More than half of Romanians say they got involved in helping Ukrainian refugees (pollster)

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Romanian Border Police have reported that on Monday 66,345 people entered Romania, including 13,769 Ukrainian nationals (down 4.8% from the previous day) through the border crossing points, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

- Burlington English Romania International School is hiring English teachers from Ukraine and providing free English classes for Ukrainian refugees, according to a press statement released by the organisation on Monday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

- The Gorj County Emergency Hospital in Targu Jiu has started treating refugees from Ukraine, the first patients being two pregnant women, announced, on Thursday, the spokesperson of the medical institution, Mihaela Ticleanu. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

- President Klaus Iohannis said on Saturday that Romania is ready for Ukrainian refugees on medium and long terms, to take them from the border, but cannot intervene on Ukrainian territory to provide help. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

- A car carrying eight Ukrainian refugees, including three children, was involved in a car accident in the town of Beclean, Bistrita-Nasaud County on Wednesday at around 03:00hrs. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

- Bishop Justin of Maramureș and Satmar has urged the clergy to host and help the Ukrainian refugees in his diocese. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article…

- The Romanian Patriarchate’s Filantropia Federation expressed its solidarity with the Ukrainian people and readiness to support Ukrainian refugees, according to basilica.ro. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

- PM Nicolae Ciuca had a phone call with the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and during talks the latter announced that India wishes to participate in the effort of supporting Ukrainian refugees in Romania. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…