Moldova sends second part of EU accession questionnaire

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

The President of the Senate, Florin Citu, said on Thursday that he will lead a delegation of the Upper House of Parliament that will travel to the Republic of Moldova in the next weeks, the visit, established initially after his arrival from the United States, being rescheduled.

The Parliaments of Romania and Moldova must come up with a new approach towards a closer partnership to support the accession of the Republic of Moldova to the EU, respectively with a new Snagov Pact, Moldova's ambassador to Bucharest, Victor Chirila, said on Thursday.

President Klaus Iohannis states that the European Commission handing over of the accession questionnaire is an important step on the Republic of Moldova's European path.

Romania and Poland strongly support the integration of the Republic of Moldova, Ukraine and Georgia into the European Union, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday, after a meeting with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda, Agerpres reports.

Romania is committed in supporting the Republic of Moldova during its accession process to the European Union, president Klaus Iohannis reiterated on Thursday.

The UN supports the initiative to accelerate the transfer of people fleeing from Ukraine to Romania through the Republic of Moldova, according to a release from the UN Refugee Agency sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday stated that Romania is an extraordinary example of solidarity in Europe, mentioning that our country did not only help the refugees from Ukraine, but also the Republic of Moldova.

Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Thursday, at the extraordinary meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council, condemned the military aggression against Ukraine and reiterated the importance of continuing to support the Republic of Moldova and Georgia, which are facing pressure from Russia", informs the