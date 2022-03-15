More than half of Romanians say they got involved in helping Ukrainian refugees (pollster)

Stiri Recomandate

(video) „Suprimă garanția dreptului de proprietate". Domnica Manole explică decizia CC de a da aviz negativ solicitării privind modificarea Constituției

(video) „Suprimă garanția dreptului de proprietate”. Domnica Manole explică decizia CC de a da aviz negativ solicitării privind modificarea Constituției

Președinta Curții Constituționale, Domnica Manole, a explicat decizia CC de a… [citeste mai departe]

Ultimele zile pentru 4.5 milioane lei pentru SPORT și CULTURĂ la Cluj-Napoca. Ce trebuie să faci

Ultimele zile pentru 4.5 milioane lei pentru SPORT și CULTURĂ la Cluj-Napoca. Ce trebuie să faci

Primăria și Consiliul local Cluj-Napoca acordă în acest an 4,5 milioane euro de la bugetul local pentru finanțarea nerambursabilă a proiectelor culturale și a activităţilor/acţiunilor sportive. [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO – TV NEWS BUZAU – "RAPORT SPECIAL, cu Iulian Gavriluta. Numire controversata la USR Municipiu? Explicatiile interimarului Dragulin Florin

VIDEO – TV NEWS BUZAU – “RAPORT SPECIAL, cu Iulian Gavriluta. Numire controversata la USR Municipiu? Explicatiile interimarului Dragulin Florin

Editie speciala la TV News Buzau - “RAPORT SPECIAL", cu Iulian Gavriluta. "Numire controversata la USR… [citeste mai departe]

HOROSCOP/ Săgetătorii sunt sfătuiți să aibă grijă de sănătate. Află ce se întâmplă cu zodia ta

HOROSCOP/ Săgetătorii sunt sfătuiți să aibă grijă de sănătate. Află ce se întâmplă cu zodia ta

Horoscopul zilei de 15 martie 2022 îi sfătuiește pe nativii din zodia Săgetătorului să fie foarte atenți la sănătatea lor. Astrele spun că ar trebui să se pună mai des pe primul loc… [citeste mai departe]

Încă o criză se adâncește. Panică în tipografii și edituri: hârtia s-a scumpit brusc

Încă o criză se adâncește. Panică în tipografii și edituri: hârtia s-a scumpit brusc

Criza hârtiei pentru ambalaje și cărți ia amploare și pune în pericol tipografiile și fabricile de profil. Hârtia s-a scumpit cu 50 – 70% în numai 2 luni, afectând nu numai tipografiile şi implicit piaţa cărţii şi… [citeste mai departe]

Se repară infrastructura stricată de intervențiile la rețelele de apă și canalizare la Cluj

Se repară infrastructura stricată de intervențiile la rețelele de apă și canalizare la Cluj

Compania de Apă „Someș” S.A. a finalizat prima etapă a licitației privind atribuirea lucrărilor de refacere a infrastructurii deteriorate în urma intervențiilor și reparațiilor apărute la rețelele de apă și… [citeste mai departe]

Noile Mercedes-AMG GT 63 și GT 63 S facelift: suspensie revizuită și mai multe variante de ...

Noile Mercedes-AMG GT 63 și GT 63 S facelift: suspensie revizuită și mai multe variante de ...

În vara anului trecut, Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe a primit o serie de îmbunătățiri, care au fost aplicat, însă, numai versiunilor cu motoare cu șase cilindri. Cu alte cuvinte modelelor AMG GT 43 și AMG GT… [citeste mai departe]

Firmă de construcții angajează inginer CFDP și inginer devize

Firmă de construcții angajează inginer CFDP și inginer devize

Firmă de construcții din zona Turzii angajează inginer CFDP și inginer devize. Informații la telefon: 0764.471.818. Articolul Firmă de construcții angajează inginer CFDP și inginer devize apare... Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor. Vizitați siteul nostru pentru mai… [citeste mai departe]

Cu mama la cumpărături

Cu mama la cumpărături

Fie că ai nevoie de haine sau de încălțăminte nouă, a face cumpărături a devenit ceva relaxant, deoarece nu mai este nevoie să te înghesui prin magazine sau să stai la cozi interminabile. Acum ai nevoie de un card și de un cont pe site-ul de unde dorești să achiziționezi. Poți să iți selectezi produsele preferate și să decizi la final ce pui în coș.… [citeste mai departe]

Negative natural increase in Romania, in January

Negative natural increase in Romania, in January

The natural increase in Romania's population remained negative in January of this year, at minus 12,146 people, compared to minus 14,538 people in January 2021, according to data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro… [citeste mai departe]


More than half of Romanians say they got involved in helping Ukrainian refugees (pollster)

Publicat:
More than half of Romanians say they got involved in helping Ukrainian refugees (pollster)

Approximately 52pct of Romanians say that they have been involved in supporting and helping Ukrainian refugees, and 61pct say they intend to get involved, according to a study by , Agerpres reports.

Over 13,000 Ukrainian refugees enter Romania on Monday, 425,000 since crisis starts

09:45, 15.03.2022 - The Romanian Border Police have reported that on Monday 66,345 people entered Romania, including 13,769 Ukrainian nationals (down 4.8% from the previous day) through the border crossing points, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Burlington English Romania hiring English teachers from Ukraine, providing free classes for refugees

12:35, 14.03.2022 - Burlington English Romania International School is hiring English teachers from Ukraine and providing free English classes for Ukrainian refugees, according to a press statement released by the organisation on Monday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Ukrainian refugees treated at Targu Jiu County Emergency Hospital

13:05, 10.03.2022 - The Gorj County Emergency Hospital in Targu Jiu has started treating refugees from Ukraine, the first patients being two pregnant women, announced, on Thursday, the spokesperson of the medical institution, Mihaela Ticleanu. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Iohannis: Romania is ready for Ukrainian refugees on medium and long term

19:36, 05.03.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Saturday that Romania is ready for Ukrainian refugees on medium and long terms, to take them from the border, but cannot intervene on Ukrainian territory to provide help. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Car with Ukrainian refugees involved in traffic collision

09:30, 02.03.2022 - A car carrying eight Ukrainian refugees, including three children, was involved in a car accident in the town of Beclean, Bistrita-Nasaud County on Wednesday at around 03:00hrs. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

Maramureș Bishop Justin urges clergy to host Ukrainian refugees

11:50, 01.03.2022 - Bishop Justin of Maramureș and Satmar has urged the clergy to host and help the Ukrainian refugees in his diocese. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article…

Romanian Patriarchate's Filantropia Federation is ready to help Ukrainian refugees

11:36, 01.03.2022 - The Romanian Patriarchate’s Filantropia Federation expressed its solidarity with the Ukrainian people and readiness to support Ukrainian refugees, according to basilica.ro. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

India wishes to take part in effort of supporting Ukrainian refugees in Romania (PM Modi)

22:15, 28.02.2022 - PM Nicolae Ciuca had a phone call with the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and during talks the latter announced that India wishes to participate in the effort of supporting Ukrainian refugees in Romania. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…


