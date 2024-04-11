Mountaineer Adrian Ahritculesei sets out on Everest expedition

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The smart city paradigm is no longer an option, it must be an obligation, because Romanian cities are in competition with cities from all over Europe and all over the world, the minister of Energy, Sebastian Burduja said, on Thursday, at the Smart City Industry Awards.

- Romanian students have a strong sense of European belonging, according to the International Civic and Citizenship Education Study (ICCS) 2022 report, which was released Thursday by the International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievement. Representatives of the Ministry of Education…

- Romanian swimmer Constantin Popovici, 35, has been named World Aquatics' best athlete of 2023 in high diving, the World Aquatics announced Thursday on its official website. Popovici, who won gold at last year's World Aquatics Swimming World Cup as well as the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka,…

- Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu on Thursday was welcomed by the prime minister of the Italian Republic, Giorgia Meloni, at Villa Doria Pamphili, where a joint meeting of the Romanian and Italian governments will take place. The reception ceremony with military honours of the head of the Executive from…

- Over 7,000 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania on Wednesday, while a total of about 131,100 Romanian and foreign citizens and about 43,100 means of transport completed the control formalities at border points throughout the country."There were 62,442 persons entering Romania, of which 7,025 were Ukrainian…

