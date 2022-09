Romanias W8+ crew progress to World Rowing Championships at Racice final

Romania's women's eight (W8+) crew on Tuesday progressed to the event's final at the World Rowing Championships at Racice, the Czech Republic, while the men's eight (M8+) crew will compete in the repechage for a berth in the final, told Agerpres. Fii la curent… [citeste mai departe]