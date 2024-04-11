Mountaineer Adrian Ahritculesei sets out on Everest expedition

Stiri Recomandate

O tânără din Cugir a cerut ajutor la 112, după o ceartă cu partenerul de viață

La data de 10 aprilie, în jurul orei 19.30, polițiștii din Cugir au fost sesizați de către o tânără de 24 de ani, din oraș, cu privire la faptul că a fost agresată de partenerul său. Din primele cercetări efectuate, polițiștii au… [citeste mai departe]

Servicii medicale gratuite pentru pacienţii neasiguraţi. Cine va putea beneficia de acestea. Anunțul CNAS

Servicii medicale gratuite pentru pacienţii neasiguraţi. Cine va putea beneficia de acestea. Anunțul CNAS Servicii medicale gratuite pentru pacienţii neasiguraţi: de la 1 iulie vor fi… [citeste mai departe]

Luis Enrique: Toate înfrângerile dor și enervează, dar PSG poate ajunge în semifinalele UCL

Antrenorul lui Paris Saint-Germain, Luis Enrique, a declarat că este încă încrezător că echipa sa poate depăși eșecul de miercuri de pe teren propriu în fața Barcelonei în sferturile de finală ale Ligii Campionilor… [citeste mai departe]

Accident în Pitești, cu trei mașini

Un accident rutier cu trei autoturisme s-a produs în municipiul Pitești, pe strada Negru Vodă. Traficul este îngreunat.Au intervenit pompierii de la Detașamentul Pitești cu o autospecială și două echipaje SAJ. Echipajele medicale au preluat două persoane.Pompierii asigură măsuri specifice de prevenire a incendiilor. [citeste mai departe]

Percheziții domiciliare în Asău! Mai multe arme deținute ilegal, descoperite în locuința unui bărbat

Polițiștii Serviciului Arme, Explozivi și Substanțe Periculoase Bacău au pus în aplicare, pe 10 aprilie, două mandate de percheziţie domiciliară, în comuna Asău. La domiciliul unui bărbat… [citeste mai departe]

Dmitri Medvedev vrea Apocalipsa pentru Ucraina și moartea lui Joe Biden

Într-o postare pe Telegram, Medvedev îi doreşte moartea lui Biden, citând un pasaj din Apocalipsă, potrivit actualitate.org. „Conflictul din Ucraina se va încheia după ce Congresul SUA va vota pentru a oferi un nou sprijin Kievului”, a spus Biden. Declaraţia… [citeste mai departe]

A doua ediție a Timișoara International Tattoo Convention are loc în acest weekend

Cea de-a doua ediție a Timișoara International Tattoo Convention, va avea loc în perioada 12 – 14 aprilie 2024 la Iuius Congress Hall cu participarea... The post A doua ediție a Timișoara International Tattoo Convention are loc în… [citeste mai departe]

FACTURI FICTIVE Administrator din Oradea trimis în judecată pentru evaziune fiscală

Aceste societăți, pentru a crea o aparență de legalitate, declarau la rândul lor achiziții fictive de la alte firme naționale cu comportament suspect. The post FACTURI FICTIVE Administrator din Oradea trimis în judecată pentru evaziune… [citeste mai departe]

Cătălin Cîrstoiu, despre transportul public din Bucureşti: Au fost 4 ani pierduți efectiv pentru STB și pentru bucureșteni!

Cătălin Cîrstoiu, candidatul PSD-PNL pentru Primăria Bucureşti la alegerile locale din 9 iunie 2024, a declarat, după o întâlnire cu reprezentanţi… [citeste mai departe]

Socrii lui Cătălin Cherecheș, condamnați după ce au încercat să mituiască o judecătoare de la Curtea de Apel Cluj

Socrii lui Cătălin Cherecheș au fost condamnați de către judecătorii de la Mureș la 3 ani de închisoare cu suspendare, respectiv 2 ani și 6 luni de închisoare… [citeste mai departe]


Mountaineer Adrian Ahritculesei sets out on Everest expedition

Publicat:
Mountaineer Adrian Ahritculesei, known for being the first Romanian man to complete the "," will leave Thursday afternoon for Nepal, on an expedition in which he has set out to conquer the highest peak in the world, Everest (8,848 m).

EnergyMin Burduja says smart city paradigm is no longer an option, it must be obligation

22:31, 04.04.2024 - The smart city paradigm is no longer an option, it must be an obligation, because Romanian cities are in competition with cities from all over Europe and all over the world, the minister of Energy, Sebastian Burduja said, on Thursday, at the Smart City Industry Awards.

Romanian students have a strong sense of European belonging (study)

20:35, 22.02.2024 - Romanian students have a strong sense of European belonging, according to the International Civic and Citizenship Education Study (ICCS) 2022 report, which was released Thursday by the International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievement. Representatives of the Ministry of Education…

Constantin Popovici, named best athlete of 2023 in high diving

17:55, 15.02.2024 - Romanian swimmer Constantin Popovici, 35, has been named World Aquatics' best athlete of 2023 in high diving, the World Aquatics announced Thursday on its official website. Popovici, who won gold at last year's World Aquatics Swimming World Cup as well as the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka,…

PM Ciolacu welcomed by Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni; joint meeting of the two gov'ts

13:31, 15.02.2024 - Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu on Thursday was welcomed by the prime minister of the Italian Republic, Giorgia Meloni, at Villa Doria Pamphili, where a joint meeting of the Romanian and Italian governments will take place. The reception ceremony with military honours of the head of the Executive from…

Over 7,000 Ukrainian citizens enter Romania on Wednesday

09:40, 01.02.2024 - Over 7,000 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania on Wednesday, while a total of about 131,100 Romanian and foreign citizens and about 43,100 means of transport completed the control formalities at border points throughout the country."There were 62,442 persons entering Romania, of which 7,025 were Ukrainian…

Over 63,900 travelers, including 6,357 Ukrainians, enter Romania on Jan 25

13:50, 26.01.2024 - Approximately 134,800 people, Romanian and foreign nationals, and over 42,900 means of transport underwent border checks at all of Romania's crossing points on Thursday, on both the inbound and the outbound, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports.As many as 63,940 travelers of whom…

Almost 7,000 Ukrainians enter Romania on Wednesday

10:55, 25.01.2024 - Almost 7,000 Ukrainians enter Romania on WednesdayAlmost 7,000 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania on Wednesday, and in total about 143,000 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with about 46,000 means of transport completed the control formalities at the border points throughout the country, according…

Nearly 6,500 Ukrainian citizens enter Romania on Thursday

09:55, 19.01.2024 - Nearly 6,500 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania on Thursday, while a total of about 149,600 Romanian and foreign citizens and about 45,800 means of transport completed control formalities at border crossings throughout the country."There were 63,299 people entering Romania, including 6,478 Ukrainian…


