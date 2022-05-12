Moldova sends second part of EU accession questionnaire

Moldova sends second part of EU accession questionnairePublicat:
The Prime Minister of Moldova, Natalia Gavrilita, sent to the representatives of the European Union, on Thursday, the second part of the filled questionnaire for the European Commission regarding accession to the European Union, during an inauguration ceremony for the new headquarters of the EU Delegation in the Republic of Moldova, according to the Deschide.md portal.
