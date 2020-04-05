More than 22,700 persons, 13,600 means of transportation transited border checkpoints in past 24 hours

More than 22,700 persons, 13,600 means of transportation transited border checkpoints in past 24 hoursPublicat:
Approximately 22,700 persons, Romanian and foreign citizens, and more than 13,600 means of transportation have transited the border checkpoints in the past 24 hours, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police informed on Sunday.
Approximately 14,300 persons and 7,900 means of transportations entered the country, and approximately 8,400 persons and 5,700 means of transportation exited the country, according to the same source.
During this time, the units that take care of the supervision and control of the state border have been supplemented, both at the checkpoints and along…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Cars wait in line for five hours to enter Romania through Nadlac II border crossing point
12:44, 30.03.2020 - People arriving at the Nadlac II border crossing point on Monday around noon seeking to enter the country are forced to wait in line for at least five hours for the transit procedures, because they come in very large numbers. The representatives of the Arad Border Police told AGERPRES that the crowding…
8,666 persons - in institutionalized quarantine on Romanian territory
16:30, 29.03.2020 - 8,666 persons are in institutionalized quarantine on Romanian territory, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday. Another 132,641 persons are in home isolation and are under medical monitoring.Since the entry into force of Military Ordinance no. 2 and up to now, 803 persons…
IGFP: Over 28,100 Romanian and foreign citizens, through border crossing points in last 24 hours
13:02, 27.03.2020 - In the last 24 hours, more than 28,100 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, have passed through the border crossing points, about 16,800 on the entrance way and 11,300 on the exit way, the Border Police Inspectorate General (IGPF) informs on Friday.According to a press release sent to AGERPRES,…
Approximately 2,500 persons enter Romania, in a few hours, through Nadlac II border crossing point
10:44, 18.03.2020 - Approximately 2,500 persons in the convoy that crossed Hungary on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday already entered the country, a few hours since arriving in the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point, the Border Police announced in a press release.According to the quoted source, the convoy…
Waiting time to enter Romania through Nadlac II Border Crossing Point increases to 2 hours
12:07, 16.03.2020 - The persons returning to Romania through the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point have to wait at least 120 minutes in order to cross, because of the systematic verifications which started as of Sunday, so the procedures for every person last up to ten minutes.According to the online app for traffic…
Romania's Cristian and Bara qualify for main draw of WTA tournament in Lyon
09:25, 02.03.2020 - Romania's tennis players Jaqueline Cristian and Irina Bara managed to advance on Sunday to the main draw of the women's singles WTA tournament in Lyon (France), with prizes worth 275,000 US dollars, after their victories in the first round of qualifications.Cristian (aged 21, WTA's 174th)…
About 70 million citizens pass through Romanian border checkpoints in 2019
13:32, 17.02.2020 - Approximately 70 million citizens passed through the Romanian border checkpoints in 2019, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) writes in its 2019 activity report. "Traffic at the border crossing points were about 69.8 million people crossings (56.8 million EU citizens and 13 million non-EU…
IGPF: Goods worth 800,000 RON to be smuggled in the country, found at customs in past 24 hours
15:08, 29.01.2020 - Counterfeit goods or which exceeded the customs cap, worth in total 800,000 RON, and which were going to be smuggled in the country, were discovered by Romanian border police officers in the past 24 hours. According to a release of the Border Police Inspectorate General (IGPF), at the border checkpoints…