Government of the United Arab Emirates on Thursday and Friday. "We are talking about 3 million masks, 2.7 million gloves, 64,000 protection gloves, 37,000 coveralls,…

Tomac: Romania will be able use about 3.1 billion euros, European money, to fight coronavirus

16:10, 27.03.2020 - Romania will be able to use approximately 3.1 billion euros to fight against COVID-19, out of the 37 billion euros that will be made available to EU member states to combat the crisis, People's Movement Party (PMP) Chairman, MEP Eugen Tomac stated. "By setting up the Coronavirus Response Investment…

Minister of Health: Procedures have to be re-initiated at local level; tougher weeks ahead

13:03, 27.03.2020 - Minister of Health Nelu Tataru on Friday acknowledged the importance of "re-initiating", at local level, the procedures that both medical staff and public health directorates, hospital managers and local authorities have to put into practice and observe, in the context of the new coronavirus."The…

34 doctors, 49 nurses and orderlies from Suceava County Hospital, confirmed with COVID-19

14:48, 25.03.2020 - A number of 34 doctors from the Suceava County Hospital have been confirmed to have COVID-19, the Health Ministry informed on Wednesday."In what regards the medical staff, the healthcare unit has 1,300 persons employed, medical and auxiliary staff. Of the 233 doctors of the healthcare unit,…

Rompetrol-KMG International donates fuel for medical transport, sponsors purchase of 2,500 kits for COVID-19

20:14, 23.03.2020 - Rompetrol - KMG International is donating fuel for the emergency medical transport, funding the research and purchase of equipment, testing kits and necessary materials for the medical units in the communities where the company carries out its activity. "The crisis situations are a test of social…

Healthcare system has serious deficiencies in terms of personal protective equipment in fight against COVID-19

17:28, 17.03.2020 - The perception of the employees in healthcare is that the healthcare system is not ready yet to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the biggest weakness being the serious deficiencies in terms of personal protective equipment, says the "Health Solidarity" Federation, which published a survey on…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 29 mai 2020
Bucuresti 10°C | 21°C
Iasi 10°C | 15°C
Cluj-Napoca 8°C | 18°C
Timisoara 9°C | 20°C
Constanta 12°C | 20°C
Brasov 7°C | 14°C
Baia Mare 7°C | 18°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 19.03.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 51.678,00 2.543.999,20
II (5/6) 1 17.226,00 -
III (4/6) 55 313,20 -
IV (3/6) 1.098 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.611.391,20

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 29 mai 2020
USD 4.3517
EUR 4.8426
CHF 4.5273
GBP 5.3509
CAD 3.1635
XAU 241.358
JPY 4.0583
CNY 0.6094
AED 1.1847
AUD 2.8967
MDL 0.2496
BGN 2.476

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec